Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Baseball Expanded Glance

August 18, 2019 10:01 am
 
3 min read
Share       

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 83 43 .659 _ _ 7-3 L-1 49-20 34-23
Tampa Bay 73 52 .584 _ 7-3 W-2 33-29 40-23
Boston 67 59 .532 16 7-3 W-5 33-32 34-27
Toronto 52 75 .409 31½ 22 5-5 L-2 25-39 27-36
Baltimore 39 85 .315 43 33½ 1-9 L-7 18-43 21-42

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 76 48 .613 _ _ 6-4 W-4 36-26 40-22
Cleveland 74 51 .592 _ 5-5 W-1 39-26 35-25
Chicago 55 68 .447 20½ 17 4-6 L-2 30-31 25-37
Kansas City 44 80 .355 32 28½ 3-6 L-2 24-39 20-41
Detroit 37 84 .306 37½ 34 4-6 L-2 17-43 20-41

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 79 46 .632 _ _ 4-6 W-1 43-15 36-31
Oakland 71 53 .573 6-4 L-1 40-24 31-29
Los Angeles 62 64 .492 17½ 11½ 6-4 W-2 33-31 29-33
Texas 60 64 .484 18½ 12½ 2-8 L-4 35-26 25-38
Seattle 52 73 .416 27 21 5-5 W-2 27-36 25-37

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 74 52 .587 _ _ 6-4 W-2 36-27 38-25
Washington 67 56 .545 _ 7-3 W-1 36-26 31-30
New York 64 60 .516 9 2 6-4 W-2 34-21 30-39
Philadelphia 64 60 .516 9 2 5-5 L-2 38-28 26-32
Miami 45 78 .366 27½ 20½ 3-7 L-3 25-39 20-39

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
St. Louis 65 57 .533 _ _ 7-3 W-1 34-23 31-34
Chicago 66 58 .532 _ _ 4-6 W-2 41-19 25-39
Milwaukee 64 60 .516 2 2 6-4 L-1 36-26 28-34
Cincinnati 58 65 .472 4-6 L-1 35-30 23-35
Pittsburgh 51 72 .415 14½ 14½ 3-7 L-2 25-34 26-38

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 82 44 .651 _ _ 6-4 L-2 48-16 34-28
San Francisco 63 62 .504 18½ 7-3 L-1 29-33 34-29
Arizona 62 63 .496 19½ 4-6 W-1 28-31 34-32
San Diego 58 65 .472 22½ 6-4 W-2 29-33 29-32
Colorado 57 67 .460 24 9 5-5 W-4 33-29 24-38

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 6, Cleveland 5

Advertisement

Seattle 4, Toronto 3

        Insight by Trezza Media Group: Learn how ONC, HHS and VA are addressing healthcare IT in this free webinar.

Oakland 8, Houston 4

Tampa Bay 1, Detroit 0, 13 innings

N.Y. Mets 4, Kansas City 1

Boston 4, Baltimore 0

Minnesota 12, Texas 7

L.A. Angels 6, Chicago White Sox 5

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report and In Case You Missed It newsletters for the latest federal workforce news.

Sunday’s Games

Seattle 7, Toronto 0

Tampa Bay 5, Detroit 4

Boston 13, Baltimore 7

Cleveland 8, N.Y. Yankees 4

N.Y. Mets 11, Kansas City 5

Minnesota 6, Texas 3

Houston 4, Oakland 1

L.A. Angels 9, Chicago White Sox 2

Monday’s Games

Kansas City (López 1-7) at Baltimore (Means 8-8), 7:05 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 12-10) at Tampa Bay (McKay 2-2), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Peters 3-1) at Texas (Allard 1-0), 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Nova 8-9) at Minnesota (Gibson 11-5), 8:10 p.m.

Detroit (Jackson 3-5) at Houston (Cole 14-5), 8:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Texas, ppd., 2nd game

Kansas City at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m., 1st game

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 2, Pittsburgh 0

Cincinnati 6, St. Louis 1

N.Y. Mets 4, Kansas City 1

San Diego 5, Philadelphia 3

Atlanta 4, L.A. Dodgers 3

Colorado 11, Miami 4

San Francisco 11, Arizona 6

Milwaukee 15, Washington 14, 14 innings

Sunday’s Games

St. Louis 5, Cincinnati 4

San Diego 3, Philadelphia 2

Atlanta 5, L.A. Dodgers 3

Washington 16, Milwaukee 8

N.Y. Mets 11, Kansas City 5

Colorado 7, Miami 6, 10 innings

Arizona 6, San Francisco 1

Chicago Cubs 7, Pittsburgh 1

Monday’s Games

Washington (Ross 3-3) at Pittsburgh (Williams 5-5), 7:05 p.m.

San Diego (Lauer 6-8) at Cincinnati (Bauer 10-9), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Davies 8-5) at St. Louis (Hudson 11-6), 7:45 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 3-10) at Arizona (Gallen 2-3), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Washington at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 930gov 2019 - Where IT Comes Together
8|20 Cloud Connect 2019
8|20 Federal Marketing Program @930gov
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force airman dodges military dog through smoke grenade during training

Today in History

1974: US ambassador shot during protest in Cyprus