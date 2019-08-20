Listen Live Sports

Baseball Expanded Glance

August 20, 2019 10:01 am
 
All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 83 43 .659 _ _ 7-3 L-1 49-20 34-23
Tampa Bay 73 53 .579 10 _ 7-3 L-1 33-30 40-23
Boston 67 59 .532 16 6 7-3 W-5 33-32 34-27
Toronto 52 75 .409 31½ 21½ 5-5 L-2 25-39 27-36
Baltimore 39 86 .312 43½ 33½ 1-9 L-8 18-44 21-42

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 76 49 .608 _ _ 6-4 L-1 36-27 40-22
Cleveland 74 51 .592 2 _ 5-5 W-1 39-26 35-25
Chicago 56 68 .452 19½ 16 5-5 W-1 30-31 26-37
Kansas City 45 80 .360 31 27½ 4-6 W-1 24-39 21-41
Detroit 37 85 .303 37½ 34 3-7 L-3 17-43 20-42

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 80 46 .635 _ _ 4-6 W-2 44-15 36-31
Oakland 71 53 .573 8 1 6-4 L-1 40-24 31-29
Los Angeles 62 65 .488 18½ 11½ 6-4 L-1 33-31 29-34
Texas 61 64 .488 18½ 11½ 3-7 W-1 36-26 25-38
Seattle 53 73 .421 27 20 5-5 W-3 27-36 26-37

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 74 52 .587 _ _ 6-4 W-2 36-27 38-25
Washington 68 56 .548 5 _ 7-3 W-2 36-26 32-30
New York 64 60 .516 9 2 6-4 W-2 34-21 30-39
Philadelphia 64 60 .516 9 2 5-5 L-2 38-28 26-32
Miami 45 78 .366 27½ 20½ 3-7 L-3 25-39 20-39

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
St. Louis 66 57 .537 _ _ 8-2 W-2 35-23 31-34
Chicago 66 58 .532 ½ _ 4-6 W-2 41-19 25-39
Milwaukee 64 61 .512 3 5-5 L-2 36-26 28-35
Cincinnati 58 66 .468 8 3-7 L-2 35-31 23-35
Pittsburgh 51 73 .411 15½ 15 3-7 L-3 25-35 26-38

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 82 44 .651 _ _ 6-4 L-2 48-16 34-28
San Francisco 63 62 .504 18½ 7-3 L-1 29-33 34-29
Arizona 63 63 .500 19 4 4-6 W-2 29-31 34-32
San Diego 59 65 .476 22 7 6-4 W-3 29-33 30-32
Colorado 57 68 .456 24½ 5-5 L-1 33-29 24-39

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Kansas City 5, Baltimore 4

Seattle 9, Tampa Bay 3

Houston 5, Detroit 4

Chicago White Sox 6, Minnesota 4

Texas 8, L.A. Angels 7, 11 innings

Tuesday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Texas, ppd., 2nd game

Kansas City at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m., 1st game

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 13-6) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 13-5), 1:10 p.m.

Seattle (TBD) at Tampa Bay (Morton 13-5), 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Montgomery 3-5) at Baltimore (Brooks 2-7), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-1) at Texas (Minor 11-7), 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Plutko 5-3) at N.Y. Mets (Stroman 7-11), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Smyly 2-6) at Boston (Porcello 11-9), 7:10 p.m.

Detroit (Norris 3-10) at Houston (Verlander 15-4), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Happ 10-7) at Oakland (Fiers 11-3), 10:07 p.m.

Toronto (Waguespack 4-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 10-3), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Kansas City at Boston, sus.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 9:37 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

San Diego 3, Cincinnati 2

Washington 13, Pittsburgh 0

St. Louis 3, Milwaukee 0

Arizona 5, Colorado 3

Tuesday’s Games

Washington at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

San Diego (Paddack 7-6) at Cincinnati (Castillo 11-5), 12:35 p.m.

Colorado (Gray 11-8) at Arizona (Leake 9-9), 3:40 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 9-5) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 8-11), 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Plutko 5-3) at N.Y. Mets (Stroman 7-11), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Smyly 2-6) at Boston (Porcello 11-9), 7:10 p.m.

Miami (Smith 8-6) at Atlanta (Teheran 7-8), 7:20 p.m.

Milwaukee (Houser 5-5) at St. Louis (Wainwright 9-8), 7:45 p.m.

San Francisco (Rodríguez 5-6) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 4-6), 8:05 p.m.

Toronto (Waguespack 4-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 10-3), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Washington at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

