Baltimore 8, Tampa Bay 3

|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|3
|10
|3
|
|Totals
|38
|8
|16
|8
|
|Sogard 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Villar 2b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|
|Pham lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Alberto 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Meadows dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Ruiz 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Choi 1b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|Mancini 1b
|3
|2
|2
|0
|
|García rf-cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Santander lf
|5
|2
|5
|2
|
|Kiermaier cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Núñez dh
|4
|1
|3
|3
|
|Brosseau rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Davis ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Adames ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stewart rf
|4
|1
|3
|1
|
|Wendle 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Severino c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Zunino c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Wilkerson cf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Martin ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tampa Bay
|000
|120
|000
|—
|3
|Baltimore
|103
|210
|10x
|—
|8
E_Martin (8). DP_Tampa Bay 0, Baltimore 4. LOB_Tampa Bay 6, Baltimore 9. 2B_Sogard (6), Pham (24), Núñez (22), Ruiz (10), Stewart (4). HR_Villar (20), Stewart (0), Santander (13). SB_Alberto (4). SF_Choi (5), Wilkerson (2).
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Castillo L,2-7
|2
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Beeks
|5
|
|11
|7
|7
|2
|6
|Kittredge
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bundy W,6-13
|5
|
|8
|3
|2
|2
|2
|Castro
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Fry
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Givens
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, John Bacon; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, John Tumpane.
T_2:54. A_13,287 (45,971).
