Baltimore 8, Kansas City 1

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 1 7 1 1 9 Merrifield 2b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .299 Soler dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .255 Dozier rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .286 Gordon lf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .262 Cuthbert 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .253 O’Hearn 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .170 Viloria c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .215 Phillips cf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .200 Lopez ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .230 a-Arteaga ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .181

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 8 12 8 5 5 Alberto 3b 4 1 1 3 1 0 .317 Mancini 1b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .273 Santander lf 5 1 1 1 0 1 .275 Núñez dh 2 2 1 1 2 0 .240 Villar 2b 3 1 2 2 1 1 .278 Severino c 4 1 1 0 0 2 .254 Stewart rf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .205 Wilkerson cf 4 0 3 1 0 0 .228 Martin ss 2 1 2 0 0 0 .198

Kansas City 001 000 000_1 7 0 Baltimore 030 023 00x_8 12 1

a-grounded out for Lopez in the 9th.

E_Stewart (1). LOB_Kansas City 8, Baltimore 7. 2B_Severino (11), Wilkerson (15). HR_Merrifield (15), off Brooks; Villar (17), off Montgomery; Santander (12), off Montgomery; Núñez (28), off Montgomery; Alberto (9), off Hill. RBIs_Merrifield (65), Villar 2 (57), Wilkerson (33), Santander (36), Núñez (73), Alberto 3 (43). CS_Stewart (1), Villar (8). S_Martin.

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 3 (Lopez, Merrifield, Dozier); Baltimore 3 (Alberto, Santander). RISP_Kansas City 0 for 3; Baltimore 3 for 8.

Runners moved up_Severino. GIDP_Mancini.

DP_Kansas City 1 (Lopez, Merrifield, O’Hearn).

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Montgomery, L, 2-4 5 8 5 5 3 3 91 4.46 Hill 1 2 3 3 1 0 30 4.37 Barlow 1 0 0 0 1 2 20 5.05 McCarthy 1 2 0 0 0 0 21 5.14

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Brooks, W, 1-4 5 7 1 1 1 4 92 8.07 Fry 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 4.98 Armstrong 1 0 0 0 0 0 20 5.01 Bleier 2 0 0 0 0 3 27 5.77

HBP_Montgomery (Martin). WP_McCarthy.

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Sam Holbrook; Third, Jim Wolf.

T_2:52. A_9,872 (45,971).

