Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Baltimore 8, Tampa Bay 3

August 25, 2019 4:11 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 3 10 3 2 7
Sogard 2b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .318
Pham lf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .269
Meadows dh 4 0 2 0 0 1 .280
Choi 1b 3 1 2 1 0 0 .255
García rf-cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .275
Kiermaier cf 3 0 1 1 0 0 .242
Brosseau rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .282
Adames ss 3 0 0 0 1 3 .249
Wendle 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .207
Zunino c 3 1 0 0 1 2 .169
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 38 8 16 8 2 8
Villar 2b 5 1 1 1 0 2 .277
Alberto 3b 2 0 1 0 0 0 .314
Ruiz 3b 3 1 1 0 0 0 .241
Mancini 1b 3 2 2 0 2 0 .273
Santander lf 5 2 5 2 0 0 .286
Núñez dh 4 1 3 3 0 1 .251
a-Davis ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 0 .173
Stewart rf 4 1 3 1 0 1 .263
Severino c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .247
Wilkerson cf 3 0 0 1 0 3 .223
Martin ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .194
Tampa Bay 000 120 000_3 10 0
Baltimore 103 210 10x_8 16 1

a-lined out for Núñez in the 8th.

E_Martin (8). LOB_Tampa Bay 6, Baltimore 9. 2B_Sogard (6), Pham (24), Núñez (22), Ruiz (10), Stewart (4). HR_Villar (20), off Beeks; Stewart (0), off Beeks; Santander (13), off Beeks. RBIs_Kiermaier (53), Pham (55), Choi (44), Núñez 3 (76), Stewart (3), Villar (60), Santander 2 (38), Wilkerson (34). SB_Alberto (4). SF_Choi, Wilkerson.

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 1 (Kiermaier); Baltimore 4 (Stewart, Núñez, Martin, Davis). RISP_Tampa Bay 3 for 6; Baltimore 4 for 11.

Runners moved up_Sogard, Severino. GIDP_Wendle, García, Meadows.

DP_Baltimore 4 (Alberto, Mancini; Martin, Villar, Mancini; Stewart, Mancini, Stewart; Villar, Martin, Mancini).

        Insight by CenturyLink: Learn how GSA, SBA and USCIS are managing IT complexities to deliver a better customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Castillo, L, 2-7 2 3 1 1 0 2 32 3.48
Beeks 5 11 7 7 2 6 104 4.55
Kittredge 1 2 0 0 0 0 18 3.71
Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bundy, W, 6-13 5 8 3 2 2 2 87 4.98
Castro 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 15 4.66
Fry 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 16 4.65
Givens 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 4.26

IBB_off Beeks (Mancini).

Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, John Bacon; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, John Tumpane.

T_2:54. A_13,287 (45,971).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|26 iFest 2019
8|27 USGIF Working Group Summit
8|28 Azure Gov Meetup: Mastering cloud...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Tuskegee Airmen honored during National Aviation Week

Today in History

1861: Secret Service arrest Confederate spy Rose Greenhow