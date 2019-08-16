All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|82
|42
|.661
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|48-19
|34-23
|Tampa Bay
|71
|52
|.577
|10½
|_
|6-4
|L-2
|31-29
|40-23
|Boston
|65
|59
|.524
|17
|6½
|5-4
|W-3
|31-32
|34-27
|Toronto
|52
|73
|.416
|30½
|20
|6-4
|W-1
|25-37
|27-36
|Baltimore
|39
|83
|.320
|42
|31½
|1-9
|L-5
|18-43
|21-40
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|74
|48
|.607
|_
|_
|4-6
|W-2
|36-26
|38-22
|Cleveland
|73
|50
|.593
|1½
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|39-26
|34-24
|Chicago
|55
|66
|.455
|18½
|15
|5-5
|W-1
|30-31
|25-35
|Kansas City
|44
|78
|.361
|30
|26½
|4-5
|W-1
|24-37
|20-41
|Detroit
|37
|82
|.311
|35½
|32
|5-5
|W-1
|17-43
|20-39
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|78
|45
|.634
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-4
|43-15
|35-30
|Oakland
|70
|52
|.574
|7½
|½
|6-4
|W-3
|39-23
|31-29
|Texas
|60
|62
|.492
|17½
|10½
|2-8
|L-2
|35-24
|25-38
|Los Angeles
|60
|64
|.484
|18½
|11½
|4-6
|L-1
|31-31
|29-33
|Seattle
|50
|73
|.407
|28
|21
|3-7
|L-1
|27-36
|23-37
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|72
|52
|.581
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-2
|34-27
|38-25
|Washington
|66
|55
|.545
|4½
|_
|8-2
|W-5
|35-25
|31-30
|Philadelphia
|64
|58
|.525
|7
|_
|5-5
|W-4
|38-26
|26-32
|New York
|62
|60
|.508
|9
|2
|6-4
|L-1
|34-21
|28-39
|Miami
|45
|76
|.372
|25½
|18½
|3-7
|L-1
|25-39
|20-37
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|St. Louis
|64
|56
|.533
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|34-23
|30-33
|Chicago
|64
|58
|.525
|1
|_
|3-7
|L-4
|41-19
|23-39
|Milwaukee
|63
|59
|.516
|2
|1
|6-4
|L-1
|36-26
|27-33
|Cincinnati
|57
|64
|.471
|7½
|6½
|4-6
|L-1
|34-29
|23-35
|Pittsburgh
|51
|70
|.421
|13½
|12½
|3-7
|W-1
|25-32
|26-38
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|82
|42
|.661
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-1
|48-16
|34-26
|San Francisco
|62
|61
|.504
|19½
|2½
|6-4
|W-2
|29-33
|33-28
|Arizona
|61
|62
|.496
|20½
|3½
|5-5
|L-3
|27-30
|34-32
|San Diego
|56
|65
|.463
|24½
|7½
|5-5
|L-1
|29-33
|27-32
|Colorado
|55
|67
|.451
|26
|9
|3-7
|W-2
|31-29
|24-38
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Seattle 7, Detroit 2
Cleveland 19, N.Y. Yankees 5
Minnesota 13, Texas 6
Oakland 7, Houston 6
L.A. Angels 8, Chicago White Sox 7
Friday’s Games
Detroit 2, Tampa Bay 0
N.Y. Yankees 3, Cleveland 2
Toronto 7, Seattle 3
Boston 9, Baltimore 1
Oakland 3, Houston 2, 13 innings
Kansas City 4, N.Y. Mets 1
Minnesota 4, Texas 3
Chicago White Sox 7, L.A. Angels 2
Saturday’s Games
Cleveland (Plesac 6-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 8-6), 1:05 p.m.
Seattle (TBD) at Toronto (Thornton 4-8), 3:07 p.m.
Houston (TBD) at Oakland (Bassitt 8-5), 4:05 p.m.
Detroit (VerHagen 2-2) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 11-3), 6:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Wojciechowski 2-5) at Boston (Rodríguez 13-5), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (deGrom 7-7) at Kansas City (Junis 8-10), 7:15 p.m.
Minnesota (Berríos 10-6) at Texas (Jurado 6-8), 8:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (TBD) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 2-4), 9:07 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Baltimore at Boston, 1:05 p.m.
Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Seattle at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.
Detroit at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.
Minnesota at Texas, 3:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Miami 13, L.A. Dodgers 7
Cincinnati 2, St. Louis 1
Philadelphia 7, Chicago Cubs 5
N.Y. Mets 10, Atlanta 8
San Francisco 7, Arizona 0
Friday’s Games
Pittsburgh 3, Chicago Cubs 2
Washington 2, Milwaukee 1
St. Louis 13, Cincinnati 4
Philadelphia 8, San Diego 4
L.A. Dodgers 8, Atlanta 3
Colorado 3, Miami 0
Kansas City 4, N.Y. Mets 1
San Francisco 10, Arizona 9, 11 innings
Saturday’s Games
Chicago Cubs (Lester 9-8) at Pittsburgh (Brault 3-1), 1:35 p.m.
Milwaukee (Lyles 7-8) at Washington (Sánchez 7-6), 7:05 p.m.
San Diego (Lamet 1-2) at Philadelphia (Eflin 7-11), 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Mikolas 7-12) at Cincinnati (DeSclafani 7-7), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (deGrom 7-7) at Kansas City (Junis 8-10), 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 12-2) at Atlanta (Foltynewicz 4-5), 7:20 p.m.
Miami (Noesí 0-2) at Colorado (Márquez 11-5), 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco (TBD) at Arizona (Kelly 8-12), 8:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
San Diego at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, 1:20 p.m.
Milwaukee at Washington, 1:35 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.
Miami at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:10 p.m.
