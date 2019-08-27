All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|87
|47
|.649
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-3
|49-20
|38-27
|Tampa Bay
|76
|57
|.571
|10½
|1
|5-5
|L-3
|34-31
|42-26
|Boston
|71
|62
|.534
|15½
|6
|7-3
|W-1
|34-34
|37-28
|Toronto
|54
|80
|.403
|33
|23½
|3-7
|W-1
|26-39
|28-41
|Baltimore
|44
|88
|.333
|42
|32½
|5-5
|W-3
|22-46
|22-42
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|80
|51
|.611
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-3
|39-29
|41-22
|Cleveland
|77
|55
|.583
|3½
|_
|4-6
|W-1
|41-27
|36-28
|Chicago
|60
|71
|.458
|20
|16
|5-5
|L-1
|33-33
|27-38
|Kansas City
|46
|87
|.346
|35
|31
|2-8
|L-2
|24-41
|22-46
|Detroit
|39
|90
|.302
|40
|36
|2-8
|L-3
|17-44
|22-46
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|86
|47
|.647
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-5
|50-16
|36-31
|Oakland
|76
|55
|.580
|9
|_
|7-3
|W-2
|43-26
|33-29
|Texas
|64
|69
|.481
|22
|13
|4-6
|L-2
|38-27
|26-42
|Los Angeles
|64
|70
|.478
|22½
|13½
|4-6
|W-1
|34-31
|30-39
|Seattle
|56
|77
|.421
|30
|21
|6-4
|L-2
|29-39
|27-38
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|80
|54
|.597
|_
|_
|8-2
|L-2
|39-27
|41-27
|Washington
|73
|58
|.557
|5½
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|36-27
|37-31
|Philadelphia
|68
|63
|.519
|10½
|2
|5-5
|L-1
|39-29
|29-34
|New York
|67
|64
|.511
|11½
|3
|5-5
|L-4
|37-25
|30-39
|Miami
|47
|84
|.359
|31½
|23
|2-8
|L-2
|27-42
|20-42
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|St. Louis
|73
|58
|.557
|_
|_
|9-1
|W-6
|40-24
|33-34
|Chicago
|70
|61
|.534
|3
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|44-22
|26-39
|Milwaukee
|67
|65
|.508
|6½
|3½
|4-6
|L-3
|38-29
|29-36
|Cincinnati
|62
|69
|.473
|11
|8
|5-5
|W-2
|37-31
|25-38
|Pittsburgh
|56
|76
|.424
|17½
|14½
|5-5
|W-1
|29-37
|27-39
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|87
|47
|.649
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|52-18
|35-29
|Arizona
|67
|66
|.504
|19½
|4
|6-4
|W-3
|30-32
|37-34
|San Francisco
|65
|67
|.492
|21
|5½
|4-6
|L-2
|29-35
|36-32
|San Diego
|61
|70
|.466
|24½
|9
|5-5
|L-1
|31-36
|30-34
|Colorado
|59
|74
|.444
|27½
|12
|3-7
|L-1
|34-30
|25-44
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Oakland 19, Kansas City 4
N.Y. Yankees 5, Seattle 4
Tuesday’s Games
Baltimore 2, Washington 0
Toronto 3, Atlanta 1
Cleveland 10, Detroit 1
Oakland 2, Kansas City 1
Houston 15, Tampa Bay 1
Minnesota 3, Chicago White Sox 1
Boston 10, Colorado 6
L.A. Angels 5, Texas 2
N.Y. Yankees 7, Seattle 0
Wednesday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 10-6) at Seattle (Sheffield 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Wojciechowski 2-6) at Washington (Scherzer 9-5), 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Foltynewicz 4-5) at Toronto (Waguespack 4-1), 7:07 p.m.
Cleveland (Civale 1-3) at Detroit (Zimmermann 1-9), 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Odorizzi 13-6) at Chicago White Sox (Detwiler 2-3), 8:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 11-3) at Houston (Cole 15-5), 8:10 p.m.
Oakland (Roark 8-8) at Kansas City (Junis 8-12), 8:15 p.m.
Boston (Rodríguez 15-5) at Colorado (Lambert 2-4), 8:40 p.m.
Texas (Jurado 6-10) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-1), 10:07 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Cleveland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Oakland at Kansas City, 1:15 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Colorado 3, Atlanta 1
Cincinnati 6, Miami 3
St. Louis 12, Milwaukee 2
Philadelphia 6, Pittsburgh 5, 11 innings
San Diego 4, L.A. Dodgers 3
Arizona 6, San Francisco 4
Tuesday’s Games
Baltimore 2, Washington 0
Chicago Cubs 5, N.Y. Mets 2
Toronto 3, Atlanta 1
L.A. Dodgers 9, San Diego 0
Pittsburgh 5, Philadelphia 4
Cincinnati 8, Miami 5
St. Louis 6, Milwaukee 3
Boston 10, Colorado 6
Arizona 3, San Francisco 2
Wednesday’s Games
St. Louis (Flaherty 8-6) at Milwaukee (Lyles 8-8), 2:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Keller 1-2) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 5-7), 6:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Wojciechowski 2-6) at Washington (Scherzer 9-5), 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Foltynewicz 4-5) at Toronto (Waguespack 4-1), 7:07 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 9-9) at N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 9-6), 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (DeSclafani 8-7) at Miami (Alcantara 4-11), 7:10 p.m.
Boston (Rodríguez 15-5) at Colorado (Lambert 2-4), 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 8-8) at San Diego (Paddack 7-7), 9:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.