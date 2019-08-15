All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|81
|42
|.659
|_
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|47-19
|34-23
|Tampa Bay
|71
|51
|.582
|9½
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|31-28
|40-23
|Boston
|64
|59
|.520
|17
|7½
|5-4
|W-2
|30-32
|34-27
|Toronto
|51
|73
|.411
|30½
|21
|6-4
|L-1
|24-37
|27-36
|Baltimore
|39
|82
|.322
|41
|31½
|1-9
|L-4
|18-43
|21-39
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|73
|48
|.603
|_
|_
|4-6
|W-1
|36-26
|37-22
|Cleveland
|73
|49
|.598
|½
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|39-26
|34-23
|Chicago
|54
|65
|.454
|18
|15½
|6-4
|W-2
|30-31
|24-34
|Kansas City
|43
|78
|.355
|30
|27½
|3-6
|L-2
|23-37
|20-41
|Detroit
|36
|82
|.305
|35½
|33
|4-6
|L-1
|17-43
|19-39
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|78
|44
|.639
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-3
|43-15
|35-29
|Oakland
|69
|52
|.570
|8½
|1½
|6-4
|W-2
|38-23
|31-29
|Texas
|60
|61
|.496
|17½
|10½
|3-7
|L-1
|35-23
|25-38
|Los Angeles
|59
|63
|.484
|19
|12
|3-7
|W-1
|30-30
|29-33
|Seattle
|50
|72
|.410
|28
|21
|3-7
|W-1
|27-36
|23-36
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|72
|51
|.585
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|34-26
|38-25
|Washington
|65
|55
|.542
|5½
|_
|7-3
|W-4
|34-25
|31-30
|Philadelphia
|63
|58
|.521
|8
|1
|5-5
|W-3
|37-26
|26-32
|New York
|62
|59
|.512
|9
|2
|7-3
|W-1
|34-21
|28-38
|Miami
|45
|75
|.375
|25½
|18½
|3-7
|W-1
|25-39
|20-36
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|64
|57
|.529
|_
|_
|4-6
|L-3
|41-19
|23-38
|St. Louis
|63
|56
|.529
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|34-23
|29-33
|Milwaukee
|63
|58
|.521
|1
|1
|6-4
|W-1
|36-26
|27-32
|Cincinnati
|57
|63
|.475
|6½
|6½
|5-5
|W-1
|34-28
|23-35
|Pittsburgh
|50
|70
|.417
|13½
|13½
|2-8
|L-1
|24-32
|26-38
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|81
|42
|.659
|_
|_
|8-2
|L-1
|48-16
|33-26
|Arizona
|61
|61
|.500
|19½
|3½
|5-5
|L-2
|27-29
|34-32
|San Francisco
|61
|61
|.500
|19½
|3½
|5-5
|W-1
|29-33
|32-28
|San Diego
|56
|64
|.467
|23½
|7½
|5-5
|W-1
|29-33
|27-31
|Colorado
|54
|67
|.446
|26
|10
|3-7
|W-1
|30-29
|24-38
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Texas 7, Toronto 3
N.Y. Yankees 6, Baltimore 5
Boston 5, Cleveland 1
Chicago White Sox 13, Houston 9
Milwaukee 6, Minnesota 5
San Diego 7, Tampa Bay 2
Oakland 9, San Francisco 5
Detroit 3, Seattle 2
St. Louis 6, Kansas City 0
L.A. Angels 7, Pittsburgh 4
Thursday’s Games
Seattle 7, Detroit 2
Cleveland 19, N.Y. Yankees 5
Minnesota 13, Texas 6
Oakland 7, Houston 6
Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Cleveland (Civale 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 8-6), 7:05 p.m.
Seattle (LeBlanc 6-6) at Toronto (Waguespack 3-1), 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore (Brooks 2-6) at Boston (Porcello 10-9), 7:10 p.m.
Detroit (Norris 3-10) at Tampa Bay (Morton 13-4), 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Odorizzi 13-5) at Texas (Minor 11-6), 8:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 8-5) at Kansas City (Montgomery 2-5), 8:15 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 12-6) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-0), 10:07 p.m.
Houston (Verlander 15-4) at Oakland (Roark 7-8), 10:07 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Seattle at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.
Detroit at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.
Minnesota at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Milwaukee 6, Minnesota 5
Colorado 7, Arizona 6
San Diego 7, Tampa Bay 2
Oakland 9, San Francisco 5
Washington 17, Cincinnati 7
Philadelphia 11, Chicago Cubs 1
L.A. Dodgers 9, Miami 1
Atlanta 6, N.Y. Mets 4
St. Louis 6, Kansas City 0
L.A. Angels 7, Pittsburgh 4
Thursday’s Games
Miami 13, L.A. Dodgers 7
Cincinnati 2, St. Louis 1
Philadelphia 7, Chicago Cubs 5
N.Y. Mets 10, Atlanta 8
San Francisco 7, Arizona 0
Friday’s Games
Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 8-9) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 8-11), 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Houser 5-5) at Washington (Corbin 9-5), 7:05 p.m.
San Diego (Paddack 7-5) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 4-7), 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Wainwright 8-8) at Cincinnati (Castillo 11-4), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 8-8) at Atlanta (Soroka 10-2), 7:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 8-5) at Kansas City (Montgomery 2-5), 8:15 p.m.
Miami (Alcantara 4-10) at Colorado (Márquez 11-5), 8:40 p.m.
San Francisco (TBD) at Arizona (Leake 9-9), 9:40 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
Milwaukee at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
San Diego at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Miami at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.