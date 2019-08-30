Baltimore 14, Kansas City 2

|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|43
|14
|21
|13
|
|Totals
|33
|2
|6
|2
|
|Alberto 3b
|6
|2
|5
|2
|
|Merrifield rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mancini 1b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|
|Soler dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Ruiz 1b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Phillips pr-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Santander rf
|4
|1
|1
|3
|
|Dozier 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Peterson lf
|2
|1
|2
|0
|
|Gordon lf-p
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Núñez dh
|6
|0
|2
|2
|
|Cuthbert 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Villar 2b
|4
|3
|2
|1
|
|Starling cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Severino c
|6
|2
|4
|3
|
|Arteaga ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stewart lf-rf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|
|Dini c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wilkerson cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Lopez 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Martin ss
|4
|0
|0
|2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Baltimore
|015
|020
|222
|—
|14
|Kansas City
|100
|100
|000
|—
|2
E_Dozier (7), Cuthbert (12). DP_Baltimore 0, Kansas City 3. LOB_Baltimore 10, Kansas City 5. 2B_Alberto (19), Villar (29), Severino (12), Mancini (30), Starling (4), Dozier (24), Soler (27). HR_Santander (14), Soler (38). SB_Villar 3 (32), Severino (3). SF_Martin (1), Villar (4).
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Means W,10-9
|7
|
|5
|2
|2
|0
|4
|Eades
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Skoglund L,0-1
|4
|
|9
|6
|6
|3
|1
|Gordon
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Zimmer
|2
|1-3
|5
|4
|4
|1
|2
|McCarthy
|1
|2-3
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
HBP_Skoglund (Wilkerson).
Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Tony Randazzo.
T_3:07. A_16,287 (37,903).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.