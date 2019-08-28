Listen Live Sports

Baseball Expanded Glance

August 28, 2019
 
All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 88 47 .652 _ _ 5-5 W-4 49-20 39-27
Tampa Bay 76 58 .567 11½ 1 4-6 L-4 34-31 42-27
Boston 72 62 .537 15½ 5 7-3 W-2 34-34 38-28
Toronto 54 81 .400 34 23½ 2-8 L-1 26-40 28-41
Baltimore 44 89 .331 43 32½ 5-5 L-1 22-46 22-43

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 81 51 .614 _ _ 7-3 W-4 39-29 42-22
Cleveland 78 55 .586 _ 5-5 W-2 41-27 37-28
Chicago 60 72 .455 21 16 5-5 L-2 33-34 27-38
Kansas City 47 87 .351 35 30 3-7 W-1 25-41 22-46
Detroit 39 91 .300 41 36 2-8 L-4 17-45 22-46

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 87 47 .649 _ _ 9-1 W-6 51-16 36-31
Oakland 76 56 .576 10 _ 6-4 L-1 43-26 33-30
Texas 65 69 .485 22 12 5-5 W-1 38-27 27-42
Los Angeles 64 71 .474 23½ 13½ 3-7 L-1 34-32 30-39
Seattle 56 78 .418 31 21 5-5 L-3 29-40 27-38

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 81 54 .600 _ _ 8-2 W-1 39-27 42-27
Washington 74 58 .561 _ 8-2 W-1 37-27 37-31
Philadelphia 69 63 .523 10½ 2 5-5 W-1 40-29 29-34
New York 67 65 .508 12½ 4 5-5 L-5 37-26 30-39
Miami 47 85 .356 32½ 24 2-8 L-3 27-43 20-42

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
St. Louis 73 59 .553 _ _ 8-2 L-1 40-24 33-35
Chicago 71 61 .538 2 _ 7-3 W-2 44-22 27-39
Milwaukee 68 65 .511 4-6 W-1 39-29 29-36
Cincinnati 63 69 .477 10 8 5-5 W-3 37-31 26-38
Pittsburgh 56 77 .421 17½ 15½ 5-5 L-1 29-37 27-40

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 88 47 .652 _ _ 6-4 W-2 52-18 36-29
Arizona 67 66 .504 20 6-4 W-3 30-32 37-34
San Francisco 65 67 .492 21½ 6 4-6 L-2 29-35 36-32
San Diego 61 71 .462 25½ 10 4-6 L-2 31-37 30-34
Colorado 59 75 .440 28½ 13 2-8 L-2 34-31 25-44

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Baltimore 2, Washington 0

Toronto 3, Atlanta 1

Cleveland 10, Detroit 1

Oakland 2, Kansas City 1

Houston 15, Tampa Bay 1

Minnesota 3, Chicago White Sox 1

Boston 10, Colorado 6

L.A. Angels 5, Texas 2

N.Y. Yankees 7, Seattle 0

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 7, Seattle 3

Cleveland 4, Detroit 2

Washington 8, Baltimore 4

Atlanta 9, Toronto 4

Kansas City 6, Oakland 4

Houston 8, Tampa Bay 6

Minnesota 8, Chicago White Sox 2

Boston 7, Colorado 4

Texas 3, L.A. Angels 0

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland (Clevinger 9-2) at Detroit (Norris 3-10), 1:10 p.m.

Oakland (Bassitt 9-5) at Kansas City (Sparkman 3-9), 1:15 p.m.

Minnesota (Berríos 10-7) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 3-6), 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Houston (Greinke 14-4), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Hernández 1-4) at Texas (Lynn 14-9), 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Oakland at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Houston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Boston at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Baltimore 2, Washington 0

Chicago Cubs 5, N.Y. Mets 2

Toronto 3, Atlanta 1

Pittsburgh 5, Philadelphia 4

Cincinnati 8, Miami 5

St. Louis 6, Milwaukee 3

Boston 10, Colorado 6

Arizona 3, San Francisco 2

L.A. Dodgers 9, San Diego 0

Wednesday’s Games

Milwaukee 4, St. Louis 1

L.A. Dodgers 6, San Diego 4, 10 innings

Philadelphia 12, Pittsburgh 3

Cincinnati 5, Miami 0

Washington 8, Baltimore 4

Chicago Cubs 10, N.Y. Mets 7

Atlanta 9, Toronto 4

Boston 7, Colorado 4

Thursday’s Games

Chicago Cubs (Lester 10-9) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 8-7), 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Wood 1-3) at Miami (Yamamoto 4-5), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Williams 6-6) at Colorado (González 0-5), 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 12-4) at Arizona (Kelly 9-13), 9:40 p.m.

San Diego (Paddack 7-7) at San Francisco (Rodríguez 5-6), 9:45 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Miami at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

