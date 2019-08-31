All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|89
|48
|.650
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|50-21
|39-27
|Tampa Bay
|79
|58
|.577
|10
|_
|6-4
|W-3
|36-31
|43-27
|Boston
|73
|63
|.537
|15½
|5½
|6-4
|L-1
|34-34
|39-29
|Toronto
|55
|82
|.401
|34
|24
|3-7
|W-1
|27-41
|28-41
|Baltimore
|45
|90
|.333
|43
|33
|6-4
|L-1
|22-46
|23-44
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|83
|52
|.615
|_
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|39-29
|44-23
|Cleveland
|79
|57
|.581
|4½
|_
|5-5
|L-2
|41-27
|38-30
|Chicago
|60
|75
|.444
|23
|18
|4-6
|L-5
|33-35
|27-40
|Kansas City
|48
|89
|.350
|36
|31
|3-7
|W-1
|26-43
|22-46
|Detroit
|40
|93
|.301
|42
|37
|3-7
|W-1
|18-47
|22-46
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|88
|49
|.642
|_
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|51-17
|37-32
|Oakland
|78
|57
|.578
|9
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|43-26
|35-31
|Texas
|67
|70
|.489
|21
|12
|5-5
|W-2
|40-28
|27-42
|Los Angeles
|65
|72
|.474
|23
|14
|3-7
|W-1
|35-33
|30-39
|Seattle
|57
|80
|.416
|31
|22
|3-7
|L-2
|29-40
|28-40
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|83
|54
|.606
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-3
|41-27
|42-27
|Washington
|76
|58
|.567
|5½
|_
|8-2
|W-3
|39-27
|37-31
|Philadelphia
|69
|65
|.515
|12½
|3½
|5-5
|L-2
|40-31
|29-34
|New York
|69
|66
|.511
|13
|4
|4-6
|W-2
|37-27
|32-39
|Miami
|48
|87
|.356
|34
|25
|3-7
|L-2
|28-43
|20-44
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|St. Louis
|75
|59
|.560
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-2
|42-24
|33-35
|Chicago
|73
|62
|.541
|2½
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|45-23
|28-39
|Milwaukee
|69
|66
|.511
|6½
|4
|5-5
|W-1
|39-29
|30-37
|Cincinnati
|63
|72
|.467
|12½
|10
|4-6
|L-3
|37-31
|26-41
|Pittsburgh
|59
|77
|.434
|17
|14½
|7-3
|W-3
|29-37
|30-40
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|88
|50
|.638
|_
|_
|4-6
|L-3
|52-18
|36-32
|Arizona
|70
|66
|.515
|17
|3½
|7-3
|W-6
|33-32
|37-34
|San Francisco
|66
|69
|.489
|20½
|7
|3-7
|L-1
|30-37
|36-32
|San Diego
|63
|72
|.467
|23½
|10
|4-6
|W-1
|31-37
|32-35
|Colorado
|59
|78
|.431
|28½
|15
|1-9
|L-5
|34-34
|25-44
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Tampa Bay 4, Cleveland 0
Oakland 8, N.Y. Yankees 2
Houston 7, Toronto 4
Minnesota 13, Detroit 5
Atlanta 10, Chicago White Sox 7
Texas 6, Seattle 3
Baltimore 14, Kansas City 2
Boston 7, L.A. Angels 6, 15 innings
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 4, Oakland 3, 11 innings
Toronto 6, Houston 4
Tampa Bay 9, Cleveland 6
Detroit 10, Minnesota 7
Kansas City 7, Baltimore 5
Texas 3, Seattle 2
Atlanta 11, Chicago White Sox 5
L.A. Angels 10, Boston 4
Sunday’s Games
Oakland (Fiers 13-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 11-8), 1:05 p.m.
Houston (Verlander 16-5) at Toronto (Font 3-3), 1:07 p.m.
Cleveland (Plutko 6-3) at Tampa Bay (Morton 13-6), 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Pineda 10-5) at Detroit (Turnbull 3-13), 1:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Brooks 4-7) at Kansas City (Duffy 5-6), 2:15 p.m.
Seattle (Kikuchi 5-9) at Texas (Minor 11-8), 3:05 p.m.
Boston (Price 7-5) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 3-3), 4:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 14-7) at Atlanta (Teheran 8-8), 5:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Toronto at Atlanta, 1:20 p.m.
Seattle at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Houston at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 7, Milwaukee 1
N.Y. Mets 11, Philadelphia 5
Washington 7, Miami 6
Atlanta 10, Chicago White Sox 7
Pittsburgh 9, Colorado 4
San Francisco 8, San Diego 3
Arizona 5, L.A. Dodgers 4
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 7:05 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
St. Louis 10, Cincinnati 6, 1st game
Milwaukee 2, Chicago Cubs 0
N.Y. Mets 6, Philadelphia 3
Washington 7, Miami 0
St. Louis 3, Cincinnati 2, 2nd game
Atlanta 11, Chicago White Sox 5
Arizona 6, L.A. Dodgers 5
Pittsburgh 11, Colorado 4
San Diego 4, San Francisco 1
Sunday’s Games
Cincinnati (Mahle 2-10) at St. Louis (Mikolas 8-13), 1:05 p.m., 1st game
Miami (Smith 8-8) at Washington (Corbin 10-6), 1:35 p.m.
Milwaukee (González 2-2) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 5-6), 2:20 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Brault 3-3) at Colorado (TBD), 3:10 p.m.
San Diego (Lauer 7-8) at San Francisco (Beede 3-8), 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at Arizona (Young 6-3), 4:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 14-7) at Atlanta (Teheran 8-8), 5:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Castillo 13-5) at St. Louis (Ponce de Leon 1-1), 7:05 p.m., 2nd game
N.Y. Mets (Stroman 7-12) at Philadelphia (Eflin 8-11), 7:05 p.m.
Monday’s Games
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 1:05 p.m.
Toronto at Atlanta, 1:20 p.m.
Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 2:10 p.m.
San Francisco at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Seattle at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Houston at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 8:10 p.m.
