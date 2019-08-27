Baltimore 2, Washington 0

Baltimore Washington ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 30 2 5 2 Totals 31 0 4 0 Alberto 3b 4 1 2 0 Turner ss 4 0 2 0 Mancini rf 3 1 0 0 Eaton rf 4 0 0 0 Santander lf 4 0 1 1 Rendon 3b 2 0 0 0 Núñez 1b 4 0 0 0 Soto lf 3 0 0 0 Givens p 0 0 0 0 Cabrera 2b 4 0 0 0 Villar 2b 3 0 0 1 Adams 1b 3 0 0 0 Severino c 3 0 1 0 Robles cf 4 0 2 0 Wilkerson cf 3 0 0 0 Gomes c 3 0 0 0 Martin ss 3 0 0 0 Kendrick ph 1 0 0 0 Brooks p 2 0 0 0 Corbin p 2 0 0 0 Bleier p 0 0 0 0 Suero p 0 0 0 0 Castro p 0 0 0 0 Parra ph 1 0 0 0 Stewart ph 1 0 1 0 Rodney p 0 0 0 0 Harvey p 0 0 0 0 Davis 1b 0 0 0 0

Baltimore 200 000 000 — 2 Washington 000 000 000 — 0

DP_Baltimore 0, Washington 1. LOB_Baltimore 3, Washington 8. 2B_Santander (17). 3B_Turner (5). SB_Turner (29). SF_Villar (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Baltimore Brooks W,2-4 6 2 0 0 1 6 Bleier H,5 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 Castro H,6 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Harvey H,1 1 1 0 0 2 2 Givens S,11-17 1 0 0 0 0 2

Washington Corbin L,10-6 7 4 2 2 0 9 Suero 1 1 0 0 0 1 Rodney 1 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_Corbin (Mancini), Brooks (Adams).

Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Dave Rackley.

Advertisement

T_2:52. A_24,946 (41,313).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.