Baseball Expanded Glance

August 22, 2019 10:01 am
 
All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 83 46 .643 _ _ 5-5 L-4 49-20 34-26
Tampa Bay 75 54 .581 8 _ 6-4 W-2 34-31 41-23
Boston 68 61 .527 15 7 6-4 W-1 34-34 34-27
Toronto 52 78 .400 31½ 23½ 3-7 L-5 25-39 27-39
Baltimore 41 87 .320 41½ 33½ 2-8 L-1 20-45 21-42

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 77 50 .606 _ _ 6-4 L-1 37-28 40-22
Cleveland 74 54 .578 ½ 3-7 L-3 39-26 35-28
Chicago 58 69 .457 19 16 6-4 W-2 31-31 27-38
Kansas City 45 83 .352 32½ 29½ 3-7 L-3 24-39 21-44
Detroit 38 87 .304 38 35 3-7 L-1 17-43 21-44

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 82 47 .636 _ _ 4-6 W-1 46-16 36-31
Oakland 74 53 .583 7 _ 8-2 W-3 43-24 31-29
Texas 63 66 .488 19 12 4-6 L-1 38-27 25-39
Los Angeles 63 67 .485 19½ 12½ 5-5 L-2 33-31 30-36
Seattle 54 74 .422 27½ 20½ 6-4 L-1 27-36 27-38

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 77 52 .597 _ _ 8-2 W-5 39-27 38-25
Washington 70 57 .551 6 _ 8-2 W-2 36-26 34-31
New York 67 60 .528 9 6-4 W-5 37-21 30-39
Philadelphia 66 60 .524 2 6-4 W-2 38-28 28-32
Miami 45 81 .357 30½ 23 1-9 L-6 25-39 20-42

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 69 58 .543 _ _ 6-4 W-5 44-19 25-39
St. Louis 68 58 .540 ½ _ 7-3 W-1 37-24 31-34
Milwaukee 65 62 .512 4 4-6 W-1 36-26 29-36
Cincinnati 60 66 .476 8 4-6 W-2 37-31 23-35
Pittsburgh 52 75 .409 17 16½ 4-6 L-2 26-37 26-38

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 85 44 .659 _ _ 7-3 W-3 51-16 34-28
Arizona 64 64 .500 20½ 5 5-5 L-1 30-32 34-32
San Francisco 63 65 .492 21½ 6 5-5 L-4 29-33 34-32
San Diego 59 67 .468 24½ 9 4-6 L-2 29-33 30-34
Colorado 58 70 .453 26½ 11 5-5 L-1 33-29 25-41

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Tampa Bay 7, Seattle 6

Chicago White Sox 4, Minnesota 0

Baltimore 8, Kansas City 1

Detroit 2, Houston 1

N.Y. Mets 4, Cleveland 3, 10 innings

Philadelphia 5, Boston 2

Texas 8, L.A. Angels 7

Oakland 6, N.Y. Yankees 4

L.A. Dodgers 2, Toronto 1, 10 innings

Thursday’s Games

Boston 5, Kansas City 4, 10 innings

N.Y. Mets 2, Cleveland 0, 8 innings

Tampa Bay 5, Baltimore 2

Chicago White Sox 6, Texas 1

Houston 6, Detroit 3

Oakland 5, N.Y. Yankees 3

L.A. Dodgers 3, Toronto 2

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Baltimore (Blach 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Sparkman 3-8) at Cleveland (Plesac 6-4), 7:10 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 6-9) at Minnesota (Berríos 10-6), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (TBD) at Houston (Greinke 13-4), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Lynn 14-8) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 2-6), 8:10 p.m.

Boston (Rodríguez 14-5) at San Diego (Paddack 7-6), 10:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 9-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 12-3), 10:10 p.m.

Toronto (Thornton 4-8) at Seattle (Sheffield 0-0), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Dodgers, 4:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Oakland, 9:07 p.m.

Toronto at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Cincinnati 4, San Diego 2

Colorado 7, Arizona 2

Washington 11, Pittsburgh 1

Atlanta 5, Miami 0

N.Y. Mets 4, Cleveland 3, 10 innings

Milwaukee 5, St. Louis 3, 8 innings

Philadelphia 5, Boston 2

Chicago Cubs 12, San Francisco 11

L.A. Dodgers 2, Toronto 1, 10 innings

Thursday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 1, San Francisco 0

N.Y. Mets 2, Cleveland 0, 8 innings

Atlanta 3, Miami 2

Washington 7, Pittsburgh 1

St. Louis 6, Colorado 5

L.A. Dodgers 3, Toronto 2

Friday’s Games

Washington (Sánchez 7-6) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 10-8), 2:20 p.m.

Cincinnati (DeSclafani 8-7) at Pittsburgh (Keller 1-2), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Foltynewicz 4-5) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 8-7), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Velasquez 5-7) at Miami (Noesí 0-3), 7:10 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 9-12) at Milwaukee (Lyles 7-8), 8:10 p.m.

Colorado (Lambert 2-3) at St. Louis (Flaherty 7-6), 8:15 p.m.

Boston (Rodríguez 14-5) at San Diego (Paddack 7-6), 10:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 9-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 12-3), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Washington at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Dodgers, 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Arizona at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Boston at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Oakland, 9:07 p.m.

