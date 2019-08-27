Baltimore 2, Washington 0

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 2 5 2 0 10 Alberto 3b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .316 Mancini rf 3 1 0 0 0 2 .271 Santander lf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .285 Núñez 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .248 Givens p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Villar 2b 3 0 0 1 0 2 .275 Severino c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .248 Wilkerson cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .221 Martin ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .192 Brooks p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Bleier p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Castro p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Stewart ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .276 Harvey p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Davis 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .173

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 0 4 0 3 11 Turner ss 4 0 2 0 0 0 .302 Eaton rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .288 Rendon 3b 2 0 0 0 2 1 .327 Soto lf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .288 Cabrera 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .313 Adams 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .241 Robles cf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .251 Gomes c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .217 c-Kendrick ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .328 Corbin p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .074 Suero p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 b-Parra ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .264 Rodney p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

Baltimore 200 000 000_2 5 0 Washington 000 000 000_0 4 0

a-singled for Castro in the 8th. b-grounded out for Suero in the 8th. c-struck out for Gomes in the 9th.

LOB_Baltimore 3, Washington 8. 2B_Santander (17). 3B_Turner (5). RBIs_Santander (39), Villar (61). SB_Turner (29). SF_Villar.

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 1 (Severino); Washington 4 (Soto, Robles, Cabrera). RISP_Baltimore 1 for 3; Washington 0 for 6.

Runners moved up_Cabrera. GIDP_Alberto.

DP_Washington 1 (Cabrera, Adams).

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Brooks, W, 2-4 6 2 0 0 1 6 98 6.81 Bleier, H, 5 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 15 5.67 Castro, H, 6 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 4.64 Harvey, H, 1 1 1 0 0 2 2 33 0.00 Givens, S, 11-17 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 4.18

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Corbin, L, 10-6 7 4 2 2 0 9 104 3.15 Suero 1 1 0 0 0 1 13 4.66 Rodney 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 3.48

Inherited runners-scored_Castro 1-0. HBP_Corbin (Mancini), Brooks (Adams).

Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Dave Rackley.

T_2:52. A_24,946 (41,313).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.