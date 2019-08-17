All Times EDT
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|73
|52
|.584
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|35-27
|38-25
|Washington
|66
|55
|.545
|5
|_
|8-2
|W-5
|35-25
|31-30
|Philadelphia
|64
|59
|.520
|8
|1
|5-5
|L-1
|38-27
|26-32
|New York
|63
|60
|.512
|9
|2
|6-4
|W-1
|34-21
|29-39
|Miami
|45
|77
|.369
|26½
|19½
|3-7
|L-2
|25-39
|20-38
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|St. Louis
|64
|57
|.529
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|34-23
|30-34
|Chicago
|65
|58
|.528
|_
|_
|4-6
|W-1
|41-19
|24-39
|Milwaukee
|63
|59
|.516
|1½
|1½
|6-4
|L-1
|36-26
|27-33
|Cincinnati
|58
|64
|.475
|6½
|6½
|4-6
|W-1
|35-29
|23-35
|Pittsburgh
|51
|71
|.418
|13½
|13½
|3-7
|L-1
|25-33
|26-38
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|82
|43
|.656
|_
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|48-16
|34-27
|San Francisco
|63
|61
|.508
|18½
|2½
|7-3
|W-3
|29-33
|34-28
|Arizona
|61
|63
|.492
|20½
|4½
|4-6
|L-4
|27-31
|34-32
|San Diego
|57
|65
|.467
|23½
|7½
|5-5
|W-1
|29-33
|28-32
|Colorado
|56
|67
|.455
|25
|9
|4-6
|W-3
|32-29
|24-38
___
Friday’s Games
Pittsburgh 3, Chicago Cubs 2
Washington 2, Milwaukee 1
St. Louis 13, Cincinnati 4
Philadelphia 8, San Diego 4
L.A. Dodgers 8, Atlanta 3
Colorado 3, Miami 0
Kansas City 4, N.Y. Mets 1
San Francisco 10, Arizona 9, 11 innings
Saturday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 2, Pittsburgh 0
Cincinnati 6, St. Louis 1
N.Y. Mets 4, Kansas City 1
San Diego 5, Philadelphia 3
Atlanta 4, L.A. Dodgers 3
Colorado 11, Miami 4
San Francisco 11, Arizona 6
Milwaukee at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
San Diego (Lucchesi 7-7) at Philadelphia (Vargas 6-6), 1:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Flaherty 6-6) at Cincinnati (Wood 1-1), 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (May 1-1) at Atlanta (Fried 14-4), 1:20 p.m.
Milwaukee (Anderson 5-2) at Washington (Fedde 3-2), 1:35 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 9-7) at Kansas City (Sparkman 3-8), 2:15 p.m.
Miami (Yamamoto 4-4) at Colorado (Lambert 2-3), 3:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Bumgarner 8-7) at Arizona (Kelly 8-12), 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Quintana 10-7) at Pittsburgh (Keller 1-1), 7:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Washington at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
San Diego at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
