All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|84
|47
|.641
|_
|_
|4-6
|L-1
|49-20
|35-27
|Tampa Bay
|76
|55
|.580
|8
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|34-31
|42-24
|Boston
|70
|61
|.534
|14
|6
|8-2
|W-3
|34-34
|36-27
|Toronto
|53
|79
|.402
|31½
|23½
|3-7
|W-1
|25-39
|28-40
|Baltimore
|42
|88
|.323
|41½
|33½
|3-7
|W-1
|21-46
|21-42
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|78
|51
|.605
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|38-29
|40-22
|Cleveland
|76
|54
|.585
|2½
|_
|4-6
|W-2
|41-26
|35-28
|Chicago
|59
|70
|.457
|19
|16
|5-5
|L-1
|32-32
|27-38
|Kansas City
|45
|85
|.346
|33½
|30½
|2-8
|L-5
|24-39
|21-46
|Detroit
|39
|88
|.307
|38
|35
|3-7
|L-1
|17-43
|22-45
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|84
|47
|.641
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-3
|48-16
|36-31
|Oakland
|74
|53
|.583
|8
|_
|8-2
|W-3
|43-24
|31-29
|Texas
|64
|67
|.489
|20
|12
|4-6
|W-1
|38-27
|26-40
|Los Angeles
|63
|69
|.477
|21½
|13½
|4-6
|L-4
|33-31
|30-38
|Seattle
|55
|75
|.423
|28½
|20½
|6-4
|L-1
|28-37
|27-38
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|79
|52
|.603
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-7
|39-27
|40-25
|Washington
|72
|57
|.558
|6
|_
|8-2
|W-4
|36-26
|36-31
|Philadelphia
|67
|61
|.523
|10½
|1½
|7-3
|W-1
|38-28
|29-33
|New York
|67
|62
|.519
|11
|2
|6-4
|L-2
|37-23
|30-39
|Miami
|46
|82
|.359
|31½
|22½
|2-8
|L-1
|26-40
|20-42
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|St. Louis
|70
|58
|.547
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-3
|39-24
|31-34
|Chicago
|69
|60
|.535
|1½
|_
|5-5
|L-2
|44-21
|25-39
|Milwaukee
|67
|62
|.519
|3½
|2
|5-5
|W-3
|38-26
|29-36
|Cincinnati
|60
|68
|.469
|10
|8½
|4-6
|L-2
|37-31
|23-37
|Pittsburgh
|54
|75
|.419
|16½
|15
|4-6
|W-2
|28-37
|26-38
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|86
|45
|.656
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|52-17
|34-28
|Arizona
|64
|66
|.492
|21½
|5½
|3-7
|L-3
|30-32
|34-34
|San Francisco
|63
|65
|.492
|21½
|5½
|5-5
|L-4
|29-33
|34-32
|San Diego
|59
|69
|.461
|25½
|9½
|4-6
|L-4
|29-35
|30-34
|Colorado
|58
|72
|.446
|27½
|11½
|5-5
|L-3
|33-29
|25-43
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Tampa Bay 7, Baltimore 1
Cleveland 4, Kansas City 1
Chicago White Sox 8, Texas 3
Houston 5, L.A. Angels 4
Detroit 9, Minnesota 6
Boston 11, San Diego 0
N.Y. Yankees 10, L.A. Dodgers 2
Seattle 7, Toronto 4
Saturday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers 2, N.Y. Yankees 1
Toronto 7, Seattle 5
Baltimore 7, Tampa Bay 1
Houston 5, L.A. Angels 2
Texas 4, Chicago White Sox 0
Cleveland 4, Kansas City 2
Minnesota 8, Detroit 5
Boston 5, San Diego 4
San Francisco at Oakland, 9:07 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Tampa Bay (TBD) at Baltimore (Bundy 5-13), 1:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Skoglund ) at Cleveland (Bieber 12-6), 1:10 p.m.
Detroit (Boyd 6-9) at Minnesota (Pérez 8-5), 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Barria 4-6) at Houston (TBD), 2:10 p.m.
Texas (Burke 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (López 7-11), 2:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Webb 1-0) at Oakland (Anderson 10-9), 4:07 p.m.
Boston (Johnson 1-2) at San Diego (Lucchesi 8-7), 4:10 p.m.
Toronto (Buchholz 0-2) at Seattle (Gonzales 13-10), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Germán 16-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 13-2), 7:05 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Oakland at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Washington 9, Chicago Cubs 3
Pittsburgh 3, Cincinnati 2
Milwaukee 6, Arizona 1
St. Louis 8, Colorado 3
Miami 19, Philadelphia 11
Atlanta 2, N.Y. Mets 1, 14 innings
Boston 11, San Diego 0
N.Y. Yankees 10, L.A. Dodgers 2
Saturday’s Games
Washington 7, Chicago Cubs 2
L.A. Dodgers 2, N.Y. Yankees 1
Philadelphia 9, Miami 3
Pittsburgh 14, Cincinnati 0
St. Louis 6, Colorado 0
Atlanta 9, N.Y. Mets 5
Milwaukee 4, Arizona 0
Boston 5, San Diego 4
San Francisco at Oakland, 9:07 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Atlanta (Keuchel 4-5) at N.Y. Mets (Matz 8-7), 1:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 12-3) at Miami (Hernandez 2-5), 1:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Bauer 10-10) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 1:35 p.m.
Arizona (Ray 10-7) at Milwaukee (Davies 8-6), 2:10 p.m.
Colorado (TBD) at St. Louis (Wacha 6-6), 2:15 p.m.
Washington (Strasburg 15-5) at Chicago Cubs (Hamels 7-4), 2:20 p.m.
San Francisco (Webb 1-0) at Oakland (Anderson 10-9), 4:07 p.m.
Boston (Johnson 1-2) at San Diego (Lucchesi 8-7), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Germán 16-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 13-2), 7:05 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Atlanta at Colorado, ppd.
Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.