Barcelona sells Brazilian forward Malcom to Zenit

August 2, 2019 10:02 am
 
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona says it has agreed to sell Brazilian forward Malcom to Russian club Zenit St. Petersburg for 40 million euros (44.4 million dollars).

The Spanish champions said Friday that the deal also includes add-ons of another 5 million euros if certain unspecified conditions are met, and a sell-on clause.

Malcom joined Barcelona from Bordeaux last year in a deal worth 41 million euros (then $47.7 million) but the 22-year-old only scored four goals in 24 appearances in his one season at the club.

