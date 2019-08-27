Baltimore 2, Washington 0

|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|30
|2
|5
|2
|
|Totals
|31
|0
|4
|0
|
|Alberto 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Turner ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Mancini rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Eaton rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Santander lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Rendon 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Núñez 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Soto lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Givens p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cabrera 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Villar 2b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Adams 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Severino c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Robles cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Wilkerson cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gomes c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Martin ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kendrick ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brooks p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Corbin p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bleier p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Suero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Castro p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Parra ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stewart ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Rodney p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Harvey p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Davis 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Baltimore
|200
|000
|000
|—
|2
|Washington
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
DP_Baltimore 0, Washington 1. LOB_Baltimore 3, Washington 8. 2B_Santander (17). 3B_Turner (5). SB_Turner (29). SF_Villar (3).
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Brooks W,2-4
|6
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|6
|Bleier H,5
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Castro H,6
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Harvey H,1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Givens S,11-17
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Corbin L,10-6
|7
|
|4
|2
|2
|0
|9
|Suero
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Rodney
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_Corbin (Mancini), Brooks (Adams).
Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Dave Rackley.
T_2:52. A_24,946 (41,313).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.