Baltimore 14, Kansas City 2

Baltimore Kansas City ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 43 14 21 13 Totals 33 2 6 2 Alberto 3b 6 2 5 2 Merrifield rf 4 0 0 0 Mancini 1b 4 2 2 0 Soler dh 4 1 2 1 Ruiz 1b 0 1 0 0 Phillips pr-lf 0 0 0 0 Santander rf 4 1 1 3 Dozier 3b 4 1 1 0 Peterson lf 2 1 2 0 Gordon lf-p 3 0 1 0 Núñez dh 6 0 2 2 Cuthbert 1b 4 0 1 1 Villar 2b 4 3 2 1 Starling cf 4 0 1 0 Severino c 6 2 4 3 Arteaga ss 4 0 0 0 Stewart lf-rf 5 1 2 0 Dini c 3 0 0 0 Wilkerson cf 2 1 1 0 Lopez 2b 3 0 0 0 Martin ss 4 0 0 2

Baltimore 015 020 222 — 14 Kansas City 100 100 000 — 2

E_Dozier (7), Cuthbert (12). DP_Baltimore 0, Kansas City 3. LOB_Baltimore 10, Kansas City 5. 2B_Alberto (19), Villar (29), Severino (12), Mancini (30), Starling (4), Dozier (24), Soler (27). HR_Santander (14), Soler (38). SB_Villar 3 (32), Severino (3). SF_Martin (1), Villar (4).

IP H R ER BB SO

Baltimore Means W,10-9 7 5 2 2 0 4 Eades 2 1 0 0 1 2

Kansas City Skoglund L,0-1 4 9 6 6 3 1 Gordon 1 3 2 2 1 0 Zimmer 2 1-3 5 4 4 1 2 McCarthy 1 2-3 4 2 2 0 0

HBP_Skoglund (Wilkerson).

Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Tony Randazzo.

T_3:07. A_16,287 (37,903).

