The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Baltimore 14, Kansas City 2

August 30, 2019 11:30 pm
 
Baltimore Kansas City
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 43 14 21 13 Totals 33 2 6 2
Alberto 3b 6 2 5 2 Merrifield rf 4 0 0 0
Mancini 1b 4 2 2 0 Soler dh 4 1 2 1
Ruiz 1b 0 1 0 0 Phillips pr-lf 0 0 0 0
Santander rf 4 1 1 3 Dozier 3b 4 1 1 0
Peterson lf 2 1 2 0 Gordon lf-p 3 0 1 0
Núñez dh 6 0 2 2 Cuthbert 1b 4 0 1 1
Villar 2b 4 3 2 1 Starling cf 4 0 1 0
Severino c 6 2 4 3 Arteaga ss 4 0 0 0
Stewart lf-rf 5 1 2 0 Dini c 3 0 0 0
Wilkerson cf 2 1 1 0 Lopez 2b 3 0 0 0
Martin ss 4 0 0 2
Baltimore 015 020 222 14
Kansas City 100 100 000 2

E_Dozier (7), Cuthbert (12). DP_Baltimore 0, Kansas City 3. LOB_Baltimore 10, Kansas City 5. 2B_Alberto (19), Villar (29), Severino (12), Mancini (30), Starling (4), Dozier (24), Soler (27). HR_Santander (14), Soler (38). SB_Villar 3 (32), Severino (3). SF_Martin (1), Villar (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Baltimore
Means W,10-9 7 5 2 2 0 4
Eades 2 1 0 0 1 2
Kansas City
Skoglund L,0-1 4 9 6 6 3 1
Gordon 1 3 2 2 1 0
Zimmer 2 1-3 5 4 4 1 2
McCarthy 1 2-3 4 2 2 0 0

HBP_Skoglund (Wilkerson).

Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Tony Randazzo.

T_3:07. A_16,287 (37,903).

