Baltimore 8, Kansas City 1

August 21, 2019 10:11 pm
 
Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 1 7 1 1 9
Merrifield 2b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .299
Soler dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .255
Dozier rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .286
Gordon lf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .262
Cuthbert 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .253
O’Hearn 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .170
Viloria c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .215
Phillips cf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .200
Lopez ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .230
a-Arteaga ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .181
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 8 12 8 5 5
Alberto 3b 4 1 1 3 1 0 .317
Mancini 1b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .273
Santander lf 5 1 1 1 0 1 .275
Núñez dh 2 2 1 1 2 0 .240
Villar 2b 3 1 2 2 1 1 .278
Severino c 4 1 1 0 0 2 .254
Stewart rf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .205
Wilkerson cf 4 0 3 1 0 0 .228
Martin ss 2 1 2 0 0 0 .198
Kansas City 001 000 000_1 7 0
Baltimore 030 023 00x_8 12 1

a-grounded out for Lopez in the 9th.

E_Stewart (1). LOB_Kansas City 8, Baltimore 7. 2B_Severino (11), Wilkerson (15). HR_Merrifield (15), off Brooks; Villar (17), off Montgomery; Santander (12), off Montgomery; Núñez (28), off Montgomery; Alberto (9), off Hill. RBIs_Merrifield (65), Villar 2 (57), Wilkerson (33), Santander (36), Núñez (73), Alberto 3 (43). CS_Stewart (1), Villar (8). S_Martin.

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 3 (Lopez, Merrifield, Dozier); Baltimore 3 (Alberto, Santander). RISP_Kansas City 0 for 3; Baltimore 3 for 8.

Runners moved up_Severino. GIDP_Mancini.

DP_Kansas City 1 (Lopez, Merrifield, O’Hearn).

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Montgomery, L, 2-4 5 8 5 5 3 3 91 4.46
Hill 1 2 3 3 1 0 30 4.37
Barlow 1 0 0 0 1 2 20 5.05
McCarthy 1 2 0 0 0 0 21 5.14
Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Brooks, W, 1-4 5 7 1 1 1 4 92 8.07
Fry 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 4.98
Armstrong 1 0 0 0 0 0 20 5.01
Bleier 2 0 0 0 0 3 27 5.77

HBP_Montgomery (Martin). WP_McCarthy.

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Sam Holbrook; Third, Jim Wolf.

T_2:52. A_9,872 (45,971).

