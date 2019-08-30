Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Baseball Expanded Glance

August 30, 2019 10:01 am
 
All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 88 48 .647 _ _ 5-5 L-1 49-21 39-27
Tampa Bay 78 58 .574 10 1 5-5 W-2 35-31 43-27
Boston 73 62 .541 14½ 7-3 W-3 34-34 39-28
Toronto 54 82 .397 34 25 2-8 L-2 26-41 28-41
Baltimore 45 89 .336 42 33 6-4 W-1 22-46 23-43

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 83 51 .619 _ _ 7-3 W-6 39-29 44-22
Cleveland 79 56 .585 _ 5-5 L-1 41-27 38-29
Chicago 60 74 .448 23 18 4-6 L-4 33-35 27-39
Kansas City 47 89 .346 37 32 2-8 L-2 25-43 22-46
Detroit 39 93 .295 43 38 2-8 L-6 17-47 22-46

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 88 48 .647 _ _ 8-2 W-1 51-17 37-31
Oakland 78 56 .582 9 _ 7-3 W-2 43-26 35-30
Texas 66 70 .485 22 13 5-5 W-1 39-28 27-42
Los Angeles 64 72 .471 24 15 2-8 L-2 34-33 30-39
Seattle 57 79 .419 31 22 4-6 L-1 29-40 28-39

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 82 54 .603 _ _ 8-2 W-2 40-27 42-27
Washington 75 58 .564 _ 8-2 W-2 38-27 37-31
Philadelphia 69 64 .519 11½ 5-5 L-1 40-30 29-34
New York 68 66 .507 13 5 4-6 W-1 37-27 31-39
Miami 48 86 .358 33 25 3-7 L-1 28-43 20-43

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
St. Louis 73 59 .553 _ _ 8-2 L-1 40-24 33-35
Chicago 73 61 .545 1 _ 7-3 W-4 45-22 28-39
Milwaukee 68 66 .507 6 5 4-6 L-1 39-29 29-37
Cincinnati 63 70 .474 10½ 5-5 L-1 37-31 26-39
Pittsburgh 58 77 .430 16½ 15½ 6-4 W-2 29-37 29-40

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 88 49 .642 _ _ 5-5 L-2 52-18 36-31
Arizona 69 66 .511 18 7-3 W-5 32-32 37-34
San Francisco 66 68 .493 20½ 7 3-7 W-1 30-36 36-32
San Diego 62 72 .463 24½ 11 3-7 L-1 31-37 31-35
Colorado 59 77 .434 28½ 15 2-8 L-4 34-33 25-44

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland 2, Detroit 0

Oakland 9, Kansas City 8

Minnesota 10, Chicago White Sox 5

Tampa Bay 9, Houston 8

Seattle 5, Texas 3

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay 4, Cleveland 0

Boston 7, L.A. Angels 6, 15 innings

Oakland 8, N.Y. Yankees 2

Houston 7, Toronto 4

Minnesota 13, Detroit 5

Atlanta 10, Chicago White Sox 7

Texas 6, Seattle 3

Baltimore 14, Kansas City 2

Saturday’s Games

Oakland (Bailey 12-8) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 17-3), 1:05 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 4-6) at Toronto (Buchholz 0-3), 3:07 p.m.

Cleveland (Plesac 7-4) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Pérez 9-5) at Detroit (Boyd 6-10), 6:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Bundy 6-13) at Kansas City (López 2-7), 7:15 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (López 8-11) at Atlanta (Keuchel 5-5), 7:20 p.m.

Seattle (TBD) at Texas (Burke 0-1), 8:05 p.m.

Boston (TBD) at L.A. Angels (Peters 3-2), 9:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Oakland at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Houston at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 3:05 p.m.

Boston at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Atlanta, 5:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 4, N.Y. Mets 1

Miami 4, Cincinnati 3, 12 innings

Pittsburgh 11, Colorado 8

San Diego 5, San Francisco 3

Arizona 11, L.A. Dodgers 5

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 7, Milwaukee 1

N.Y. Mets 11, Philadelphia 5

Washington 7, Miami 6

Atlanta 10, Chicago White Sox 7

Pittsburgh 9, Colorado 4

San Francisco 8, San Diego 3

Arizona 5, L.A. Dodgers 4

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Cincinnati (Mahle 2-10) at St. Louis (Wacha 6-6), 1:15 p.m., 1st game

Milwaukee (Davies 8-7) at Chicago Cubs (Hamels 7-4), 2:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Matz 8-8) at Philadelphia (Vargas 6-6), 4:05 p.m.

Miami (Lopez 5-6) at Washington (Ross 3-3), 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Gray 10-6) at St. Louis (TBD), 7:15 p.m., 2nd game

Chicago White Sox (López 8-11) at Atlanta (Keuchel 5-5), 7:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 13-3) at Arizona (Ray 11-7), 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Musgrove 8-12) at Colorado (Melville 1-0), 8:10 p.m.

San Diego (Lucchesi 9-7) at San Francisco (Webb 1-0), 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Miami at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Atlanta, 5:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

