Baseball Expanded Glance

August 31, 2019 10:01 am
 
All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 89 48 .650 _ _ 6-4 W-1 50-21 39-27
Tampa Bay 79 58 .577 10 _ 6-4 W-3 36-31 43-27
Boston 73 63 .537 15½ 6-4 L-1 34-34 39-29
Toronto 55 82 .401 34 24 3-7 W-1 27-41 28-41
Baltimore 45 90 .333 43 33 6-4 L-1 22-46 23-44

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 83 52 .615 _ _ 7-3 L-1 39-29 44-23
Cleveland 79 57 .581 _ 5-5 L-2 41-27 38-30
Chicago 60 75 .444 23 18 4-6 L-5 33-35 27-40
Kansas City 48 89 .350 36 31 3-7 W-1 26-43 22-46
Detroit 40 93 .301 42 37 3-7 W-1 18-47 22-46

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 88 49 .642 _ _ 7-3 L-1 51-17 37-32
Oakland 78 57 .578 9 _ 6-4 L-1 43-26 35-31
Texas 67 70 .489 21 12 5-5 W-2 40-28 27-42
Los Angeles 65 72 .474 23 14 3-7 W-1 35-33 30-39
Seattle 57 80 .416 31 22 3-7 L-2 29-40 28-40

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 83 54 .606 _ _ 8-2 W-3 41-27 42-27
Washington 76 58 .567 _ 8-2 W-3 39-27 37-31
Philadelphia 69 65 .515 12½ 5-5 L-2 40-31 29-34
New York 69 66 .511 13 4 4-6 W-2 37-27 32-39
Miami 48 87 .356 34 25 3-7 L-2 28-43 20-44

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
St. Louis 75 59 .560 _ _ 8-2 W-2 42-24 33-35
Chicago 73 62 .541 _ 6-4 L-1 45-23 28-39
Milwaukee 69 66 .511 4 5-5 W-1 39-29 30-37
Cincinnati 63 72 .467 12½ 10 4-6 L-3 37-31 26-41
Pittsburgh 59 77 .434 17 14½ 7-3 W-3 29-37 30-40

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 88 50 .638 _ _ 4-6 L-3 52-18 36-32
Arizona 70 66 .515 17 7-3 W-6 33-32 37-34
San Francisco 66 69 .489 20½ 7 3-7 L-1 30-37 36-32
San Diego 63 72 .467 23½ 10 4-6 W-1 31-37 32-35
Colorado 59 78 .431 28½ 15 1-9 L-5 34-34 25-44

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay 4, Cleveland 0

Oakland 8, N.Y. Yankees 2

Houston 7, Toronto 4

Minnesota 13, Detroit 5

Atlanta 10, Chicago White Sox 7

Texas 6, Seattle 3

Baltimore 14, Kansas City 2

Boston 7, L.A. Angels 6, 15 innings

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 4, Oakland 3, 11 innings

Toronto 6, Houston 4

Tampa Bay 9, Cleveland 6

Detroit 10, Minnesota 7

Kansas City 7, Baltimore 5

Texas 3, Seattle 2

Atlanta 11, Chicago White Sox 5

L.A. Angels 10, Boston 4

Sunday’s Games

Oakland (Fiers 13-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 11-8), 1:05 p.m.

Houston (Verlander 16-5) at Toronto (Font 3-3), 1:07 p.m.

Cleveland (Plutko 6-3) at Tampa Bay (Morton 13-6), 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Pineda 10-5) at Detroit (Turnbull 3-13), 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Brooks 4-7) at Kansas City (Duffy 5-6), 2:15 p.m.

Seattle (Kikuchi 5-9) at Texas (Minor 11-8), 3:05 p.m.

Boston (Price 7-5) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 3-3), 4:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 14-7) at Atlanta (Teheran 8-8), 5:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at Atlanta, 1:20 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Houston at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 7, Milwaukee 1

N.Y. Mets 11, Philadelphia 5

Washington 7, Miami 6

Atlanta 10, Chicago White Sox 7

Pittsburgh 9, Colorado 4

San Francisco 8, San Diego 3

Arizona 5, L.A. Dodgers 4

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

St. Louis 10, Cincinnati 6, 1st game

Milwaukee 2, Chicago Cubs 0

N.Y. Mets 6, Philadelphia 3

Washington 7, Miami 0

St. Louis 3, Cincinnati 2, 2nd game

Atlanta 11, Chicago White Sox 5

Arizona 6, L.A. Dodgers 5

Pittsburgh 11, Colorado 4

San Diego 4, San Francisco 1

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati (Mahle 2-10) at St. Louis (Mikolas 8-13), 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Miami (Smith 8-8) at Washington (Corbin 10-6), 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee (González 2-2) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 5-6), 2:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Brault 3-3) at Colorado (TBD), 3:10 p.m.

San Diego (Lauer 7-8) at San Francisco (Beede 3-8), 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at Arizona (Young 6-3), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 14-7) at Atlanta (Teheran 8-8), 5:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 13-5) at St. Louis (Ponce de Leon 1-1), 7:05 p.m., 2nd game

N.Y. Mets (Stroman 7-12) at Philadelphia (Eflin 8-11), 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

Toronto at Atlanta, 1:20 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 2:10 p.m.

San Francisco at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Houston at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 8:10 p.m.

