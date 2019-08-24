Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Baltimore 7, Tampa Bay 1

August 24, 2019 10:11 pm
 
< a min read
Tampa Bay Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 1 6 1 Totals 30 7 7 6
Duffy 3b 4 0 0 0 Alberto 2b 3 3 2 1
Pham lf 4 0 2 0 Wilkerson cf 0 0 0 0
Meadows dh 4 0 1 0 Villar ss-2b 4 1 2 1
García rf 4 0 0 0 Santander cf-rf 4 0 0 0
d’Arnaud c 4 0 1 0 Núñez dh 3 1 2 0
Aguilar 1b 4 0 0 0 Stewart rf 1 1 0 0
Kiermaier cf 4 0 0 0 Martin ss 0 0 0 0
Adames ss 3 0 0 0 Severino c 4 1 1 4
Brosseau 2b 3 1 2 1 Peterson lf 4 0 0 0
Davis 1b 4 0 0 0
Ruiz 3b 3 0 0 0
Tampa Bay 000 010 000 1
Baltimore 104 200 00x 7

E_Peterson (3). DP_Tampa Bay 1, Baltimore 0. LOB_Tampa Bay 6, Baltimore 4. 2B_Pham (23), Meadows (22). HR_Brosseau (6), Severino (11), Alberto (10), Villar (19). SB_Núñez (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Tampa Bay
Alvarado, L, 1-6 1-3 1 1 1 3 0
Pruitt 5 2-3 5 6 6 1 6
Kittredge 1 0 0 0 0 1
Roe 1 1 0 0 0 0
Baltimore
Means, W, 9-9 7 5 1 1 0 7
Harvey 1 1 0 0 0 1
Givens 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_Roe (Stewart). WP_Alvarado(2).

Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, John Bacon; Third, Ted Barrett.

T_2:38. A_11,409 (45,971).

