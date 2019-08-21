Baltimore 8, Kansas City 1

|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|35
|1
|7
|1
|
|Totals
|32
|8
|12
|8
|
|Merrifield 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Alberto 3b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|
|Soler dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mancini 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dozier rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Santander lf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|
|Gordon lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Núñez dh
|2
|2
|1
|1
|
|Cuthbert 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Villar 2b
|3
|1
|2
|2
|
|O’Hearn 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Severino c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Viloria c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Stewart rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Phillips cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Wilkerson cf
|4
|0
|3
|1
|
|Lopez ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Martin ss
|2
|1
|2
|0
|
|Arteaga ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kansas City
|001
|000
|000
|—
|1
|Baltimore
|030
|023
|00x
|—
|8
E_Stewart (1). DP_Kansas City 1, Baltimore 0. LOB_Kansas City 8, Baltimore 7. 2B_Severino (11), Wilkerson (15). HR_Merrifield (15), Villar (17), Santander (12), Núñez (28), Alberto (9). S_Martin (4).
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Montgomery L,2-4
|5
|
|8
|5
|5
|3
|3
|Hill
|1
|
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|Barlow
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|McCarthy
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Brooks W,1-4
|5
|
|7
|1
|1
|1
|4
|Fry
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Armstrong
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bleier
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
HBP_Montgomery (Martin). WP_McCarthy.
Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Sam Holbrook; Third, Jim Wolf.
T_2:52. A_9,872 (45,971).
