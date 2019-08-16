Listen Live Sports

Baseball Expanded Glance

August 16, 2019 10:01 am
 
All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 82 42 .661 _ _ 7-3 W-1 48-19 34-23
Tampa Bay 71 52 .577 10½ _ 6-4 L-2 31-29 40-23
Boston 65 59 .524 17 5-4 W-3 31-32 34-27
Toronto 52 73 .416 30½ 20 6-4 W-1 25-37 27-36
Baltimore 39 83 .320 42 31½ 1-9 L-5 18-43 21-40

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 74 48 .607 _ _ 4-6 W-2 36-26 38-22
Cleveland 73 50 .593 _ 6-4 L-1 39-26 34-24
Chicago 55 66 .455 18½ 15 5-5 W-1 30-31 25-35
Kansas City 44 78 .361 30 26½ 4-5 W-1 24-37 20-41
Detroit 37 82 .311 35½ 32 5-5 W-1 17-43 20-39

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 78 45 .634 _ _ 5-5 L-4 43-15 35-30
Oakland 70 52 .574 ½ 6-4 W-3 39-23 31-29
Texas 60 62 .492 17½ 10½ 2-8 L-2 35-24 25-38
Los Angeles 60 64 .484 18½ 11½ 4-6 L-1 31-31 29-33
Seattle 50 73 .407 28 21 3-7 L-1 27-36 23-37

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 72 52 .581 _ _ 6-4 L-2 34-27 38-25
Washington 66 55 .545 _ 8-2 W-5 35-25 31-30
Philadelphia 64 58 .525 7 _ 5-5 W-4 38-26 26-32
New York 62 60 .508 9 2 6-4 L-1 34-21 28-39
Miami 45 76 .372 25½ 18½ 3-7 L-1 25-39 20-37

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
St. Louis 64 56 .533 _ _ 6-4 W-1 34-23 30-33
Chicago 64 58 .525 1 _ 3-7 L-4 41-19 23-39
Milwaukee 63 59 .516 2 1 6-4 L-1 36-26 27-33
Cincinnati 57 64 .471 4-6 L-1 34-29 23-35
Pittsburgh 51 70 .421 13½ 12½ 3-7 W-1 25-32 26-38

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 82 42 .661 _ _ 8-2 W-1 48-16 34-26
San Francisco 62 61 .504 19½ 6-4 W-2 29-33 33-28
Arizona 61 62 .496 20½ 5-5 L-3 27-30 34-32
San Diego 56 65 .463 24½ 5-5 L-1 29-33 27-32
Colorado 55 67 .451 26 9 3-7 W-2 31-29 24-38

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Seattle 7, Detroit 2

Cleveland 19, N.Y. Yankees 5

Minnesota 13, Texas 6

Oakland 7, Houston 6

L.A. Angels 8, Chicago White Sox 7

Friday’s Games

Detroit 2, Tampa Bay 0

N.Y. Yankees 3, Cleveland 2

Toronto 7, Seattle 3

Boston 9, Baltimore 1

Oakland 3, Houston 2, 13 innings

Kansas City 4, N.Y. Mets 1

Minnesota 4, Texas 3

Chicago White Sox 7, L.A. Angels 2

Saturday’s Games

Cleveland (Plesac 6-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 8-6), 1:05 p.m.

Seattle (TBD) at Toronto (Thornton 4-8), 3:07 p.m.

Houston (TBD) at Oakland (Bassitt 8-5), 4:05 p.m.

Detroit (VerHagen 2-2) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 11-3), 6:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Wojciechowski 2-5) at Boston (Rodríguez 13-5), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 7-7) at Kansas City (Junis 8-10), 7:15 p.m.

Minnesota (Berríos 10-6) at Texas (Jurado 6-8), 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (TBD) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 2-4), 9:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore at Boston, 1:05 p.m.

Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Seattle at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.

Minnesota at Texas, 3:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Miami 13, L.A. Dodgers 7

Cincinnati 2, St. Louis 1

Philadelphia 7, Chicago Cubs 5

N.Y. Mets 10, Atlanta 8

San Francisco 7, Arizona 0

Friday’s Games

Pittsburgh 3, Chicago Cubs 2

Washington 2, Milwaukee 1

St. Louis 13, Cincinnati 4

Philadelphia 8, San Diego 4

L.A. Dodgers 8, Atlanta 3

Colorado 3, Miami 0

Kansas City 4, N.Y. Mets 1

San Francisco 10, Arizona 9, 11 innings

Saturday’s Games

Chicago Cubs (Lester 9-8) at Pittsburgh (Brault 3-1), 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee (Lyles 7-8) at Washington (Sánchez 7-6), 7:05 p.m.

San Diego (Lamet 1-2) at Philadelphia (Eflin 7-11), 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 7-12) at Cincinnati (DeSclafani 7-7), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 7-7) at Kansas City (Junis 8-10), 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 12-2) at Atlanta (Foltynewicz 4-5), 7:20 p.m.

Miami (Noesí 0-2) at Colorado (Márquez 11-5), 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at Arizona (Kelly 8-12), 8:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

San Diego at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, 1:20 p.m.

Milwaukee at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.

Miami at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:10 p.m.

