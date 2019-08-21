Baltimore 8, Kansas City 1

Kansas City Baltimore ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 35 1 7 1 Totals 32 8 12 8 Merrifield 2b 4 1 1 1 Alberto 3b 4 1 1 3 Soler dh 4 0 0 0 Mancini 1b 5 0 0 0 Dozier rf 4 0 1 0 Santander lf 5 1 1 1 Gordon lf 4 0 2 0 Núñez dh 2 2 1 1 Cuthbert 3b 4 0 0 0 Villar 2b 3 1 2 2 O’Hearn 1b 4 0 0 0 Severino c 4 1 1 0 Viloria c 4 0 1 0 Stewart rf 3 1 1 0 Phillips cf 3 0 1 0 Wilkerson cf 4 0 3 1 Lopez ss 3 0 1 0 Martin ss 2 1 2 0 Arteaga ph 1 0 0 0

Kansas City 001 000 000 — 1 Baltimore 030 023 00x — 8

E_Stewart (1). DP_Kansas City 1, Baltimore 0. LOB_Kansas City 8, Baltimore 7. 2B_Severino (11), Wilkerson (15). HR_Merrifield (15), Villar (17), Santander (12), Núñez (28), Alberto (9). S_Martin (4).

IP H R ER BB SO

Kansas City Montgomery L,2-4 5 8 5 5 3 3 Hill 1 2 3 3 1 0 Barlow 1 0 0 0 1 2 McCarthy 1 2 0 0 0 0

Baltimore Brooks W,1-4 5 7 1 1 1 4 Fry 1 0 0 0 0 2 Armstrong 1 0 0 0 0 0 Bleier 2 0 0 0 0 3

HBP_Montgomery (Martin). WP_McCarthy.

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Sam Holbrook; Third, Jim Wolf.

T_2:52. A_9,872 (45,971).

