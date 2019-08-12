Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Baylor dismisses Scott-Grayson from team for rules violation

August 12, 2019 9:17 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WACO, Texas (AP) — Sophomore guard Honesty Scott-Grayson has been dismissed from the Baylor women’s basketball program for an unspecified violation of team rules.

Baylor announced Scott Grayson’s dismissal on Monday. She averaged 2.5 points for the Lady Bears last season in their run to the national championship.

This marks the second consecutive year that Baylor has removed a sophomore guard from the team for violating team rules. The Lady Bears dismissed Alexis Morris last September following Morris’ productive freshman season.

Scott-Grayson was part of a five-player freshman class last season that was ranked No. 1 in the country by most recruiting publications.

Advertisement

___

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|11 APCO 2019 - Association of...
8|13 UiPath Academy Live
8|13 COSO 2013: ICFR Assessments Training
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Friends and family greet National Guard members returning from Kosovo

Today in History

1918: First female Marine joins the service