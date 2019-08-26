All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|85
|47
|.644
|_
|_
|4-6
|W-1
|49-20
|36-27
|Tampa Bay
|76
|56
|.576
|9
|_
|5-5
|L-2
|34-31
|42-25
|Boston
|70
|62
|.530
|15
|6
|7-3
|L-1
|34-34
|36-28
|Toronto
|53
|80
|.398
|32½
|23½
|2-8
|L-1
|25-39
|28-41
|Baltimore
|43
|88
|.328
|41½
|32½
|4-6
|W-2
|22-46
|21-42
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|79
|51
|.608
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-2
|39-29
|40-22
|Cleveland
|76
|55
|.580
|3½
|_
|4-6
|L-1
|41-27
|35-28
|Chicago
|60
|70
|.462
|19
|15
|6-4
|W-1
|33-32
|27-38
|Kansas City
|46
|85
|.351
|33½
|29½
|3-7
|W-1
|24-39
|22-46
|Detroit
|39
|89
|.305
|39
|35
|3-7
|L-2
|17-43
|22-46
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|85
|47
|.644
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-4
|49-16
|36-31
|Oakland
|74
|55
|.574
|9½
|½
|7-3
|L-2
|43-26
|31-29
|Texas
|64
|68
|.485
|21
|12
|4-6
|L-1
|38-27
|26-41
|Los Angeles
|63
|70
|.474
|22½
|13½
|3-7
|L-5
|33-31
|30-39
|Seattle
|56
|75
|.427
|28½
|19½
|7-3
|W-1
|29-37
|27-38
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|80
|52
|.606
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-8
|39-27
|41-25
|Washington
|73
|57
|.562
|6
|_
|8-2
|W-5
|36-26
|37-31
|Philadelphia
|67
|62
|.519
|11½
|1½
|6-4
|L-1
|38-28
|29-34
|New York
|67
|63
|.515
|12
|2
|6-4
|L-3
|37-24
|30-39
|Miami
|47
|82
|.364
|31½
|21½
|3-7
|W-1
|27-40
|20-42
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|St. Louis
|71
|58
|.550
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-4
|40-24
|31-34
|Chicago
|69
|61
|.531
|2½
|_
|5-5
|L-3
|44-22
|25-39
|Milwaukee
|67
|63
|.515
|4½
|2
|5-5
|L-1
|38-27
|29-36
|Cincinnati
|60
|69
|.465
|11
|8½
|4-6
|L-3
|37-31
|23-38
|Pittsburgh
|55
|75
|.423
|16½
|14
|5-5
|W-3
|29-37
|26-38
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|86
|46
|.652
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|52-18
|34-28
|San Francisco
|65
|65
|.500
|20
|4
|5-5
|W-2
|29-33
|36-32
|Arizona
|65
|66
|.496
|20½
|4½
|4-6
|W-1
|30-32
|35-34
|San Diego
|60
|69
|.465
|24½
|8½
|5-5
|W-1
|30-35
|30-34
|Colorado
|58
|73
|.443
|27½
|11½
|4-6
|L-4
|33-29
|25-44
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Baltimore 8, Tampa Bay 3
Kansas City 9, Cleveland 8, 10 innings
Minnesota 7, Detroit 4
Chicago White Sox 2, Texas 0
Houston 11, L.A. Angels 2
Seattle 3, Toronto 1
San Diego 3, Boston 1
San Francisco 5, Oakland 4
N.Y. Yankees 5, L.A. Dodgers 1
Monday’s Games
Oakland at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Baltimore (Brooks 3-7) at Washington (Corbin 10-5), 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Soroka 10-2) at Toronto (Waguespack 4-1), 7:07 p.m.
Cleveland (Plutko 5-3) at Detroit (Turnbull 3-12), 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Pineda 9-5) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 14-6), 8:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Morton 13-5) at Houston (Verlander 15-5), 8:10 p.m.
Oakland (Fiers 12-3) at Kansas City (Montgomery 3-6), 8:15 p.m.
Boston (Porcello 11-10) at Colorado (Márquez 12-5), 8:40 p.m.
Texas (Minor 11-7) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 3-3), 10:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 9-7) at Seattle (Kikuchi 5-8), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
Boston at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Miami 3, Philadelphia 2
Atlanta 2, N.Y. Mets 1
Pittsburgh 9, Cincinnati 8
St. Louis 11, Colorado 4
Arizona 5, Milwaukee 2
Washington 7, Chicago Cubs 5, 11 innings
San Diego 3, Boston 1
San Francisco 5, Oakland 4
N.Y. Yankees 5, L.A. Dodgers 1
Monday’s Games
Atlanta at Colorado, ppd.
Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Baltimore (Brooks 3-7) at Washington (Corbin 10-5), 7:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Brault 3-3) at Philadelphia (Smyly 2-6), 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Soroka 10-2) at Toronto (Waguespack 4-1), 7:07 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Darvish 4-6) at N.Y. Mets (Stroman 7-11), 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Castillo 12-5) at Miami (Alcantara 4-11), 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Mikolas 7-13) at Milwaukee (Houser 6-5), 7:40 p.m.
Boston (Porcello 11-10) at Colorado (Márquez 12-5), 8:40 p.m.
Arizona (Leake 9-10) at San Francisco (Rodríguez 5-6), 9:45 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 8-8) at San Diego (Quantrill 6-4), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Boston at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
