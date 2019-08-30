All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|88
|48
|.647
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|49-21
|39-27
|Tampa Bay
|78
|58
|.574
|10
|1
|5-5
|W-2
|35-31
|43-27
|Boston
|73
|62
|.541
|14½
|5½
|7-3
|W-3
|34-34
|39-28
|Toronto
|54
|82
|.397
|34
|25
|2-8
|L-2
|26-41
|28-41
|Baltimore
|45
|89
|.336
|42
|33
|6-4
|W-1
|22-46
|23-43
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|83
|51
|.619
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-6
|39-29
|44-22
|Cleveland
|79
|56
|.585
|4½
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|41-27
|38-29
|Chicago
|60
|74
|.448
|23
|18
|4-6
|L-4
|33-35
|27-39
|Kansas City
|47
|89
|.346
|37
|32
|2-8
|L-2
|25-43
|22-46
|Detroit
|39
|93
|.295
|43
|38
|2-8
|L-6
|17-47
|22-46
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|88
|48
|.647
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-1
|51-17
|37-31
|Oakland
|78
|56
|.582
|9
|_
|7-3
|W-2
|43-26
|35-30
|Texas
|66
|70
|.485
|22
|13
|5-5
|W-1
|39-28
|27-42
|Los Angeles
|64
|72
|.471
|24
|15
|2-8
|L-2
|34-33
|30-39
|Seattle
|57
|79
|.419
|31
|22
|4-6
|L-1
|29-40
|28-39
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|82
|54
|.603
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-2
|40-27
|42-27
|Washington
|75
|58
|.564
|5½
|_
|8-2
|W-2
|38-27
|37-31
|Philadelphia
|69
|64
|.519
|11½
|3½
|5-5
|L-1
|40-30
|29-34
|New York
|68
|66
|.507
|13
|5
|4-6
|W-1
|37-27
|31-39
|Miami
|48
|86
|.358
|33
|25
|3-7
|L-1
|28-43
|20-43
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|St. Louis
|73
|59
|.553
|_
|_
|8-2
|L-1
|40-24
|33-35
|Chicago
|73
|61
|.545
|1
|_
|7-3
|W-4
|45-22
|28-39
|Milwaukee
|68
|66
|.507
|6
|5
|4-6
|L-1
|39-29
|29-37
|Cincinnati
|63
|70
|.474
|10½
|9½
|5-5
|L-1
|37-31
|26-39
|Pittsburgh
|58
|77
|.430
|16½
|15½
|6-4
|W-2
|29-37
|29-40
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|88
|49
|.642
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-2
|52-18
|36-31
|Arizona
|69
|66
|.511
|18
|4½
|7-3
|W-5
|32-32
|37-34
|San Francisco
|66
|68
|.493
|20½
|7
|3-7
|W-1
|30-36
|36-32
|San Diego
|62
|72
|.463
|24½
|11
|3-7
|L-1
|31-37
|31-35
|Colorado
|59
|77
|.434
|28½
|15
|2-8
|L-4
|34-33
|25-44
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Cleveland 2, Detroit 0
Oakland 9, Kansas City 8
Minnesota 10, Chicago White Sox 5
Tampa Bay 9, Houston 8
Seattle 5, Texas 3
Friday’s Games
Tampa Bay 4, Cleveland 0
Boston 7, L.A. Angels 6, 15 innings
Oakland 8, N.Y. Yankees 2
Houston 7, Toronto 4
Minnesota 13, Detroit 5
Atlanta 10, Chicago White Sox 7
Texas 6, Seattle 3
Baltimore 14, Kansas City 2
Saturday’s Games
Oakland (Bailey 12-8) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 17-3), 1:05 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 4-6) at Toronto (Buchholz 0-3), 3:07 p.m.
Cleveland (Plesac 7-4) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 6:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Pérez 9-5) at Detroit (Boyd 6-10), 6:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Bundy 6-13) at Kansas City (López 2-7), 7:15 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (López 8-11) at Atlanta (Keuchel 5-5), 7:20 p.m.
Seattle (TBD) at Texas (Burke 0-1), 8:05 p.m.
Boston (TBD) at L.A. Angels (Peters 3-2), 9:07 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Oakland at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Houston at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.
Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.
Seattle at Texas, 3:05 p.m.
Boston at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Atlanta, 5:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 4, N.Y. Mets 1
Miami 4, Cincinnati 3, 12 innings
Pittsburgh 11, Colorado 8
San Diego 5, San Francisco 3
Arizona 11, L.A. Dodgers 5
Friday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 7, Milwaukee 1
N.Y. Mets 11, Philadelphia 5
Washington 7, Miami 6
Atlanta 10, Chicago White Sox 7
Pittsburgh 9, Colorado 4
San Francisco 8, San Diego 3
Arizona 5, L.A. Dodgers 4
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 7:05 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Cincinnati (Mahle 2-10) at St. Louis (Wacha 6-6), 1:15 p.m., 1st game
Milwaukee (Davies 8-7) at Chicago Cubs (Hamels 7-4), 2:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Matz 8-8) at Philadelphia (Vargas 6-6), 4:05 p.m.
Miami (Lopez 5-6) at Washington (Ross 3-3), 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Gray 10-6) at St. Louis (TBD), 7:15 p.m., 2nd game
Chicago White Sox (López 8-11) at Atlanta (Keuchel 5-5), 7:20 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 13-3) at Arizona (Ray 11-7), 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Musgrove 8-12) at Colorado (Melville 1-0), 8:10 p.m.
San Diego (Lucchesi 9-7) at San Francisco (Webb 1-0), 9:05 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Miami at Washington, 1:35 p.m.
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
San Diego at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Atlanta, 5:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
