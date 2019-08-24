Bears-Colts Stats

|Chicago
|0
|10
|10
|7—27
|Indianapolis
|10
|7
|0
|0—17
|First Quarter
Ind_FG Vinatieri 49, 12:42.
Ind_West 10 run (Vinatieri kick), 1:45.
Chi_Bush 91 interception return (Pineiro kick), 9:13.
Ind_Cain 46 pass from C.Kelly (Vinatieri kick), 3:52.
Chi_FG Pineiro 21, 1:16.
Chi_FG Pineiro 58, 5:41.
Chi_Iyiegbuniwe 22 fumble return (Pineiro kick), 2:39.
Chi_Horsted 17 pass from Bray (Pineiro kick), 7:02.
A_65,030.
___
|Chi
|Ind
|First downs
|10
|20
|Total Net Yards
|245
|348
|Rushes-yards
|20-101
|28-106
|Passing
|144
|242
|Punt Returns
|1-0
|3-21
|Kickoff Returns
|4-92
|3-59
|Interceptions Ret.
|2-91
|1-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|14-25-1
|22-34-2
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-13
|6-32
|Punts
|5-46.2
|4-42.8
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|9-85
|8-68
|Time of Possession
|24:27
|35:33
___
RUSHING_Chicago, Nall 2-73, Caldwell 11-17, Whyte 4-8, Daniel 1-6, Bray 2-(minus 3). Indianapolis, West 13-43, C.Kelly 2-34, Ware 11-15, P.Walker 1-10, Pascal 1-4.
PASSING_Chicago, Daniel 3-9-0-21, Bray 11-16-1-136. Indianapolis, C.Kelly 16-21-1-209, P.Walker 6-13-1-65.
RECEIVING_Chicago, Horsted 3-39, Bunting 2-31, Caldwell 2-18, Ives 1-21, Williams-Lambert 1-15, Nall 1-11, Mizzell 1-9, Whyte 1-7, J.Walker 1-3, Wims 1-3. Indianapolis, Hogan 4-35, Cain 3-74, West 3-27, Dulin 2-22, M.Johnson 2-9, Ware 2-6, Alie-Cox 1-36, R.Lewis 1-19, Veasy 1-18, Pascal 1-13, Hentges 1-9, Travis 1-6.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
