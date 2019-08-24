Baltimore 7, Tampa Bay 1

|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|1
|6
|1
|
|Totals
|30
|7
|7
|6
|
|Duffy 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alberto 2b
|3
|3
|2
|1
|
|Pham lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Wilkerson cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Meadows dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Villar ss-2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|García rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Santander cf-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|d’Arnaud c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Núñez dh
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Aguilar 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stewart rf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Kiermaier cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Martin ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Adames ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Severino c
|4
|1
|1
|4
|
|Brosseau 2b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|Peterson lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Davis 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ruiz 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tampa Bay
|000
|010
|000
|—
|1
|Baltimore
|104
|200
|00x
|—
|7
E_Peterson (3). DP_Tampa Bay 1, Baltimore 0. LOB_Tampa Bay 6, Baltimore 4. 2B_Pham (23), Meadows (22). HR_Brosseau (6), Severino (11), Alberto (10), Villar (19). SB_Núñez (1).
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Alvarado, L, 1-6
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|0
|Pruitt
|5
|2-3
|5
|6
|6
|1
|6
|Kittredge
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Roe
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Means, W, 9-9
|7
|
|5
|1
|1
|0
|7
|Harvey
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Givens
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_Roe (Stewart). WP_Alvarado(2).
Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, John Bacon; Third, Ted Barrett.
T_2:38. A_11,409 (45,971).
