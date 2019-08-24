Baltimore 7, Tampa Bay 1

Tampa Bay Baltimore ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 34 1 6 1 Totals 30 7 7 6 Duffy 3b 4 0 0 0 Alberto 2b 3 3 2 1 Pham lf 4 0 2 0 Wilkerson cf 0 0 0 0 Meadows dh 4 0 1 0 Villar ss-2b 4 1 2 1 García rf 4 0 0 0 Santander cf-rf 4 0 0 0 d’Arnaud c 4 0 1 0 Núñez dh 3 1 2 0 Aguilar 1b 4 0 0 0 Stewart rf 1 1 0 0 Kiermaier cf 4 0 0 0 Martin ss 0 0 0 0 Adames ss 3 0 0 0 Severino c 4 1 1 4 Brosseau 2b 3 1 2 1 Peterson lf 4 0 0 0 Davis 1b 4 0 0 0 Ruiz 3b 3 0 0 0

Tampa Bay 000 010 000 — 1 Baltimore 104 200 00x — 7

E_Peterson (3). DP_Tampa Bay 1, Baltimore 0. LOB_Tampa Bay 6, Baltimore 4. 2B_Pham (23), Meadows (22). HR_Brosseau (6), Severino (11), Alberto (10), Villar (19). SB_Núñez (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Tampa Bay Alvarado, L, 1-6 1-3 1 1 1 3 0 Pruitt 5 2-3 5 6 6 1 6 Kittredge 1 0 0 0 0 1 Roe 1 1 0 0 0 0

Baltimore Means, W, 9-9 7 5 1 1 0 7 Harvey 1 1 0 0 0 1 Givens 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_Roe (Stewart). WP_Alvarado(2).

Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, John Bacon; Third, Ted Barrett.

Advertisement

T_2:38. A_11,409 (45,971).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.