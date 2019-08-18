All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away New York 83 43 .659 _ _ 7-3 L-1 49-20 34-23 Tampa Bay 73 52 .584 9½ _ 7-3 W-2 33-29 40-23 Boston 67 59 .532 16 6½ 7-3 W-5 33-32 34-27 Toronto 52 75 .409 31½ 22 5-5 L-2 25-39 27-36 Baltimore 39 85 .315 43 33½ 1-9 L-7 18-43 21-42

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away Minnesota 76 48 .613 _ _ 6-4 W-4 36-26 40-22 Cleveland 74 51 .592 2½ _ 5-5 W-1 39-26 35-25 Chicago 55 68 .447 20½ 17 4-6 L-2 30-31 25-37 Kansas City 44 80 .355 32 28½ 3-6 L-2 24-39 20-41 Detroit 37 84 .306 37½ 34 4-6 L-2 17-43 20-41

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away Houston 79 46 .632 _ _ 4-6 W-1 43-15 36-31 Oakland 71 53 .573 7½ 1½ 6-4 L-1 40-24 31-29 Los Angeles 62 64 .492 17½ 11½ 6-4 W-2 33-31 29-33 Texas 60 64 .484 18½ 12½ 2-8 L-4 35-26 25-38 Seattle 52 73 .416 27 21 5-5 W-2 27-36 25-37

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away Atlanta 74 52 .587 _ _ 6-4 W-2 36-27 38-25 Washington 67 56 .545 5½ _ 7-3 W-1 36-26 31-30 New York 64 60 .516 9 2 6-4 W-2 34-21 30-39 Philadelphia 64 60 .516 9 2 5-5 L-2 38-28 26-32 Miami 45 78 .366 27½ 20½ 3-7 L-3 25-39 20-39

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away St. Louis 65 57 .533 _ _ 7-3 W-1 34-23 31-34 Chicago 66 58 .532 _ _ 4-6 W-2 41-19 25-39 Milwaukee 64 60 .516 2 2 6-4 L-1 36-26 28-34 Cincinnati 58 65 .472 7½ 7½ 4-6 L-1 35-30 23-35 Pittsburgh 51 72 .415 14½ 14½ 3-7 L-2 25-34 26-38

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away Los Angeles 82 44 .651 _ _ 6-4 L-2 48-16 34-28 San Francisco 63 62 .504 18½ 3½ 7-3 L-1 29-33 34-29 Arizona 62 63 .496 19½ 4½ 4-6 W-1 28-31 34-32 San Diego 58 65 .472 22½ 7½ 6-4 W-2 29-33 29-32 Colorado 57 67 .460 24 9 5-5 W-4 33-29 24-38

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 6, Cleveland 5

Seattle 4, Toronto 3

Oakland 8, Houston 4

Tampa Bay 1, Detroit 0, 13 innings

N.Y. Mets 4, Kansas City 1

Boston 4, Baltimore 0

Minnesota 12, Texas 7

L.A. Angels 6, Chicago White Sox 5

Sunday’s Games

Seattle 7, Toronto 0

Tampa Bay 5, Detroit 4

Boston 13, Baltimore 7

Cleveland 8, N.Y. Yankees 4

N.Y. Mets 11, Kansas City 5

Minnesota 6, Texas 3

Houston 4, Oakland 1

L.A. Angels 9, Chicago White Sox 2

Monday’s Games

Kansas City (López 1-7) at Baltimore (Means 8-8), 7:05 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 12-10) at Tampa Bay (McKay 2-2), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Peters 3-1) at Texas (Allard 1-0), 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Nova 8-9) at Minnesota (Gibson 11-5), 8:10 p.m.

Detroit (Jackson 3-5) at Houston (Cole 14-5), 8:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Texas, ppd., 2nd game

Kansas City at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m., 1st game

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 2, Pittsburgh 0

Cincinnati 6, St. Louis 1

N.Y. Mets 4, Kansas City 1

San Diego 5, Philadelphia 3

Atlanta 4, L.A. Dodgers 3

Colorado 11, Miami 4

San Francisco 11, Arizona 6

Milwaukee 15, Washington 14, 14 innings

Sunday’s Games

St. Louis 5, Cincinnati 4

San Diego 3, Philadelphia 2

Atlanta 5, L.A. Dodgers 3

Washington 16, Milwaukee 8

N.Y. Mets 11, Kansas City 5

Colorado 7, Miami 6, 10 innings

Arizona 6, San Francisco 1

Chicago Cubs 7, Pittsburgh 1

Monday’s Games

Washington (Ross 3-3) at Pittsburgh (Williams 5-5), 7:05 p.m.

San Diego (Lauer 6-8) at Cincinnati (Bauer 10-9), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Davies 8-5) at St. Louis (Hudson 11-6), 7:45 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 3-10) at Arizona (Gallen 2-3), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Washington at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

