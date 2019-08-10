Listen Live Sports

Bills sign Munnerlyn and place Gaines on injured reserve

August 10, 2019 8:36 pm
 
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills have shuffled cornerbacks by signing veteran Captain Munnerlyn and placing E.J. Gaines on injured reserve.

In other moves made during the team’s day off Saturday, Buffalo signed defensive tackle Roderick Young and offensive lineman Demetrius Rhaney. The Bills freed up roster spots by releasing offensive lineman Nico Siragusa and placing defensive tackle Robert Thomas on injured reserve due to a knee injury.

Munnerlyn is a 10-year veteran who spent the past two seasons in Carolina, where he had five starts in 30 games. He also played for Minnesota and spent his first five seasons with the Panthers, where he played for Bills coach Sean McDermott, who was Carolina’s defensive coordinator.

Gaines has been out since sustaining a core muscle injury in practice last weekend. He rejoined the Bills this offseason after spending last year with Cleveland Browns, where he was limited to playing six games before sustaining a season-ending concussion.

Rhaney has appeared in 33 games over five NFL seasons and split the past year playing in the Canadian Football League and now-defunct Alliance of American Football. Young is an undrafted rookie free agent out of North Texas, and was waived by Jacksonville in June after he was hurt.

The Bills return to practice Sunday.

