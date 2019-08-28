All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|88
|47
|.652
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-4
|49-20
|39-27
|Tampa Bay
|76
|58
|.567
|11½
|1
|4-6
|L-4
|34-31
|42-27
|Boston
|72
|62
|.537
|15½
|5
|7-3
|W-2
|34-34
|38-28
|Toronto
|54
|81
|.400
|34
|23½
|2-8
|L-1
|26-40
|28-41
|Baltimore
|44
|89
|.331
|43
|32½
|5-5
|L-1
|22-46
|22-43
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|81
|51
|.614
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-4
|39-29
|42-22
|Cleveland
|78
|55
|.586
|3½
|_
|5-5
|W-2
|41-27
|37-28
|Chicago
|60
|72
|.455
|21
|16
|5-5
|L-2
|33-34
|27-38
|Kansas City
|47
|87
|.351
|35
|30
|3-7
|W-1
|25-41
|22-46
|Detroit
|39
|91
|.300
|41
|36
|2-8
|L-4
|17-45
|22-46
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|87
|47
|.649
|_
|_
|9-1
|W-6
|51-16
|36-31
|Oakland
|76
|56
|.576
|10
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|43-26
|33-30
|Texas
|65
|69
|.485
|22
|12
|5-5
|W-1
|38-27
|27-42
|Los Angeles
|64
|71
|.474
|23½
|13½
|3-7
|L-1
|34-32
|30-39
|Seattle
|56
|78
|.418
|31
|21
|5-5
|L-3
|29-40
|27-38
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|81
|54
|.600
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-1
|39-27
|42-27
|Washington
|74
|58
|.561
|5½
|_
|8-2
|W-1
|37-27
|37-31
|Philadelphia
|69
|63
|.523
|10½
|2
|5-5
|W-1
|40-29
|29-34
|New York
|67
|65
|.508
|12½
|4
|5-5
|L-5
|37-26
|30-39
|Miami
|47
|85
|.356
|32½
|24
|2-8
|L-3
|27-43
|20-42
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|St. Louis
|73
|59
|.553
|_
|_
|8-2
|L-1
|40-24
|33-35
|Chicago
|71
|61
|.538
|2
|_
|7-3
|W-2
|44-22
|27-39
|Milwaukee
|68
|65
|.511
|5½
|3½
|4-6
|W-1
|39-29
|29-36
|Cincinnati
|63
|69
|.477
|10
|8
|5-5
|W-3
|37-31
|26-38
|Pittsburgh
|56
|77
|.421
|17½
|15½
|5-5
|L-1
|29-37
|27-40
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|88
|47
|.652
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-2
|52-18
|36-29
|Arizona
|67
|66
|.504
|20
|4½
|6-4
|W-3
|30-32
|37-34
|San Francisco
|65
|67
|.492
|21½
|6
|4-6
|L-2
|29-35
|36-32
|San Diego
|61
|71
|.462
|25½
|10
|4-6
|L-2
|31-37
|30-34
|Colorado
|59
|75
|.440
|28½
|13
|2-8
|L-2
|34-31
|25-44
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Baltimore 2, Washington 0
Toronto 3, Atlanta 1
Cleveland 10, Detroit 1
Oakland 2, Kansas City 1
Houston 15, Tampa Bay 1
Minnesota 3, Chicago White Sox 1
Boston 10, Colorado 6
L.A. Angels 5, Texas 2
N.Y. Yankees 7, Seattle 0
Wednesday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 7, Seattle 3
Cleveland 4, Detroit 2
Washington 8, Baltimore 4
Atlanta 9, Toronto 4
Kansas City 6, Oakland 4
Houston 8, Tampa Bay 6
Minnesota 8, Chicago White Sox 2
Boston 7, Colorado 4
Texas 3, L.A. Angels 0
Thursday’s Games
Cleveland (Clevinger 9-2) at Detroit (Norris 3-10), 1:10 p.m.
Oakland (Bassitt 9-5) at Kansas City (Sparkman 3-9), 1:15 p.m.
Minnesota (Berríos 10-7) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 3-6), 2:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (TBD) at Houston (Greinke 14-4), 2:10 p.m.
Seattle (Hernández 1-4) at Texas (Lynn 14-9), 8:05 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Oakland at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Houston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
Boston at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Baltimore 2, Washington 0
Chicago Cubs 5, N.Y. Mets 2
Toronto 3, Atlanta 1
Pittsburgh 5, Philadelphia 4
Cincinnati 8, Miami 5
St. Louis 6, Milwaukee 3
Boston 10, Colorado 6
Arizona 3, San Francisco 2
L.A. Dodgers 9, San Diego 0
Wednesday’s Games
Milwaukee 4, St. Louis 1
L.A. Dodgers 6, San Diego 4, 10 innings
Philadelphia 12, Pittsburgh 3
Cincinnati 5, Miami 0
Washington 8, Baltimore 4
Chicago Cubs 10, N.Y. Mets 7
Atlanta 9, Toronto 4
Boston 7, Colorado 4
Thursday’s Games
Chicago Cubs (Lester 10-9) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 8-7), 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Wood 1-3) at Miami (Yamamoto 4-5), 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Williams 6-6) at Colorado (González 0-5), 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 12-4) at Arizona (Kelly 9-13), 9:40 p.m.
San Diego (Paddack 7-7) at San Francisco (Rodríguez 5-6), 9:45 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Miami at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
San Diego at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
