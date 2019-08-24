Baltimore 7, Tampa Bay 1

|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|1
|6
|1
|0
|9
|
|Duffy 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.234
|Pham lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|Meadows dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|García rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.275
|d’Arnaud c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Aguilar 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.298
|Kiermaier cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|Adames ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.251
|Brosseau 2b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.285
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|7
|7
|6
|4
|7
|
|Alberto 2b
|3
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.313
|Wilkerson cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.225
|Villar ss-2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.278
|Santander cf-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.273
|Núñez dh
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.246
|Stewart rf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.226
|Martin ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.198
|Severino c
|4
|1
|1
|4
|0
|0
|.251
|Peterson lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.215
|Davis 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.174
|Ruiz 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.240
|Tampa Bay
|000
|010
|000_1
|6
|0
|Baltimore
|104
|200
|00x_7
|7
|1
E_Peterson (3). LOB_Tampa Bay 6, Baltimore 4. 2B_Pham (23), Meadows (22). HR_Brosseau (6), off Means; Severino (11), off Pruitt; Alberto (10), off Pruitt; Villar (19), off Pruitt. RBIs_Brosseau (16), Severino 4 (34), Alberto (44), Villar (59). SB_Núñez (1). CS_Villar (8).
Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 4 (García 2, Aguilar 2); Baltimore 1 (Davis). RISP_Tampa Bay 0 for 5; Baltimore 1 for 6.
GIDP_Severino.
DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Adames, Brosseau, Aguilar).
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Alvarado, L, 1-6
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|0
|24
|4.80
|Pruitt
|5
|2-3
|5
|6
|6
|1
|6
|83
|5.57
|Kittredge
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|3.82
|Roe
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|3.71
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Means, W, 9-9
|7
|
|5
|1
|1
|0
|7
|100
|3.61
|Harvey
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|0.00
|Givens
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|4.35
Inherited runners-scored_Pruitt 3-0. IBB_off Alvarado (Stewart). HBP_Roe (Stewart). WP_Alvarado(2).
Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, John Bacon; Third, Ted Barrett.
T_2:38. A_11,409 (45,971).
