Baltimore 8, Kansas City 1

|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|1
|7
|1
|1
|9
|
|Merrifield 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.299
|Soler dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|Dozier rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.286
|Gordon lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|Cuthbert 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|O’Hearn 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.170
|Viloria c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.215
|Phillips cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.200
|Lopez ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.230
|a-Arteaga ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.181
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|8
|12
|8
|5
|5
|
|Alberto 3b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|1
|0
|.317
|Mancini 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Santander lf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.275
|Núñez dh
|2
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.240
|Villar 2b
|3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.278
|Severino c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.254
|Stewart rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.205
|Wilkerson cf
|4
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.228
|Martin ss
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.198
|Kansas City
|001
|000
|000_1
|7
|0
|Baltimore
|030
|023
|00x_8
|12
|1
a-grounded out for Lopez in the 9th.
E_Stewart (1). LOB_Kansas City 8, Baltimore 7. 2B_Severino (11), Wilkerson (15). HR_Merrifield (15), off Brooks; Villar (17), off Montgomery; Santander (12), off Montgomery; Núñez (28), off Montgomery; Alberto (9), off Hill. RBIs_Merrifield (65), Villar 2 (57), Wilkerson (33), Santander (36), Núñez (73), Alberto 3 (43). CS_Stewart (1), Villar (8). S_Martin.
Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 3 (Lopez, Merrifield, Dozier); Baltimore 3 (Alberto, Santander). RISP_Kansas City 0 for 3; Baltimore 3 for 8.
Runners moved up_Severino. GIDP_Mancini.
DP_Kansas City 1 (Lopez, Merrifield, O’Hearn).
|Kansas City
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Montgomery, L, 2-4
|5
|
|8
|5
|5
|3
|3
|91
|4.46
|Hill
|1
|
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|30
|4.37
|Barlow
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|20
|5.05
|McCarthy
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|21
|5.14
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Brooks, W, 1-4
|5
|
|7
|1
|1
|1
|4
|92
|8.07
|Fry
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|4.98
|Armstrong
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|5.01
|Bleier
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|27
|5.77
HBP_Montgomery (Martin). WP_McCarthy.
Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Sam Holbrook; Third, Jim Wolf.
T_2:52. A_9,872 (45,971).
