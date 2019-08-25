Listen Live Sports

...

Baseball Expanded Glance

August 25, 2019
 
All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 85 47 .644 _ _ 4-6 W-1 49-20 36-27
Tampa Bay 76 56 .576 9 _ 5-5 L-2 34-31 42-25
Boston 70 62 .530 15 6 7-3 L-1 34-34 36-28
Toronto 53 80 .398 32½ 23½ 2-8 L-1 25-39 28-41
Baltimore 43 88 .328 41½ 32½ 4-6 W-2 22-46 21-42

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 79 51 .608 _ _ 7-3 W-2 39-29 40-22
Cleveland 76 55 .580 _ 4-6 L-1 41-27 35-28
Chicago 60 70 .462 19 15 6-4 W-1 33-32 27-38
Kansas City 46 85 .351 33½ 29½ 3-7 W-1 24-39 22-46
Detroit 39 89 .305 39 35 3-7 L-2 17-43 22-46

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 85 47 .644 _ _ 7-3 W-4 49-16 36-31
Oakland 74 55 .574 ½ 7-3 L-2 43-26 31-29
Texas 64 68 .485 21 12 4-6 L-1 38-27 26-41
Los Angeles 63 70 .474 22½ 13½ 3-7 L-5 33-31 30-39
Seattle 56 75 .427 28½ 19½ 7-3 W-1 29-37 27-38

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 80 52 .606 _ _ 8-2 W-8 39-27 41-25
Washington 73 57 .562 6 _ 8-2 W-5 36-26 37-31
Philadelphia 67 62 .519 11½ 6-4 L-1 38-28 29-34
New York 67 63 .515 12 2 6-4 L-3 37-24 30-39
Miami 47 82 .364 31½ 21½ 3-7 W-1 27-40 20-42

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
St. Louis 71 58 .550 _ _ 8-2 W-4 40-24 31-34
Chicago 69 61 .531 _ 5-5 L-3 44-22 25-39
Milwaukee 67 63 .515 2 5-5 L-1 38-27 29-36
Cincinnati 60 69 .465 11 4-6 L-3 37-31 23-38
Pittsburgh 55 75 .423 16½ 14 5-5 W-3 29-37 26-38

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 86 46 .652 _ _ 5-5 L-1 52-18 34-28
San Francisco 65 65 .500 20 4 5-5 W-2 29-33 36-32
Arizona 65 66 .496 20½ 4-6 W-1 30-32 35-34
San Diego 60 69 .465 24½ 5-5 W-1 30-35 30-34
Colorado 58 73 .443 27½ 11½ 4-6 L-4 33-29 25-44

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers 2, N.Y. Yankees 1

Baltimore 7, Tampa Bay 1

Houston 5, L.A. Angels 2

Texas 4, Chicago White Sox 0

Cleveland 4, Kansas City 2

Minnesota 8, Detroit 5

Boston 5, San Diego 4

Toronto 7, Seattle 5

San Francisco 10, Oakland 5

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore 8, Tampa Bay 3

Kansas City 9, Cleveland 8, 10 innings

Minnesota 7, Detroit 4

Chicago White Sox 2, Texas 0

Houston 11, L.A. Angels 2

Seattle 3, Toronto 1

San Diego 3, Boston 1

N.Y. Yankees 5, L.A. Dodgers 1

San Francisco 5, Oakland 4

Monday’s Games

Oakland (Bailey 11-8) at Kansas City (Keller 7-13), 8:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Happ 10-8) at Seattle (TBD), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Baltimore at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Boston at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Washington 7, Chicago Cubs 2

L.A. Dodgers 2, N.Y. Yankees 1

Philadelphia 9, Miami 3

Pittsburgh 14, Cincinnati 0

St. Louis 6, Colorado 0

Atlanta 9, N.Y. Mets 5

Milwaukee 4, Arizona 0

Boston 5, San Diego 4

San Francisco 10, Oakland 5

Sunday’s Games

Miami 3, Philadelphia 2

Atlanta 2, N.Y. Mets 1

Pittsburgh 9, Cincinnati 8

St. Louis 11, Colorado 4

Arizona 5, Milwaukee 2

Washington 7, Chicago Cubs 5, 11 innings

San Diego 3, Boston 1

N.Y. Yankees 5, L.A. Dodgers 1

San Francisco 5, Oakland 4

Monday’s Games

Atlanta (Teheran 8-8) at Colorado (TBD), ppd.

Pittsburgh (Musgrove 8-12) at Philadelphia (Vargas 6-6), 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 9-9) at Milwaukee (González 2-1), 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Gray 9-6) at Miami (Smith 8-7), 7:10 p.m.

Arizona (Young 5-3) at San Francisco (Beede 3-7), 9:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (May 1-2) at San Diego (Lauer 6-8), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Baltimore at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Boston at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

