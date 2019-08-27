Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Baltimore 2, Washington 0

August 27, 2019 10:09 pm
 
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 2 5 2 0 10
Alberto 3b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .316
Mancini rf 3 1 0 0 0 2 .271
Santander lf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .285
Núñez 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .248
Givens p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Villar 2b 3 0 0 1 0 2 .275
Severino c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .248
Wilkerson cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .221
Martin ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .192
Brooks p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Bleier p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Castro p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Stewart ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .276
Harvey p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Davis 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .173
Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 0 4 0 3 11
Turner ss 4 0 2 0 0 0 .302
Eaton rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .288
Rendon 3b 2 0 0 0 2 1 .327
Soto lf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .288
Cabrera 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .313
Adams 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .241
Robles cf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .251
Gomes c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .217
c-Kendrick ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .328
Corbin p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .074
Suero p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
b-Parra ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .264
Rodney p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Baltimore 200 000 000_2 5 0
Washington 000 000 000_0 4 0

a-singled for Castro in the 8th. b-grounded out for Suero in the 8th. c-struck out for Gomes in the 9th.

LOB_Baltimore 3, Washington 8. 2B_Santander (17). 3B_Turner (5). RBIs_Santander (39), Villar (61). SB_Turner (29). SF_Villar.

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 1 (Severino); Washington 4 (Soto, Robles, Cabrera). RISP_Baltimore 1 for 3; Washington 0 for 6.

Runners moved up_Cabrera. GIDP_Alberto.

DP_Washington 1 (Cabrera, Adams).

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Brooks, W, 2-4 6 2 0 0 1 6 98 6.81
Bleier, H, 5 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 15 5.67
Castro, H, 6 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 4.64
Harvey, H, 1 1 1 0 0 2 2 33 0.00
Givens, S, 11-17 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 4.18
Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Corbin, L, 10-6 7 4 2 2 0 9 104 3.15
Suero 1 1 0 0 0 1 13 4.66
Rodney 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 3.48

Inherited runners-scored_Castro 1-0. HBP_Corbin (Mancini), Brooks (Adams).

Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Dave Rackley.

T_2:52. A_24,946 (41,313).

