Baltimore 14, Kansas City 2

|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|43
|14
|21
|13
|5
|3
|
|Alberto 3b
|6
|2
|5
|2
|0
|0
|.324
|Mancini 1b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.275
|Ruiz 1b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.238
|Santander rf
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.288
|Peterson lf
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Núñez dh
|6
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.249
|Villar 2b
|4
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.278
|Severino c
|6
|2
|4
|3
|0
|1
|.258
|Stewart lf-rf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Wilkerson cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.222
|Martin ss
|4
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|.189
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|2
|6
|2
|1
|6
|
|Merrifield rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.301
|Soler dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.253
|1-Phillips pr-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.179
|Dozier 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.279
|Gordon lf-p
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.259
|Cuthbert 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.247
|Starling cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.203
|Arteaga ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.189
|Dini c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.160
|Lopez 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|Baltimore
|015
|020
|222_14
|21
|0
|Kansas City
|100
|100
|000_2
|6
|2
1-ran for Soler in the 8th.
E_Dozier (7), Cuthbert (12). LOB_Baltimore 10, Kansas City 5. 2B_Alberto (19), Villar (29), Severino (12), Mancini (30), Starling (4), Dozier (24), Soler (27). HR_Santander (14), off Skoglund; Soler (38), off Means. RBIs_Severino 3 (37), Santander 3 (43), Martin 2 (15), Alberto 2 (46), Núñez 2 (78), Villar (62), Soler (97), Cuthbert (34). SB_Villar 3 (32), Severino (3). CS_Alberto (3). SF_Martin, Villar.
Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 4 (Martin, Villar, Alberto, Wilkerson, Severino); Kansas City 3 (Dini 2, Dozier). RISP_Baltimore 10 for 22; Kansas City 2 for 8.
Runners moved up_Stewart. GIDP_Alberto, Mancini.
DP_Kansas City 3 (Lopez, Cuthbert; Cuthbert, Starling, Dozier, Starling; Lopez, Cuthbert).
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Means, W, 10-9
|7
|
|5
|2
|2
|0
|4
|74
|3.55
|Eades
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|37
|0.00
|Kansas City
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Skoglund, L, 0-1
|4
|
|9
|6
|6
|3
|1
|96
|8.00
|Gordon
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|24
|18.00
|Zimmer
|2
|1-3
|5
|4
|4
|1
|2
|57
|10.38
|McCarthy
|1
|2-3
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|25
|5.09
Inherited runners-scored_McCarthy 2-0. HBP_Skoglund (Wilkerson).
Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Tony Randazzo.
T_3:07. A_16,287 (37,903).
