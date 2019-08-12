Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
BlackRock takes huge stake in parent of Sports Illustrated

August 12, 2019 7:38 am
 
NEW YORK (AP) — BlackRock is taking a sizeable stake in the parent of Sports Illustrated and the retail chains Nine West and Aeropostale, becoming the company’s largest shareholder.

Financial terms were not disclosed. The Wall Street Journal, which first reported the deal Sunday, cited anonymous sources who put the investment at $875 million, valuing the entertainment and marketing company at $4 billion, including debt.

Authentic Brands Group has more than 50 brands and nearly $10 billion in annual global revenue.

Other investors in the New York company include founding investor Leonard Green & Partners, General Atlantic, Lion Capital, Simon Property Group, Brookfield Properties’ retail group and Shaquille O’Neal.

