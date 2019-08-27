Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Baseball Expanded Glance

August 27, 2019 10:01 am
 
All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 87 47 .649 _ _ 5-5 W-3 49-20 38-27
Tampa Bay 76 57 .571 10½ 1 5-5 L-3 34-31 42-26
Boston 71 62 .534 15½ 6 7-3 W-1 34-34 37-28
Toronto 54 80 .403 33 23½ 3-7 W-1 26-39 28-41
Baltimore 44 88 .333 42 32½ 5-5 W-3 22-46 22-42

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 80 51 .611 _ _ 7-3 W-3 39-29 41-22
Cleveland 77 55 .583 _ 4-6 W-1 41-27 36-28
Chicago 60 71 .458 20 16 5-5 L-1 33-33 27-38
Kansas City 46 87 .346 35 31 2-8 L-2 24-41 22-46
Detroit 39 90 .302 40 36 2-8 L-3 17-44 22-46

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 86 47 .647 _ _ 8-2 W-5 50-16 36-31
Oakland 76 55 .580 9 _ 7-3 W-2 43-26 33-29
Texas 64 69 .481 22 13 4-6 L-2 38-27 26-42
Los Angeles 64 70 .478 22½ 13½ 4-6 W-1 34-31 30-39
Seattle 56 77 .421 30 21 6-4 L-2 29-39 27-38

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 80 54 .597 _ _ 8-2 L-2 39-27 41-27
Washington 73 58 .557 _ 7-3 L-1 36-27 37-31
Philadelphia 68 63 .519 10½ 2 5-5 L-1 39-29 29-34
New York 67 64 .511 11½ 3 5-5 L-4 37-25 30-39
Miami 47 84 .359 31½ 23 2-8 L-2 27-42 20-42

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
St. Louis 73 58 .557 _ _ 9-1 W-6 40-24 33-34
Chicago 70 61 .534 3 _ 6-4 W-1 44-22 26-39
Milwaukee 67 65 .508 4-6 L-3 38-29 29-36
Cincinnati 62 69 .473 11 8 5-5 W-2 37-31 25-38
Pittsburgh 56 76 .424 17½ 14½ 5-5 W-1 29-37 27-39

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 87 47 .649 _ _ 5-5 W-1 52-18 35-29
Arizona 67 66 .504 19½ 4 6-4 W-3 30-32 37-34
San Francisco 65 67 .492 21 4-6 L-2 29-35 36-32
San Diego 61 70 .466 24½ 9 5-5 L-1 31-36 30-34
Colorado 59 74 .444 27½ 12 3-7 L-1 34-30 25-44

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Oakland 19, Kansas City 4

N.Y. Yankees 5, Seattle 4

Tuesday’s Games

Baltimore 2, Washington 0

Toronto 3, Atlanta 1

Cleveland 10, Detroit 1

Oakland 2, Kansas City 1

Houston 15, Tampa Bay 1

Minnesota 3, Chicago White Sox 1

Boston 10, Colorado 6

L.A. Angels 5, Texas 2

N.Y. Yankees 7, Seattle 0

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 10-6) at Seattle (Sheffield 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Wojciechowski 2-6) at Washington (Scherzer 9-5), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Foltynewicz 4-5) at Toronto (Waguespack 4-1), 7:07 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 1-3) at Detroit (Zimmermann 1-9), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Odorizzi 13-6) at Chicago White Sox (Detwiler 2-3), 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 11-3) at Houston (Cole 15-5), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Roark 8-8) at Kansas City (Junis 8-12), 8:15 p.m.

Boston (Rodríguez 15-5) at Colorado (Lambert 2-4), 8:40 p.m.

Texas (Jurado 6-10) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-1), 10:07 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Oakland at Kansas City, 1:15 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Colorado 3, Atlanta 1

Cincinnati 6, Miami 3

St. Louis 12, Milwaukee 2

Philadelphia 6, Pittsburgh 5, 11 innings

San Diego 4, L.A. Dodgers 3

Arizona 6, San Francisco 4

Tuesday’s Games

Baltimore 2, Washington 0

Chicago Cubs 5, N.Y. Mets 2

Toronto 3, Atlanta 1

L.A. Dodgers 9, San Diego 0

Pittsburgh 5, Philadelphia 4

Cincinnati 8, Miami 5

St. Louis 6, Milwaukee 3

Boston 10, Colorado 6

Arizona 3, San Francisco 2

Wednesday’s Games

St. Louis (Flaherty 8-6) at Milwaukee (Lyles 8-8), 2:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 1-2) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 5-7), 6:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Wojciechowski 2-6) at Washington (Scherzer 9-5), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Foltynewicz 4-5) at Toronto (Waguespack 4-1), 7:07 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 9-9) at N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 9-6), 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (DeSclafani 8-7) at Miami (Alcantara 4-11), 7:10 p.m.

Boston (Rodríguez 15-5) at Colorado (Lambert 2-4), 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 8-8) at San Diego (Paddack 7-7), 9:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

