Baseball Expanded Glance

August 29, 2019 10:01 am
 
All Times EDT

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 81 54 .600 _ _ 8-2 W-1 39-27 42-27
Washington 74 58 .561 _ 8-2 W-1 37-27 37-31
Philadelphia 69 63 .523 10½ 5-5 W-1 40-29 29-34
New York 67 66 .504 13 5 4-6 L-6 37-27 30-39
Miami 48 85 .361 32 24 3-7 W-1 28-43 20-42

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
St. Louis 73 59 .553 _ _ 8-2 L-1 40-24 33-35
Chicago 72 61 .541 _ 7-3 W-3 44-22 28-39
Milwaukee 68 65 .511 4 4-6 W-1 39-29 29-36
Cincinnati 63 70 .474 10½ 9 5-5 L-1 37-31 26-39
Pittsburgh 57 77 .425 17 15½ 6-4 W-1 29-37 28-40

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 88 48 .647 _ _ 6-4 L-1 52-18 36-30
Arizona 68 66 .507 19 7-3 W-4 31-32 37-34
San Francisco 65 68 .489 21½ 7 3-7 L-3 29-36 36-32
San Diego 62 71 .466 24½ 10 4-6 W-1 31-37 31-34
Colorado 59 76 .437 28½ 14 2-8 L-3 34-32 25-44

___

Wednesday’s Games

Milwaukee 4, St. Louis 1

Philadelphia 12, Pittsburgh 3

Cincinnati 5, Miami 0

Washington 8, Baltimore 4

Chicago Cubs 10, N.Y. Mets 7

Atlanta 9, Toronto 4

Boston 7, Colorado 4

L.A. Dodgers 6, San Diego 4, 10 innings

Thursday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 4, N.Y. Mets 1

Miami 4, Cincinnati 3, 12 innings

Pittsburgh 11, Colorado 8

San Diego 5, San Francisco 3

Arizona 11, L.A. Dodgers 5

Friday’s Games

Milwaukee (Anderson 6-3) at Chicago Cubs (Quintana 11-8), 2:20 p.m.

Miami (Hernandez 3-5) at Washington (Sánchez 8-6), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 9-7) at Philadelphia (Nola 12-4), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Nova 9-10) at Atlanta (Fried 14-4), 7:20 p.m.

Cincinnati (Bauer 10-11) at St. Louis (Hudson 13-6), 8:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Agrazal 3-3) at Colorado (Senzatela 8-8), 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 2-1) at Arizona (Gallen 2-4), 9:40 p.m.

San Diego (Lamet 2-2) at San Francisco (Bumgarner 8-8), 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m., 1st game

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

Miami at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m., 2nd game

Chicago White Sox at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.

