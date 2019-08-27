Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Baltimore 2, Washington 0

August 27, 2019 10:08 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Baltimore Washington
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 30 2 5 2 Totals 31 0 4 0
Alberto 3b 4 1 2 0 Turner ss 4 0 2 0
Mancini rf 3 1 0 0 Eaton rf 4 0 0 0
Santander lf 4 0 1 1 Rendon 3b 2 0 0 0
Núñez 1b 4 0 0 0 Soto lf 3 0 0 0
Givens p 0 0 0 0 Cabrera 2b 4 0 0 0
Villar 2b 3 0 0 1 Adams 1b 3 0 0 0
Severino c 3 0 1 0 Robles cf 4 0 2 0
Wilkerson cf 3 0 0 0 Gomes c 3 0 0 0
Martin ss 3 0 0 0 Kendrick ph 1 0 0 0
Brooks p 2 0 0 0 Corbin p 2 0 0 0
Bleier p 0 0 0 0 Suero p 0 0 0 0
Castro p 0 0 0 0 Parra ph 1 0 0 0
Stewart ph 1 0 1 0 Rodney p 0 0 0 0
Harvey p 0 0 0 0
Davis 1b 0 0 0 0
Baltimore 200 000 000 2
Washington 000 000 000 0

DP_Baltimore 0, Washington 1. LOB_Baltimore 3, Washington 8. 2B_Santander (17). 3B_Turner (5). SB_Turner (29). SF_Villar (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Baltimore
Brooks W,2-4 6 2 0 0 1 6
Bleier H,5 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Castro H,6 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Harvey H,1 1 1 0 0 2 2
Givens S,11-17 1 0 0 0 0 2
Washington
Corbin L,10-6 7 4 2 2 0 9
Suero 1 1 0 0 0 1
Rodney 1 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_Corbin (Mancini), Brooks (Adams).

Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Dave Rackley.

Advertisement

T_2:52. A_24,946 (41,313).

        Insight by Microsoft: Learn best practices managing human capital in challenging times in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|26 iFest 2019
8|27 USGIF Working Group Summit
8|28 Azure Gov Meetup: Mastering cloud...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

VIDEO: Blue Angels perform over Lake Washington

Today in History

1962: Mariner 2 space probe heads to Venus