The Associated Press
 
Baseball Expanded Glance

August 15, 2019 10:01 am
 
All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 81 42 .659 _ _ 7-3 L-1 47-19 34-23
Tampa Bay 71 51 .582 _ 7-3 L-1 31-28 40-23
Boston 64 59 .520 17 5-4 W-2 30-32 34-27
Toronto 51 73 .411 30½ 21 6-4 L-1 24-37 27-36
Baltimore 39 82 .322 41 31½ 1-9 L-4 18-43 21-39

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 73 48 .603 _ _ 4-6 W-1 36-26 37-22
Cleveland 73 49 .598 ½ _ 7-3 W-1 39-26 34-23
Chicago 54 65 .454 18 15½ 6-4 W-2 30-31 24-34
Kansas City 43 78 .355 30 27½ 3-6 L-2 23-37 20-41
Detroit 36 82 .305 35½ 33 4-6 L-1 17-43 19-39

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 78 44 .639 _ _ 6-4 L-3 43-15 35-29
Oakland 69 52 .570 6-4 W-2 38-23 31-29
Texas 60 61 .496 17½ 10½ 3-7 L-1 35-23 25-38
Los Angeles 59 63 .484 19 12 3-7 W-1 30-30 29-33
Seattle 50 72 .410 28 21 3-7 W-1 27-36 23-36

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 72 51 .585 _ _ 6-4 L-1 34-26 38-25
Washington 65 55 .542 _ 7-3 W-4 34-25 31-30
Philadelphia 63 58 .521 8 1 5-5 W-3 37-26 26-32
New York 62 59 .512 9 2 7-3 W-1 34-21 28-38
Miami 45 75 .375 25½ 18½ 3-7 W-1 25-39 20-36

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 64 57 .529 _ _ 4-6 L-3 41-19 23-38
St. Louis 63 56 .529 _ _ 5-5 L-1 34-23 29-33
Milwaukee 63 58 .521 1 1 6-4 W-1 36-26 27-32
Cincinnati 57 63 .475 5-5 W-1 34-28 23-35
Pittsburgh 50 70 .417 13½ 13½ 2-8 L-1 24-32 26-38

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 81 42 .659 _ _ 8-2 L-1 48-16 33-26
Arizona 61 61 .500 19½ 5-5 L-2 27-29 34-32
San Francisco 61 61 .500 19½ 5-5 W-1 29-33 32-28
San Diego 56 64 .467 23½ 5-5 W-1 29-33 27-31
Colorado 54 67 .446 26 10 3-7 W-1 30-29 24-38

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Texas 7, Toronto 3

N.Y. Yankees 6, Baltimore 5

Boston 5, Cleveland 1

Chicago White Sox 13, Houston 9

Milwaukee 6, Minnesota 5

San Diego 7, Tampa Bay 2

Oakland 9, San Francisco 5

Detroit 3, Seattle 2

St. Louis 6, Kansas City 0

L.A. Angels 7, Pittsburgh 4

Thursday’s Games

Seattle 7, Detroit 2

Cleveland 19, N.Y. Yankees 5

Minnesota 13, Texas 6

Oakland 7, Houston 6

Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Cleveland (Civale 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 8-6), 7:05 p.m.

Seattle (LeBlanc 6-6) at Toronto (Waguespack 3-1), 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Brooks 2-6) at Boston (Porcello 10-9), 7:10 p.m.

Detroit (Norris 3-10) at Tampa Bay (Morton 13-4), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Odorizzi 13-5) at Texas (Minor 11-6), 8:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 8-5) at Kansas City (Montgomery 2-5), 8:15 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 12-6) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-0), 10:07 p.m.

Houston (Verlander 15-4) at Oakland (Roark 7-8), 10:07 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Seattle at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.

Minnesota at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Milwaukee 6, Minnesota 5

Colorado 7, Arizona 6

San Diego 7, Tampa Bay 2

Oakland 9, San Francisco 5

Washington 17, Cincinnati 7

Philadelphia 11, Chicago Cubs 1

L.A. Dodgers 9, Miami 1

Atlanta 6, N.Y. Mets 4

St. Louis 6, Kansas City 0

L.A. Angels 7, Pittsburgh 4

Thursday’s Games

Miami 13, L.A. Dodgers 7

Cincinnati 2, St. Louis 1

Philadelphia 7, Chicago Cubs 5

N.Y. Mets 10, Atlanta 8

San Francisco 7, Arizona 0

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 8-9) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 8-11), 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Houser 5-5) at Washington (Corbin 9-5), 7:05 p.m.

San Diego (Paddack 7-5) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 4-7), 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 8-8) at Cincinnati (Castillo 11-4), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 8-8) at Atlanta (Soroka 10-2), 7:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 8-5) at Kansas City (Montgomery 2-5), 8:15 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 4-10) at Colorado (Márquez 11-5), 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at Arizona (Leake 9-9), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

San Diego at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Miami at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

