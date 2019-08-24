Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Bears-Colts Stats

August 24, 2019 10:12 pm
 
Chicago 0 10 10 7—27
Indianapolis 10 7 0 0—17
First Quarter

Ind_FG Vinatieri 49, 12:42.

Ind_West 10 run (Vinatieri kick), 1:45.

Second Quarter

Chi_Bush 91 interception return (Pineiro kick), 9:13.

Ind_Cain 46 pass from C.Kelly (Vinatieri kick), 3:52.

Chi_FG Pineiro 21, 1:16.

Third Quarter

Chi_FG Pineiro 58, 5:41.

Chi_Iyiegbuniwe 22 fumble return (Pineiro kick), 2:39.

Fourth Quarter

Chi_Horsted 17 pass from Bray (Pineiro kick), 7:02.

A_65,030.

Chi Ind
First downs 10 20
Total Net Yards 245 348
Rushes-yards 20-101 28-106
Passing 144 242
Punt Returns 1-0 3-21
Kickoff Returns 4-92 3-59
Interceptions Ret. 2-91 1-0
Comp-Att-Int 14-25-1 22-34-2
Sacked-Yards Lost 2-13 6-32
Punts 5-46.2 4-42.8
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-1
Penalties-Yards 9-85 8-68
Time of Possession 24:27 35:33

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Chicago, Nall 2-73, Caldwell 11-17, Whyte 4-8, Daniel 1-6, Bray 2-(minus 3). Indianapolis, West 13-43, C.Kelly 2-34, Ware 11-15, P.Walker 1-10, Pascal 1-4.

PASSING_Chicago, Daniel 3-9-0-21, Bray 11-16-1-136. Indianapolis, C.Kelly 16-21-1-209, P.Walker 6-13-1-65.

RECEIVING_Chicago, Horsted 3-39, Bunting 2-31, Caldwell 2-18, Ives 1-21, Williams-Lambert 1-15, Nall 1-11, Mizzell 1-9, Whyte 1-7, J.Walker 1-3, Wims 1-3. Indianapolis, Hogan 4-35, Cain 3-74, West 3-27, Dulin 2-22, M.Johnson 2-9, Ware 2-6, Alie-Cox 1-36, R.Lewis 1-19, Veasy 1-18, Pascal 1-13, Hentges 1-9, Travis 1-6.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

