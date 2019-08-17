All Times EDT

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away Atlanta 73 52 .584 _ _ 6-4 W-1 35-27 38-25 Washington 66 55 .545 5 _ 8-2 W-5 35-25 31-30 Philadelphia 64 59 .520 8 1 5-5 L-1 38-27 26-32 New York 63 60 .512 9 2 6-4 W-1 34-21 29-39 Miami 45 77 .369 26½ 19½ 3-7 L-2 25-39 20-38

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away St. Louis 64 57 .529 _ _ 6-4 L-1 34-23 30-34 Chicago 65 58 .528 _ _ 4-6 W-1 41-19 24-39 Milwaukee 63 59 .516 1½ 1½ 6-4 L-1 36-26 27-33 Cincinnati 58 64 .475 6½ 6½ 4-6 W-1 35-29 23-35 Pittsburgh 51 71 .418 13½ 13½ 3-7 L-1 25-33 26-38

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away Los Angeles 82 43 .656 _ _ 7-3 L-1 48-16 34-27 San Francisco 63 61 .508 18½ 2½ 7-3 W-3 29-33 34-28 Arizona 61 63 .492 20½ 4½ 4-6 L-4 27-31 34-32 San Diego 57 65 .467 23½ 7½ 5-5 W-1 29-33 28-32 Colorado 56 67 .455 25 9 4-6 W-3 32-29 24-38

___

Friday’s Games

Pittsburgh 3, Chicago Cubs 2

Washington 2, Milwaukee 1

St. Louis 13, Cincinnati 4

Philadelphia 8, San Diego 4

L.A. Dodgers 8, Atlanta 3

Colorado 3, Miami 0

Kansas City 4, N.Y. Mets 1

San Francisco 10, Arizona 9, 11 innings

Saturday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 2, Pittsburgh 0

Cincinnati 6, St. Louis 1

N.Y. Mets 4, Kansas City 1

San Diego 5, Philadelphia 3

Atlanta 4, L.A. Dodgers 3

Colorado 11, Miami 4

San Francisco 11, Arizona 6

Milwaukee at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

San Diego (Lucchesi 7-7) at Philadelphia (Vargas 6-6), 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 6-6) at Cincinnati (Wood 1-1), 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (May 1-1) at Atlanta (Fried 14-4), 1:20 p.m.

Milwaukee (Anderson 5-2) at Washington (Fedde 3-2), 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 9-7) at Kansas City (Sparkman 3-8), 2:15 p.m.

Miami (Yamamoto 4-4) at Colorado (Lambert 2-3), 3:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Bumgarner 8-7) at Arizona (Kelly 8-12), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Quintana 10-7) at Pittsburgh (Keller 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Washington at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

San Diego at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

