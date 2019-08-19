Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Benson driving at ‘high rate’ of speed before fatal crash

August 19, 2019 2:42 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Police said Monday they are still investigating the weekend motorcycle crash that killed former Texas Longhorns running back and NFL player Cedric Benson and a woman passenger.

According to police, witnesses said Benson was driving his BMW motorcycle at a high rate of speed through a curving, hilly section of the city Saturday night when he collided with a van that was attempting a left turn.

Police said a passenger in the van and a bystander attempted to help Benson, 36, and his passenger, 27-year-old Aamna Najam. Both died at the scene.

Police said the van driver is cooperating with the investigation. No charges have been filed.

Advertisement

Benson is the second-leading rusher in Texas history with 5,540 yards. He was drafted No. 4 overall by Chicago in 2005 and played eight seasons in the NFL with the Bears, the Cincinnati Bengals and Green Bay Packers.

        Insight by CenturyLink: Learn how GSA, SBA and USCIS are managing IT complexities to deliver a better customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

This story has been updated to correct Najam’s age to 27

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 930gov 2019 - Where IT Comes Together
8|20 Cloud Connect 2019
8|20 Federal Marketing Program @930gov
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Guardsman sharpens survival skills

Today in History

1974: US ambassador shot during protest in Cyprus