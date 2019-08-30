Baltimore 14, Kansas City 2

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 43 14 21 13 5 3 Alberto 3b 6 2 5 2 0 0 .324 Mancini 1b 4 2 2 0 1 0 .275 Ruiz 1b 0 1 0 0 1 0 .238 Santander rf 4 1 1 3 0 1 .288 Peterson lf 2 1 2 0 0 0 .222 Núñez dh 6 0 2 2 0 0 .249 Villar 2b 4 3 2 1 1 0 .278 Severino c 6 2 4 3 0 1 .258 Stewart lf-rf 5 1 2 0 0 0 .273 Wilkerson cf 2 1 1 0 2 0 .222 Martin ss 4 0 0 2 0 1 .189

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 2 6 2 1 6 Merrifield rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .301 Soler dh 4 1 2 1 0 0 .253 1-Phillips pr-lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .179 Dozier 3b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .279 Gordon lf-p 3 0 1 0 1 1 .259 Cuthbert 1b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .247 Starling cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .203 Arteaga ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .189 Dini c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .160 Lopez 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .236

Baltimore 015 020 222_14 21 0 Kansas City 100 100 000_2 6 2

1-ran for Soler in the 8th.

E_Dozier (7), Cuthbert (12). LOB_Baltimore 10, Kansas City 5. 2B_Alberto (19), Villar (29), Severino (12), Mancini (30), Starling (4), Dozier (24), Soler (27). HR_Santander (14), off Skoglund; Soler (38), off Means. RBIs_Severino 3 (37), Santander 3 (43), Martin 2 (15), Alberto 2 (46), Núñez 2 (78), Villar (62), Soler (97), Cuthbert (34). SB_Villar 3 (32), Severino (3). CS_Alberto (3). SF_Martin, Villar.

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 4 (Martin, Villar, Alberto, Wilkerson, Severino); Kansas City 3 (Dini 2, Dozier). RISP_Baltimore 10 for 22; Kansas City 2 for 8.

Runners moved up_Stewart. GIDP_Alberto, Mancini.

DP_Kansas City 3 (Lopez, Cuthbert; Cuthbert, Starling, Dozier, Starling; Lopez, Cuthbert).

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Means, W, 10-9 7 5 2 2 0 4 74 3.55 Eades 2 1 0 0 1 2 37 0.00

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Skoglund, L, 0-1 4 9 6 6 3 1 96 8.00 Gordon 1 3 2 2 1 0 24 18.00 Zimmer 2 1-3 5 4 4 1 2 57 10.38 McCarthy 1 2-3 4 2 2 0 0 25 5.09

Inherited runners-scored_McCarthy 2-0. HBP_Skoglund (Wilkerson).

Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Tony Randazzo.

T_3:07. A_16,287 (37,903).

