Bills claim linebacker Jeff Holland, release punter Carter

August 26, 2019 5:21 pm
 
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills have claimed linebacker Jeff Holland off waivers and released punter Cory Carter.

Holland was added Monday, a day after being released by the Arizona Cardinals. The Bills become Holland’s third team in less than a month after being claimed by the Cardinals following his release from the Denver Broncos.

He’s an undrafted free agent out of Auburn, who appeared in three games with the Broncos last year.

Carter returned to practice after missing Buffalo’s 24-20 preseason win at Detroit on Friday with a knee injury. He had been competing with Corey Bojorquez for the team’s punting job.

On Saturday, the Bills reached an injury settlement and released offensive lineman Garrett McGhin.

Buffalo closes its preseason by hosting Minnesota on Thursday.

___

