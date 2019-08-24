Baltimore 7, Tampa Bay 1

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 1 6 1 0 9 Duffy 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .234 Pham lf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .269 Meadows dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .278 García rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .275 d’Arnaud c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .261 Aguilar 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .298 Kiermaier cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .242 Adames ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .251 Brosseau 2b 3 1 2 1 0 0 .285

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 7 7 6 4 7 Alberto 2b 3 3 2 1 1 0 .313 Wilkerson cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .225 Villar ss-2b 4 1 2 1 0 1 .278 Santander cf-rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .273 Núñez dh 3 1 2 0 1 1 .246 Stewart rf 1 1 0 0 2 1 .226 Martin ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .198 Severino c 4 1 1 4 0 0 .251 Peterson lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .215 Davis 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .174 Ruiz 3b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .240

Tampa Bay 000 010 000_1 6 0 Baltimore 104 200 00x_7 7 1

E_Peterson (3). LOB_Tampa Bay 6, Baltimore 4. 2B_Pham (23), Meadows (22). HR_Brosseau (6), off Means; Severino (11), off Pruitt; Alberto (10), off Pruitt; Villar (19), off Pruitt. RBIs_Brosseau (16), Severino 4 (34), Alberto (44), Villar (59). SB_Núñez (1). CS_Villar (8).

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 4 (García 2, Aguilar 2); Baltimore 1 (Davis). RISP_Tampa Bay 0 for 5; Baltimore 1 for 6.

GIDP_Severino.

DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Adames, Brosseau, Aguilar).

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Alvarado, L, 1-6 1-3 1 1 1 3 0 24 4.80 Pruitt 5 2-3 5 6 6 1 6 83 5.57 Kittredge 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 3.82 Roe 1 1 0 0 0 0 17 3.71

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Means, W, 9-9 7 5 1 1 0 7 100 3.61 Harvey 1 1 0 0 0 1 20 0.00 Givens 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 4.35

Inherited runners-scored_Pruitt 3-0. IBB_off Alvarado (Stewart). HBP_Roe (Stewart). WP_Alvarado(2).

Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, John Bacon; Third, Ted Barrett.

T_2:38. A_11,409 (45,971).

