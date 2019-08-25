Baltimore 8, Tampa Bay 3

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 3 10 3 2 7 Sogard 2b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .318 Pham lf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .269 Meadows dh 4 0 2 0 0 1 .280 Choi 1b 3 1 2 1 0 0 .255 García rf-cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .275 Kiermaier cf 3 0 1 1 0 0 .242 Brosseau rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .282 Adames ss 3 0 0 0 1 3 .249 Wendle 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .207 Zunino c 3 1 0 0 1 2 .169

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 38 8 16 8 2 8 Villar 2b 5 1 1 1 0 2 .277 Alberto 3b 2 0 1 0 0 0 .314 Ruiz 3b 3 1 1 0 0 0 .241 Mancini 1b 3 2 2 0 2 0 .273 Santander lf 5 2 5 2 0 0 .286 Núñez dh 4 1 3 3 0 1 .251 a-Davis ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 0 .173 Stewart rf 4 1 3 1 0 1 .263 Severino c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .247 Wilkerson cf 3 0 0 1 0 3 .223 Martin ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .194

Tampa Bay 000 120 000_3 10 0 Baltimore 103 210 10x_8 16 1

a-lined out for Núñez in the 8th.

E_Martin (8). LOB_Tampa Bay 6, Baltimore 9. 2B_Sogard (6), Pham (24), Núñez (22), Ruiz (10), Stewart (4). HR_Villar (20), off Beeks; Stewart (0), off Beeks; Santander (13), off Beeks. RBIs_Kiermaier (53), Pham (55), Choi (44), Núñez 3 (76), Stewart (3), Villar (60), Santander 2 (38), Wilkerson (34). SB_Alberto (4). SF_Choi, Wilkerson.

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 1 (Kiermaier); Baltimore 4 (Stewart, Núñez, Martin, Davis). RISP_Tampa Bay 3 for 6; Baltimore 4 for 11.

Runners moved up_Sogard, Severino. GIDP_Wendle, García, Meadows.

DP_Baltimore 4 (Alberto, Mancini; Martin, Villar, Mancini; Stewart, Mancini, Stewart; Villar, Martin, Mancini).

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Castillo, L, 2-7 2 3 1 1 0 2 32 3.48 Beeks 5 11 7 7 2 6 104 4.55 Kittredge 1 2 0 0 0 0 18 3.71

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bundy, W, 6-13 5 8 3 2 2 2 87 4.98 Castro 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 15 4.66 Fry 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 16 4.65 Givens 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 4.26

IBB_off Beeks (Mancini).

Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, John Bacon; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, John Tumpane.

T_2:54. A_13,287 (45,971).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.