Baltimore 8, Tampa Bay 3

|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|3
|10
|3
|2
|7
|
|Sogard 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.318
|Pham lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.269
|Meadows dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|Choi 1b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.255
|García rf-cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|Kiermaier cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.242
|Brosseau rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.282
|Adames ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.249
|Wendle 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.207
|Zunino c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.169
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|8
|16
|8
|2
|8
|
|Villar 2b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.277
|Alberto 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.314
|Ruiz 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Mancini 1b
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|0
|.273
|Santander lf
|5
|2
|5
|2
|0
|0
|.286
|Núñez dh
|4
|1
|3
|3
|0
|1
|.251
|a-Davis ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.173
|Stewart rf
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.263
|Severino c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|Wilkerson cf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|.223
|Martin ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.194
|Tampa Bay
|000
|120
|000_3
|10
|0
|Baltimore
|103
|210
|10x_8
|16
|1
a-lined out for Núñez in the 8th.
E_Martin (8). LOB_Tampa Bay 6, Baltimore 9. 2B_Sogard (6), Pham (24), Núñez (22), Ruiz (10), Stewart (4). HR_Villar (20), off Beeks; Stewart (0), off Beeks; Santander (13), off Beeks. RBIs_Kiermaier (53), Pham (55), Choi (44), Núñez 3 (76), Stewart (3), Villar (60), Santander 2 (38), Wilkerson (34). SB_Alberto (4). SF_Choi, Wilkerson.
Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 1 (Kiermaier); Baltimore 4 (Stewart, Núñez, Martin, Davis). RISP_Tampa Bay 3 for 6; Baltimore 4 for 11.
Runners moved up_Sogard, Severino. GIDP_Wendle, García, Meadows.
DP_Baltimore 4 (Alberto, Mancini; Martin, Villar, Mancini; Stewart, Mancini, Stewart; Villar, Martin, Mancini).
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Castillo, L, 2-7
|2
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|32
|3.48
|Beeks
|5
|
|11
|7
|7
|2
|6
|104
|4.55
|Kittredge
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|3.71
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bundy, W, 6-13
|5
|
|8
|3
|2
|2
|2
|87
|4.98
|Castro
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|4.66
|Fry
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|4.65
|Givens
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|4.26
IBB_off Beeks (Mancini).
Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, John Bacon; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, John Tumpane.
T_2:54. A_13,287 (45,971).
