Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Baseball Expanded Glance

August 23, 2019 10:01 am
 
3 min read
Share       

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 84 46 .646 _ _ 5-5 W-1 49-20 35-26
Tampa Bay 76 54 .585 8 _ 6-4 W-3 34-31 42-23
Boston 69 61 .531 15 7-3 W-2 34-34 35-27
Toronto 52 79 .397 32½ 24 3-7 L-6 25-39 27-40
Baltimore 41 88 .318 42½ 34 2-8 L-2 20-46 21-42

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 77 51 .602 _ _ 6-4 L-2 37-29 40-22
Cleveland 75 54 .581 _ 3-7 W-1 40-26 35-28
Chicago 59 69 .461 18 15½ 6-4 W-3 32-31 27-38
Kansas City 45 84 .349 32½ 30 2-8 L-4 24-39 21-45
Detroit 39 87 .310 37 34½ 4-6 W-1 17-43 22-44

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 83 47 .638 _ _ 5-5 W-2 47-16 36-31
Oakland 74 53 .583 _ 8-2 W-3 43-24 31-29
Texas 63 67 .485 20 12½ 3-7 L-2 38-27 25-40
Los Angeles 63 68 .481 20½ 13 5-5 L-3 33-31 30-37
Seattle 55 74 .426 27½ 20 7-3 W-1 28-36 27-38

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 78 52 .600 _ _ 8-2 W-6 39-27 39-25
Washington 71 57 .555 6 _ 8-2 W-3 36-26 35-31
New York 67 61 .523 10 2 6-4 L-1 37-22 30-39
Philadelphia 66 61 .520 10½ 6-4 L-1 38-28 28-33
Miami 46 81 .362 30½ 22½ 2-8 W-1 26-39 20-42

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
St. Louis 69 58 .543 _ _ 7-3 W-2 38-24 31-34
Chicago 69 59 .539 ½ _ 5-5 L-1 44-20 25-39
Milwaukee 66 62 .516 3 4-6 W-2 37-26 29-36
Cincinnati 60 67 .472 9 4-6 L-1 37-31 23-36
Pittsburgh 53 75 .414 16½ 16 4-6 W-1 27-37 26-38

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 85 45 .654 _ _ 6-4 L-1 51-17 34-28
Arizona 64 65 .496 20½ 4-6 L-2 30-32 34-33
San Francisco 63 65 .492 21 6 5-5 L-4 29-33 34-32
San Diego 59 68 .465 24½ 4-6 L-3 29-34 30-34
Colorado 58 71 .450 26½ 11½ 5-5 L-2 33-29 25-42

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Boston 5, Kansas City 4, 10 innings

Advertisement

N.Y. Mets 2, Cleveland 0, 8 innings

        Insight by CenturyLink: Learn how GSA, SBA and USCIS are managing IT complexities to deliver a better customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Tampa Bay 5, Baltimore 2

Chicago White Sox 6, Texas 1

Houston 6, Detroit 3

Oakland 5, N.Y. Yankees 3

L.A. Dodgers 3, Toronto 2

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay 7, Baltimore 1

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report and In Case You Missed It newsletters for the latest federal workforce news.

Cleveland 4, Kansas City 1

Chicago White Sox 8, Texas 3

Houston 5, L.A. Angels 4

Detroit 9, Minnesota 6

Boston 11, San Diego 0

N.Y. Yankees 10, L.A. Dodgers 2

Seattle 7, Toronto 4

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 5-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 1-1), 4:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Baltimore (Means 8-9), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (Turnbull 3-12) at Minnesota (Gibson 11-6), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Sparkman 3-8) at Cleveland (Clevinger 8-2), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Peters 3-1) at Houston (Miley 12-4), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Allard 1-0) at Chicago White Sox (Nova 9-9), 7:10 p.m.

Boston (Eovaldi 1-0) at San Diego (Lamet 2-2), 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Bumgarner 8-8) at Oakland (Bassitt 9-5), 9:07 p.m.

Toronto (TBD) at Seattle (Hernández 1-4), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Boston at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Dodgers, 7:05 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 1, San Francisco 0

N.Y. Mets 2, Cleveland 0, 8 innings

Atlanta 3, Miami 2

Washington 7, Pittsburgh 1

St. Louis 6, Colorado 5

L.A. Dodgers 3, Toronto 2

Friday’s Games

Washington 9, Chicago Cubs 3

Pittsburgh 3, Cincinnati 2

Milwaukee 6, Arizona 1

St. Louis 8, Colorado 3

Miami 19, Philadelphia 11

Atlanta 2, N.Y. Mets 1, 14 innings

Boston 11, San Diego 0

N.Y. Yankees 10, L.A. Dodgers 2

Saturday’s Games

Washington (Ross 3-3) at Chicago Cubs (Quintana 11-7), 2:20 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 5-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 1-1), 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Eflin 7-11) at Miami (Yamamoto 4-4), 6:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Wood 1-2) at Pittsburgh (Williams 5-6), 7:05 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 2-3) at Milwaukee (Anderson 5-3), 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 14-4) at N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 9-7), 7:10 p.m.

Colorado (González 0-4) at St. Louis (Hudson 12-6), 7:15 p.m.

Boston (Eovaldi 1-0) at San Diego (Lamet 2-2), 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Bumgarner 8-8) at Oakland (Bassitt 9-5), 9:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Arizona at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Washington at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

San Francisco at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Boston at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Dodgers, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|26 iFest 2019
8|27 USGIF Working Group Summit
8|28 Azure Gov Meetup: Mastering cloud...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Tuskegee Airmen honored during National Aviation Week

Today in History

1861: Secret Service arrest Confederate spy Rose Greenhow