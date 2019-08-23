All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|84
|46
|.646
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|49-20
|35-26
|Tampa Bay
|76
|54
|.585
|8
|_
|6-4
|W-3
|34-31
|42-23
|Boston
|69
|61
|.531
|15
|6½
|7-3
|W-2
|34-34
|35-27
|Toronto
|52
|79
|.397
|32½
|24
|3-7
|L-6
|25-39
|27-40
|Baltimore
|41
|88
|.318
|42½
|34
|2-8
|L-2
|20-46
|21-42
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|77
|51
|.602
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-2
|37-29
|40-22
|Cleveland
|75
|54
|.581
|2½
|_
|3-7
|W-1
|40-26
|35-28
|Chicago
|59
|69
|.461
|18
|15½
|6-4
|W-3
|32-31
|27-38
|Kansas City
|45
|84
|.349
|32½
|30
|2-8
|L-4
|24-39
|21-45
|Detroit
|39
|87
|.310
|37
|34½
|4-6
|W-1
|17-43
|22-44
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|83
|47
|.638
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-2
|47-16
|36-31
|Oakland
|74
|53
|.583
|7½
|_
|8-2
|W-3
|43-24
|31-29
|Texas
|63
|67
|.485
|20
|12½
|3-7
|L-2
|38-27
|25-40
|Los Angeles
|63
|68
|.481
|20½
|13
|5-5
|L-3
|33-31
|30-37
|Seattle
|55
|74
|.426
|27½
|20
|7-3
|W-1
|28-36
|27-38
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|78
|52
|.600
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-6
|39-27
|39-25
|Washington
|71
|57
|.555
|6
|_
|8-2
|W-3
|36-26
|35-31
|New York
|67
|61
|.523
|10
|2
|6-4
|L-1
|37-22
|30-39
|Philadelphia
|66
|61
|.520
|10½
|2½
|6-4
|L-1
|38-28
|28-33
|Miami
|46
|81
|.362
|30½
|22½
|2-8
|W-1
|26-39
|20-42
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|St. Louis
|69
|58
|.543
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-2
|38-24
|31-34
|Chicago
|69
|59
|.539
|½
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|44-20
|25-39
|Milwaukee
|66
|62
|.516
|3½
|3
|4-6
|W-2
|37-26
|29-36
|Cincinnati
|60
|67
|.472
|9
|8½
|4-6
|L-1
|37-31
|23-36
|Pittsburgh
|53
|75
|.414
|16½
|16
|4-6
|W-1
|27-37
|26-38
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|85
|45
|.654
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|51-17
|34-28
|Arizona
|64
|65
|.496
|20½
|5½
|4-6
|L-2
|30-32
|34-33
|San Francisco
|63
|65
|.492
|21
|6
|5-5
|L-4
|29-33
|34-32
|San Diego
|59
|68
|.465
|24½
|9½
|4-6
|L-3
|29-34
|30-34
|Colorado
|58
|71
|.450
|26½
|11½
|5-5
|L-2
|33-29
|25-42
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Boston 5, Kansas City 4, 10 innings
N.Y. Mets 2, Cleveland 0, 8 innings
Tampa Bay 5, Baltimore 2
Chicago White Sox 6, Texas 1
Houston 6, Detroit 3
Oakland 5, N.Y. Yankees 3
L.A. Dodgers 3, Toronto 2
Friday’s Games
Tampa Bay 7, Baltimore 1
Cleveland 4, Kansas City 1
Chicago White Sox 8, Texas 3
Houston 5, L.A. Angels 4
Detroit 9, Minnesota 6
Boston 11, San Diego 0
N.Y. Yankees 10, L.A. Dodgers 2
Seattle 7, Toronto 4
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 5-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 1-1), 4:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (TBD) at Baltimore (Means 8-9), 7:05 p.m.
Detroit (Turnbull 3-12) at Minnesota (Gibson 11-6), 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Sparkman 3-8) at Cleveland (Clevinger 8-2), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Peters 3-1) at Houston (Miley 12-4), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Allard 1-0) at Chicago White Sox (Nova 9-9), 7:10 p.m.
Boston (Eovaldi 1-0) at San Diego (Lamet 2-2), 8:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Bumgarner 8-8) at Oakland (Bassitt 9-5), 9:07 p.m.
Toronto (TBD) at Seattle (Hernández 1-4), 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Texas at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Boston at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Toronto at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Dodgers, 7:05 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 1, San Francisco 0
N.Y. Mets 2, Cleveland 0, 8 innings
Atlanta 3, Miami 2
Washington 7, Pittsburgh 1
St. Louis 6, Colorado 5
L.A. Dodgers 3, Toronto 2
Friday’s Games
Washington 9, Chicago Cubs 3
Pittsburgh 3, Cincinnati 2
Milwaukee 6, Arizona 1
St. Louis 8, Colorado 3
Miami 19, Philadelphia 11
Atlanta 2, N.Y. Mets 1, 14 innings
Boston 11, San Diego 0
N.Y. Yankees 10, L.A. Dodgers 2
Saturday’s Games
Washington (Ross 3-3) at Chicago Cubs (Quintana 11-7), 2:20 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 5-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 1-1), 4:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Eflin 7-11) at Miami (Yamamoto 4-4), 6:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Wood 1-2) at Pittsburgh (Williams 5-6), 7:05 p.m.
Arizona (Gallen 2-3) at Milwaukee (Anderson 5-3), 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Fried 14-4) at N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 9-7), 7:10 p.m.
Colorado (González 0-4) at St. Louis (Hudson 12-6), 7:15 p.m.
Boston (Eovaldi 1-0) at San Diego (Lamet 2-2), 8:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Bumgarner 8-8) at Oakland (Bassitt 9-5), 9:07 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 1:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
Arizona at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Colorado at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Washington at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
San Francisco at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Boston at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Dodgers, 7:05 p.m.
