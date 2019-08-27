Baltimore 2, Washington 0

|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|2
|5
|2
|0
|10
|
|Alberto 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.316
|Mancini rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.271
|Santander lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.285
|Núñez 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Givens p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Villar 2b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.275
|Severino c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Wilkerson cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.221
|Martin ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.192
|Brooks p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Bleier p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Castro p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Stewart ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|Harvey p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Davis 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.173
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|0
|4
|0
|3
|11
|
|Turner ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.302
|Eaton rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.288
|Rendon 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.327
|Soto lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.288
|Cabrera 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.313
|Adams 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Robles cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.251
|Gomes c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|c-Kendrick ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.328
|Corbin p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.074
|Suero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Parra ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|Rodney p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Baltimore
|200
|000
|000_2
|5
|0
|Washington
|000
|000
|000_0
|4
|0
a-singled for Castro in the 8th. b-grounded out for Suero in the 8th. c-struck out for Gomes in the 9th.
LOB_Baltimore 3, Washington 8. 2B_Santander (17). 3B_Turner (5). RBIs_Santander (39), Villar (61). SB_Turner (29). SF_Villar.
Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 1 (Severino); Washington 4 (Soto, Robles, Cabrera). RISP_Baltimore 1 for 3; Washington 0 for 6.
Runners moved up_Cabrera. GIDP_Alberto.
DP_Washington 1 (Cabrera, Adams).
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Brooks, W, 2-4
|6
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|6
|98
|6.81
|Bleier, H, 5
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|5.67
|Castro, H, 6
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4.64
|Harvey, H, 1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|33
|0.00
|Givens, S, 11-17
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|4.18
|Washington
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Corbin, L, 10-6
|7
|
|4
|2
|2
|0
|9
|104
|3.15
|Suero
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|4.66
|Rodney
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|3.48
Inherited runners-scored_Castro 1-0. HBP_Corbin (Mancini), Brooks (Adams).
Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Dave Rackley.
T_2:52. A_24,946 (41,313).
