Baltimore 8, Tampa Bay 3

August 25, 2019 4:11 pm
 
Tampa Bay Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 3 10 3 Totals 38 8 16 8
Sogard 2b 4 0 2 0 Villar 2b 5 1 1 1
Pham lf 4 1 1 1 Alberto 3b 2 0 1 0
Meadows dh 4 0 2 0 Ruiz 3b 3 1 1 0
Choi 1b 3 1 2 1 Mancini 1b 3 2 2 0
García rf-cf 4 0 1 0 Santander lf 5 2 5 2
Kiermaier cf 3 0 1 1 Núñez dh 4 1 3 3
Brosseau rf 1 0 0 0 Davis ph-dh 1 0 0 0
Adames ss 3 0 0 0 Stewart rf 4 1 3 1
Wendle 3b 4 0 1 0 Severino c 4 0 0 0
Zunino c 3 1 0 0 Wilkerson cf 3 0 0 1
Martin ss 4 0 0 0
Tampa Bay 000 120 000 3
Baltimore 103 210 10x 8

E_Martin (8). DP_Tampa Bay 0, Baltimore 4. LOB_Tampa Bay 6, Baltimore 9. 2B_Sogard (6), Pham (24), Núñez (22), Ruiz (10), Stewart (4). HR_Villar (20), Stewart (0), Santander (13). SB_Alberto (4). SF_Choi (5), Wilkerson (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Tampa Bay
Castillo L,2-7 2 3 1 1 0 2
Beeks 5 11 7 7 2 6
Kittredge 1 2 0 0 0 0
Baltimore
Bundy W,6-13 5 8 3 2 2 2
Castro 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Fry 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2
Givens 1 0 0 0 0 2

Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, John Bacon; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, John Tumpane.

T_2:54. A_13,287 (45,971).

