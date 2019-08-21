All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|83
|45
|.648
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-3
|49-20
|34-25
|Tampa Bay
|74
|54
|.578
|9
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|34-31
|40-23
|Boston
|67
|61
|.523
|16
|7
|5-5
|L-2
|33-34
|34-27
|Toronto
|52
|77
|.403
|31½
|22½
|4-6
|L-4
|25-39
|27-38
|Baltimore
|41
|86
|.323
|41½
|32½
|2-8
|W-2
|20-44
|21-42
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|77
|50
|.606
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|37-28
|40-22
|Cleveland
|74
|53
|.583
|3
|_
|4-6
|L-2
|39-26
|35-27
|Chicago
|57
|69
|.452
|19½
|16
|5-5
|W-1
|30-31
|27-38
|Kansas City
|45
|82
|.354
|32
|28½
|4-6
|L-2
|24-39
|21-43
|Detroit
|38
|86
|.306
|37½
|34
|3-7
|W-1
|17-43
|21-43
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|81
|47
|.633
|_
|_
|4-6
|L-1
|45-16
|36-31
|Oakland
|73
|53
|.579
|7
|_
|7-3
|W-2
|42-24
|31-29
|Texas
|63
|65
|.492
|18
|11
|4-6
|W-2
|38-27
|25-38
|Los Angeles
|63
|67
|.485
|19
|12
|5-5
|L-2
|33-31
|30-36
|Seattle
|54
|74
|.422
|27
|20
|6-4
|L-1
|27-36
|27-38
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|76
|52
|.594
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-4
|38-27
|38-25
|Washington
|69
|57
|.548
|6
|_
|8-2
|W-1
|36-26
|33-31
|New York
|66
|60
|.524
|9
|1½
|6-4
|W-4
|36-21
|30-39
|Philadelphia
|66
|60
|.524
|9
|1½
|6-4
|W-2
|38-28
|28-32
|Miami
|45
|80
|.360
|29½
|22
|2-8
|L-5
|25-39
|20-41
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|68
|58
|.540
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-4
|43-19
|25-39
|St. Louis
|67
|58
|.536
|½
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|36-24
|31-34
|Milwaukee
|65
|62
|.512
|3½
|3
|4-6
|W-1
|36-26
|29-36
|Cincinnati
|60
|66
|.476
|8
|7½
|4-6
|W-2
|37-31
|23-35
|Pittsburgh
|52
|74
|.413
|16
|15½
|4-6
|L-1
|26-36
|26-38
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|84
|44
|.656
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-2
|50-16
|34-28
|Arizona
|64
|64
|.500
|20
|4½
|5-5
|L-1
|30-32
|34-32
|San Francisco
|63
|64
|.496
|20½
|5
|6-4
|L-3
|29-33
|34-31
|San Diego
|59
|67
|.468
|24
|8½
|4-6
|L-2
|29-33
|30-34
|Colorado
|58
|69
|.457
|25½
|10
|6-4
|W-1
|33-29
|25-40
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
L.A. Angels 5, Texas 1, 1st game
Baltimore 4, Kansas City 1
N.Y. Mets 9, Cleveland 2
Philadelphia 3, Boston 2
Seattle 7, Tampa Bay 4
Minnesota 14, Chicago White Sox 4
Houston 6, Detroit 3
Texas 3, L.A. Angels 2, 11 innings, 2nd game
Oakland 6, N.Y. Yankees 2
L.A. Dodgers 16, Toronto 3
Wednesday’s Games
Tampa Bay 7, Seattle 6
Chicago White Sox 4, Minnesota 0
Baltimore 8, Kansas City 1
L.A. Dodgers 2, Toronto 1, 10 innings
Detroit 2, Houston 1
N.Y. Mets 4, Cleveland 3, 10 innings
Philadelphia 5, Boston 2
Texas 8, L.A. Angels 7
Oakland 6, N.Y. Yankees 4
Thursday’s Games
Kansas City (Sparkman 3-7) at Boston (Rodríguez 13-5), sus.
Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 11-3) at Baltimore (Wojciechowski 2-6), 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Civale 1-2) at N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 8-6), 7:10 p.m.
Detroit (Zimmermann 1-8) at Houston (Cole 14-5), 8:10 p.m.
Texas (Jurado 6-9) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 9-6) at Oakland (Roark 7-8), 9:37 p.m.
Toronto (Thornton 4-8) at L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 8-8), 10:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Boston at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Toronto at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
N.Y. Mets 9, Cleveland 2
Pittsburgh 4, Washington 1
Cincinnati 3, San Diego 2
Atlanta 5, Miami 1
Philadelphia 3, Boston 2
Chicago Cubs 5, San Francisco 3
St. Louis 9, Milwaukee 4
Arizona 8, Colorado 7
L.A. Dodgers 16, Toronto 3
Wednesday’s Games
Cincinnati 4, San Diego 2
Colorado 7, Arizona 2
Washington 11, Pittsburgh 1
Atlanta 5, Miami 0
L.A. Dodgers 2, Toronto 1, 10 innings
N.Y. Mets 4, Cleveland 3, 10 innings
Milwaukee 5, St. Louis 3, 8 innings
Philadelphia 5, Boston 2
Chicago Cubs 12, San Francisco 11
Thursday’s Games
San Francisco (Samardzija 9-9) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 8-9), 2:20 p.m.
Washington (Scherzer 9-5) at Pittsburgh (Brault 3-2), 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Civale 1-2) at N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 8-6), 7:10 p.m.
Miami (Alcantara 4-11) at Atlanta (Soroka 10-2), 7:20 p.m.
Colorado (Márquez 12-5) at St. Louis (Mikolas 7-13), 7:45 p.m.
Toronto (Thornton 4-8) at L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 8-8), 10:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Washington at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Arizona at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Colorado at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Boston at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
