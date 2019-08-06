Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Bills cornerback EJ Gaines sidelined with groin injury

August 6, 2019 9:40 am
 
< a min read
Share       

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills cornerback EJ Gaines is out indefinitely with a groin injury.

Coach Sean McDermott on Tuesday didn’t reveal the severity of the injury, but says Gaines is expected to miss a number of weeks. Gaines missed one practice after being hurt Sunday.

He’s a fifth-year player who was competing for the starting job opposite Tre’Davious White.

Gaines returned to Buffalo in free agency in March after spending last season with Cleveland. He was limited to playing just six games with the Browns before sustaining a season-ending concussion.

Advertisement

He spent his first three seasons with the Rams before being traded to Buffalo in a deal that sent receiver Sammy Watkins to Los Angeles in August 2017. Gaines started 11 games for the Bills and returned to Buffalo in part because he is familiar with the team’s defensive philosophy.

        Insight by Veritas: Learn how to make data work for agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|6 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal...
8|6 Introduction to GSA Schedules
8|6 ATARC Federal Mobile Technology Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force members assist in severe weather recovery effort in Wisconsin

Today in History

1945: US drops atomic bomb on Hiroshima