All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|83
|43
|.659
|_
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|49-20
|34-23
|Tampa Bay
|73
|53
|.579
|10
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|33-30
|40-23
|Boston
|67
|59
|.532
|16
|6
|7-3
|W-5
|33-32
|34-27
|Toronto
|52
|75
|.409
|31½
|21½
|5-5
|L-2
|25-39
|27-36
|Baltimore
|39
|86
|.312
|43½
|33½
|1-9
|L-8
|18-44
|21-42
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|76
|49
|.608
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|36-27
|40-22
|Cleveland
|74
|51
|.592
|2
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|39-26
|35-25
|Chicago
|56
|68
|.452
|19½
|16
|5-5
|W-1
|30-31
|26-37
|Kansas City
|45
|80
|.360
|31
|27½
|4-6
|W-1
|24-39
|21-41
|Detroit
|37
|85
|.303
|37½
|34
|3-7
|L-3
|17-43
|20-42
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|80
|46
|.635
|_
|_
|4-6
|W-2
|44-15
|36-31
|Oakland
|71
|53
|.573
|8
|1
|6-4
|L-1
|40-24
|31-29
|Los Angeles
|62
|65
|.488
|18½
|11½
|6-4
|L-1
|33-31
|29-34
|Texas
|61
|64
|.488
|18½
|11½
|3-7
|W-1
|36-26
|25-38
|Seattle
|53
|73
|.421
|27
|20
|5-5
|W-3
|27-36
|26-37
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|74
|52
|.587
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-2
|36-27
|38-25
|Washington
|68
|56
|.548
|5
|_
|7-3
|W-2
|36-26
|32-30
|New York
|64
|60
|.516
|9
|2
|6-4
|W-2
|34-21
|30-39
|Philadelphia
|64
|60
|.516
|9
|2
|5-5
|L-2
|38-28
|26-32
|Miami
|45
|78
|.366
|27½
|20½
|3-7
|L-3
|25-39
|20-39
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|St. Louis
|66
|57
|.537
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-2
|35-23
|31-34
|Chicago
|66
|58
|.532
|½
|_
|4-6
|W-2
|41-19
|25-39
|Milwaukee
|64
|61
|.512
|3
|2½
|5-5
|L-2
|36-26
|28-35
|Cincinnati
|58
|66
|.468
|8½
|8
|3-7
|L-2
|35-31
|23-35
|Pittsburgh
|51
|73
|.411
|15½
|15
|3-7
|L-3
|25-35
|26-38
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|82
|44
|.651
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-2
|48-16
|34-28
|San Francisco
|63
|62
|.504
|18½
|3½
|7-3
|L-1
|29-33
|34-29
|Arizona
|63
|63
|.500
|19
|4
|4-6
|W-2
|29-31
|34-32
|San Diego
|59
|65
|.476
|22
|7
|6-4
|W-3
|29-33
|30-32
|Colorado
|57
|68
|.456
|24½
|9½
|5-5
|L-1
|33-29
|24-39
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Seattle 7, Toronto 0
Tampa Bay 5, Detroit 4
Boston 13, Baltimore 7
Cleveland 8, N.Y. Yankees 4
N.Y. Mets 11, Kansas City 5
Minnesota 6, Texas 3
Houston 4, Oakland 1
L.A. Angels 9, Chicago White Sox 2
Monday’s Games
Texas 8, L.A. Angels 7, 11 innings
Kansas City 5, Baltimore 4
Seattle 9, Tampa Bay 3
Houston 5, Detroit 4
Chicago White Sox 6, Minnesota 4
Tuesday’s Games
L.A. Angels (Heaney 2-3) at Texas (Palumbo 0-1), ppd., 2nd game
Kansas City (Keller 7-13) at Baltimore (Bundy 5-13), 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Bieber 12-5) at N.Y. Mets (Matz 7-7), 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 11-3) at Boston (Johnson 1-1), 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (Milone 2-7) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (TBD) at Texas (Burke ), 8:05 p.m., 1st game
Chicago White Sox (Detwiler 1-3) at Minnesota (Pineda 8-5), 8:10 p.m.
Detroit (Turnbull 3-11) at Houston (Sanchez 5-14), 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Germán 16-2) at Oakland (Bailey 10-8), 10:07 p.m.
Toronto (Reid-Foley 2-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 12-2), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
Seattle at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Detroit at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.
Toronto at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
St. Louis 5, Cincinnati 4
San Diego 3, Philadelphia 2
Atlanta 5, L.A. Dodgers 3
Washington 16, Milwaukee 8
N.Y. Mets 11, Kansas City 5
Colorado 7, Miami 6, 10 innings
Arizona 6, San Francisco 1
Chicago Cubs 7, Pittsburgh 1
Monday’s Games
San Diego 3, Cincinnati 2
Washington 13, Pittsburgh 0
St. Louis 3, Milwaukee 0
Arizona 5, Colorado 3
Tuesday’s Games
Washington (Strasburg 15-5) at Pittsburgh (Archer 3-9), 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Bieber 12-5) at N.Y. Mets (Matz 7-7), 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 11-3) at Boston (Johnson 1-1), 7:10 p.m.
San Diego (Quantrill 6-3) at Cincinnati (Gray 8-6), 7:10 p.m.
Miami (Hernandez 2-5) at Atlanta (Keuchel 3-5), 7:20 p.m.
Milwaukee (González 2-1) at St. Louis (Wacha 6-6), 7:45 p.m.
San Francisco (Beede 3-7) at Chicago Cubs (Hamels 6-4), 8:05 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 3-10) at Arizona (Young 4-3), 9:40 p.m.
Toronto (Reid-Foley 2-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 12-2), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
San Diego at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
Washington at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Toronto at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
