Baseball Expanded Glance

August 21, 2019 10:01 am
 
All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 83 45 .648 _ _ 6-4 L-3 49-20 34-25
Tampa Bay 74 54 .578 9 _ 6-4 W-1 34-31 40-23
Boston 67 61 .523 16 7 5-5 L-2 33-34 34-27
Toronto 52 77 .403 31½ 22½ 4-6 L-4 25-39 27-38
Baltimore 41 86 .323 41½ 32½ 2-8 W-2 20-44 21-42

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 77 50 .606 _ _ 6-4 L-1 37-28 40-22
Cleveland 74 53 .583 3 _ 4-6 L-2 39-26 35-27
Chicago 57 69 .452 19½ 16 5-5 W-1 30-31 27-38
Kansas City 45 82 .354 32 28½ 4-6 L-2 24-39 21-43
Detroit 38 86 .306 37½ 34 3-7 W-1 17-43 21-43

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 81 47 .633 _ _ 4-6 L-1 45-16 36-31
Oakland 73 53 .579 7 _ 7-3 W-2 42-24 31-29
Texas 63 65 .492 18 11 4-6 W-2 38-27 25-38
Los Angeles 63 67 .485 19 12 5-5 L-2 33-31 30-36
Seattle 54 74 .422 27 20 6-4 L-1 27-36 27-38

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 76 52 .594 _ _ 7-3 W-4 38-27 38-25
Washington 69 57 .548 6 _ 8-2 W-1 36-26 33-31
New York 66 60 .524 9 6-4 W-4 36-21 30-39
Philadelphia 66 60 .524 9 6-4 W-2 38-28 28-32
Miami 45 80 .360 29½ 22 2-8 L-5 25-39 20-41

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 68 58 .540 _ _ 5-5 W-4 43-19 25-39
St. Louis 67 58 .536 ½ _ 7-3 L-1 36-24 31-34
Milwaukee 65 62 .512 3 4-6 W-1 36-26 29-36
Cincinnati 60 66 .476 8 4-6 W-2 37-31 23-35
Pittsburgh 52 74 .413 16 15½ 4-6 L-1 26-36 26-38

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 84 44 .656 _ _ 7-3 W-2 50-16 34-28
Arizona 64 64 .500 20 5-5 L-1 30-32 34-32
San Francisco 63 64 .496 20½ 5 6-4 L-3 29-33 34-31
San Diego 59 67 .468 24 4-6 L-2 29-33 30-34
Colorado 58 69 .457 25½ 10 6-4 W-1 33-29 25-40

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

L.A. Angels 5, Texas 1, 1st game

Baltimore 4, Kansas City 1

N.Y. Mets 9, Cleveland 2

Philadelphia 3, Boston 2

Seattle 7, Tampa Bay 4

Minnesota 14, Chicago White Sox 4

Houston 6, Detroit 3

Texas 3, L.A. Angels 2, 11 innings, 2nd game

Oakland 6, N.Y. Yankees 2

L.A. Dodgers 16, Toronto 3

Wednesday’s Games

Tampa Bay 7, Seattle 6

Chicago White Sox 4, Minnesota 0

Baltimore 8, Kansas City 1

L.A. Dodgers 2, Toronto 1, 10 innings

Detroit 2, Houston 1

N.Y. Mets 4, Cleveland 3, 10 innings

Philadelphia 5, Boston 2

Texas 8, L.A. Angels 7

Oakland 6, N.Y. Yankees 4

Thursday’s Games

Kansas City (Sparkman 3-7) at Boston (Rodríguez 13-5), sus.

Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 11-3) at Baltimore (Wojciechowski 2-6), 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 1-2) at N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 8-6), 7:10 p.m.

Detroit (Zimmermann 1-8) at Houston (Cole 14-5), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Jurado 6-9) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 9-6) at Oakland (Roark 7-8), 9:37 p.m.

Toronto (Thornton 4-8) at L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 8-8), 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Boston at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Toronto at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 9, Cleveland 2

Pittsburgh 4, Washington 1

Cincinnati 3, San Diego 2

Atlanta 5, Miami 1

Philadelphia 3, Boston 2

Chicago Cubs 5, San Francisco 3

St. Louis 9, Milwaukee 4

Arizona 8, Colorado 7

L.A. Dodgers 16, Toronto 3

Wednesday’s Games

Cincinnati 4, San Diego 2

Colorado 7, Arizona 2

Washington 11, Pittsburgh 1

Atlanta 5, Miami 0

L.A. Dodgers 2, Toronto 1, 10 innings

N.Y. Mets 4, Cleveland 3, 10 innings

Milwaukee 5, St. Louis 3, 8 innings

Philadelphia 5, Boston 2

Chicago Cubs 12, San Francisco 11

Thursday’s Games

San Francisco (Samardzija 9-9) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 8-9), 2:20 p.m.

Washington (Scherzer 9-5) at Pittsburgh (Brault 3-2), 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 1-2) at N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 8-6), 7:10 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 4-11) at Atlanta (Soroka 10-2), 7:20 p.m.

Colorado (Márquez 12-5) at St. Louis (Mikolas 7-13), 7:45 p.m.

Toronto (Thornton 4-8) at L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 8-8), 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Washington at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Boston at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

