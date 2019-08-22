All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|83
|46
|.643
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-4
|49-20
|34-26
|Tampa Bay
|75
|54
|.581
|8
|_
|6-4
|W-2
|34-31
|41-23
|Boston
|68
|61
|.527
|15
|7
|6-4
|W-1
|34-34
|34-27
|Toronto
|52
|78
|.400
|31½
|23½
|3-7
|L-5
|25-39
|27-39
|Baltimore
|41
|87
|.320
|41½
|33½
|2-8
|L-1
|20-45
|21-42
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|77
|50
|.606
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|37-28
|40-22
|Cleveland
|74
|54
|.578
|3½
|½
|3-7
|L-3
|39-26
|35-28
|Chicago
|58
|69
|.457
|19
|16
|6-4
|W-2
|31-31
|27-38
|Kansas City
|45
|83
|.352
|32½
|29½
|3-7
|L-3
|24-39
|21-44
|Detroit
|38
|87
|.304
|38
|35
|3-7
|L-1
|17-43
|21-44
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|82
|47
|.636
|_
|_
|4-6
|W-1
|46-16
|36-31
|Oakland
|74
|53
|.583
|7
|_
|8-2
|W-3
|43-24
|31-29
|Texas
|63
|66
|.488
|19
|12
|4-6
|L-1
|38-27
|25-39
|Los Angeles
|63
|67
|.485
|19½
|12½
|5-5
|L-2
|33-31
|30-36
|Seattle
|54
|74
|.422
|27½
|20½
|6-4
|L-1
|27-36
|27-38
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|77
|52
|.597
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-5
|39-27
|38-25
|Washington
|70
|57
|.551
|6
|_
|8-2
|W-2
|36-26
|34-31
|New York
|67
|60
|.528
|9
|1½
|6-4
|W-5
|37-21
|30-39
|Philadelphia
|66
|60
|.524
|9½
|2
|6-4
|W-2
|38-28
|28-32
|Miami
|45
|81
|.357
|30½
|23
|1-9
|L-6
|25-39
|20-42
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|69
|58
|.543
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-5
|44-19
|25-39
|St. Louis
|68
|58
|.540
|½
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|37-24
|31-34
|Milwaukee
|65
|62
|.512
|4
|3½
|4-6
|W-1
|36-26
|29-36
|Cincinnati
|60
|66
|.476
|8½
|8
|4-6
|W-2
|37-31
|23-35
|Pittsburgh
|52
|75
|.409
|17
|16½
|4-6
|L-2
|26-37
|26-38
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|85
|44
|.659
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-3
|51-16
|34-28
|Arizona
|64
|64
|.500
|20½
|5
|5-5
|L-1
|30-32
|34-32
|San Francisco
|63
|65
|.492
|21½
|6
|5-5
|L-4
|29-33
|34-32
|San Diego
|59
|67
|.468
|24½
|9
|4-6
|L-2
|29-33
|30-34
|Colorado
|58
|70
|.453
|26½
|11
|5-5
|L-1
|33-29
|25-41
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Tampa Bay 7, Seattle 6
Chicago White Sox 4, Minnesota 0
Baltimore 8, Kansas City 1
Detroit 2, Houston 1
N.Y. Mets 4, Cleveland 3, 10 innings
Philadelphia 5, Boston 2
Texas 8, L.A. Angels 7
Oakland 6, N.Y. Yankees 4
L.A. Dodgers 2, Toronto 1, 10 innings
Thursday’s Games
Boston 5, Kansas City 4, 10 innings
N.Y. Mets 2, Cleveland 0, 8 innings
Tampa Bay 5, Baltimore 2
Chicago White Sox 6, Texas 1
Houston 6, Detroit 3
Oakland 5, N.Y. Yankees 3
L.A. Dodgers 3, Toronto 2
Friday’s Games
Tampa Bay (TBD) at Baltimore (Blach 0-1), 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Sparkman 3-8) at Cleveland (Plesac 6-4), 7:10 p.m.
Detroit (Boyd 6-9) at Minnesota (Berríos 10-6), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (TBD) at Houston (Greinke 13-4), 8:10 p.m.
Texas (Lynn 14-8) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 2-6), 8:10 p.m.
Boston (Rodríguez 14-5) at San Diego (Paddack 7-6), 10:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 9-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 12-3), 10:10 p.m.
Toronto (Thornton 4-8) at Seattle (Sheffield 0-0), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Dodgers, 4:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Boston at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Oakland, 9:07 p.m.
Toronto at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Cincinnati 4, San Diego 2
Colorado 7, Arizona 2
Washington 11, Pittsburgh 1
Atlanta 5, Miami 0
N.Y. Mets 4, Cleveland 3, 10 innings
Milwaukee 5, St. Louis 3, 8 innings
Philadelphia 5, Boston 2
Chicago Cubs 12, San Francisco 11
L.A. Dodgers 2, Toronto 1, 10 innings
Thursday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 1, San Francisco 0
N.Y. Mets 2, Cleveland 0, 8 innings
Atlanta 3, Miami 2
Washington 7, Pittsburgh 1
St. Louis 6, Colorado 5
L.A. Dodgers 3, Toronto 2
Friday’s Games
Washington (Sánchez 7-6) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 10-8), 2:20 p.m.
Cincinnati (DeSclafani 8-7) at Pittsburgh (Keller 1-2), 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Foltynewicz 4-5) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 8-7), 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Velasquez 5-7) at Miami (Noesí 0-3), 7:10 p.m.
Arizona (Kelly 9-12) at Milwaukee (Lyles 7-8), 8:10 p.m.
Colorado (Lambert 2-3) at St. Louis (Flaherty 7-6), 8:15 p.m.
Boston (Rodríguez 14-5) at San Diego (Paddack 7-6), 10:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 9-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 12-3), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Washington at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Dodgers, 4:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Arizona at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Colorado at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
Boston at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Oakland, 9:07 p.m.
