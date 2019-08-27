Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Basketball-sized world-record grapefruit grown in Louisiana

August 27, 2019 3:13 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A basketball-sized grapefruit has brought two world records to a Louisiana couple.

The giant citrus grew in the yard of Mary Beth and Doug Meyer of Slidell.

The Guinness Book of World Records says it’s the world’s heaviest and largest in circumference.

It weighed 7 pounds, 14.6 ounces (3.6 kilograms) and measured 28¾ inches (73 centimeters) around. That’s almost as big around as an NBA basketball.

Advertisement

The grapefruit was 13.6 ounces (385.6 grams) heavier and 1¼ inches (3.2 centimeters) bigger around than the 2006 record, set in Brazil.

        Insight by Microsoft: Learn best practices managing human capital in challenging times in this exclusive executive briefing.

State Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain presented a Guinness certificate to the couple Tuesday in Baton Rouge. His department provided the equipment for the official weighing and measuring in January.

Spokeswoman Veronica Mosgrove says official word came recently.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|26 iFest 2019
8|27 USGIF Working Group Summit
8|28 Azure Gov Meetup: Mastering cloud...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

VIDEO: Blue Angels perform over Lake Washington

Today in History

1962: Mariner 2 space probe heads to Venus