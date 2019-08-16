Listen Live Sports

Bidders vie for Obama’s high school basketball jersey

August 16, 2019 12:59 pm
 
HONOLULU (AP) — Bidding is under way for a basketball jersey believed to have been worn by President Barack Obama when he was in high school.

As of Wednesday, thebid was $43,000 for the No. 23 Punahou School jersey. Obama wore that number during the 1978-79 school year.

Peter Noble, who was three years behind Obama at the elite Honolulu prep school, says he grabbed the jersey the summer before his senior year because it was destined for the trash. He says he took it because 23 was his number on the basketball team.

It wasn’t until Obama became president that Noble saw a photo of Obama wearing the jersey.

The Dallas auction house says every detail on the shirt matches the one Obama is photographed wearing.

School spokesman Robert Gelber says officials can’t comment on its authenticity.

