Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Baseball Expanded Glance

August 24, 2019 10:01 am
 
3 min read
Share       

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 84 47 .641 _ _ 4-6 L-1 49-20 35-27
Tampa Bay 76 55 .580 8 _ 5-5 L-1 34-31 42-24
Boston 70 61 .534 14 6 8-2 W-3 34-34 36-27
Toronto 53 79 .402 31½ 23½ 3-7 W-1 25-39 28-40
Baltimore 42 88 .323 41½ 33½ 3-7 W-1 21-46 21-42

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 78 51 .605 _ _ 6-4 W-1 38-29 40-22
Cleveland 76 54 .585 _ 4-6 W-2 41-26 35-28
Chicago 59 70 .457 19 16 5-5 L-1 32-32 27-38
Kansas City 45 85 .346 33½ 30½ 2-8 L-5 24-39 21-46
Detroit 39 88 .307 38 35 3-7 L-1 17-43 22-45

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 84 47 .641 _ _ 6-4 W-3 48-16 36-31
Oakland 74 53 .583 8 _ 8-2 W-3 43-24 31-29
Texas 64 67 .489 20 12 4-6 W-1 38-27 26-40
Los Angeles 63 69 .477 21½ 13½ 4-6 L-4 33-31 30-38
Seattle 55 75 .423 28½ 20½ 6-4 L-1 28-37 27-38

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 79 52 .603 _ _ 8-2 W-7 39-27 40-25
Washington 72 57 .558 6 _ 8-2 W-4 36-26 36-31
Philadelphia 67 61 .523 10½ 7-3 W-1 38-28 29-33
New York 67 62 .519 11 2 6-4 L-2 37-23 30-39
Miami 46 82 .359 31½ 22½ 2-8 L-1 26-40 20-42

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
St. Louis 70 58 .547 _ _ 7-3 W-3 39-24 31-34
Chicago 69 60 .535 _ 5-5 L-2 44-21 25-39
Milwaukee 67 62 .519 2 5-5 W-3 38-26 29-36
Cincinnati 60 68 .469 10 4-6 L-2 37-31 23-37
Pittsburgh 54 75 .419 16½ 15 4-6 W-2 28-37 26-38

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 86 45 .656 _ _ 6-4 W-1 52-17 34-28
Arizona 64 66 .492 21½ 3-7 L-3 30-32 34-34
San Francisco 63 65 .492 21½ 5-5 L-4 29-33 34-32
San Diego 59 69 .461 25½ 4-6 L-4 29-35 30-34
Colorado 58 72 .446 27½ 11½ 5-5 L-3 33-29 25-43

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay 7, Baltimore 1

Advertisement

Cleveland 4, Kansas City 1

        Insight by CenturyLink: Learn how GSA, SBA and USCIS are managing IT complexities to deliver a better customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Chicago White Sox 8, Texas 3

Houston 5, L.A. Angels 4

Detroit 9, Minnesota 6

Boston 11, San Diego 0

N.Y. Yankees 10, L.A. Dodgers 2

Seattle 7, Toronto 4

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

Saturday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers 2, N.Y. Yankees 1

Toronto 7, Seattle 5

Baltimore 7, Tampa Bay 1

Houston 5, L.A. Angels 2

Texas 4, Chicago White Sox 0

Cleveland 4, Kansas City 2

Minnesota 8, Detroit 5

Boston 5, San Diego 4

San Francisco at Oakland, 9:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Baltimore (Bundy 5-13), 1:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Skoglund ) at Cleveland (Bieber 12-6), 1:10 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 6-9) at Minnesota (Pérez 8-5), 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Barria 4-6) at Houston (TBD), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (Burke 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (López 7-11), 2:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 1-0) at Oakland (Anderson 10-9), 4:07 p.m.

Boston (Johnson 1-2) at San Diego (Lucchesi 8-7), 4:10 p.m.

Toronto (Buchholz 0-2) at Seattle (Gonzales 13-10), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Germán 16-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 13-2), 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Oakland at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Washington 9, Chicago Cubs 3

Pittsburgh 3, Cincinnati 2

Milwaukee 6, Arizona 1

St. Louis 8, Colorado 3

Miami 19, Philadelphia 11

Atlanta 2, N.Y. Mets 1, 14 innings

Boston 11, San Diego 0

N.Y. Yankees 10, L.A. Dodgers 2

Saturday’s Games

Washington 7, Chicago Cubs 2

L.A. Dodgers 2, N.Y. Yankees 1

Philadelphia 9, Miami 3

Pittsburgh 14, Cincinnati 0

St. Louis 6, Colorado 0

Atlanta 9, N.Y. Mets 5

Milwaukee 4, Arizona 0

Boston 5, San Diego 4

San Francisco at Oakland, 9:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta (Keuchel 4-5) at N.Y. Mets (Matz 8-7), 1:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 12-3) at Miami (Hernandez 2-5), 1:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Bauer 10-10) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 1:35 p.m.

Arizona (Ray 10-7) at Milwaukee (Davies 8-6), 2:10 p.m.

Colorado (TBD) at St. Louis (Wacha 6-6), 2:15 p.m.

Washington (Strasburg 15-5) at Chicago Cubs (Hamels 7-4), 2:20 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 1-0) at Oakland (Anderson 10-9), 4:07 p.m.

Boston (Johnson 1-2) at San Diego (Lucchesi 8-7), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Germán 16-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 13-2), 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Atlanta at Colorado, ppd.

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|26 iFest 2019
8|27 USGIF Working Group Summit
8|28 Azure Gov Meetup: Mastering cloud...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Tuskegee Airmen honored during National Aviation Week

Today in History

1861: Secret Service arrest Confederate spy Rose Greenhow