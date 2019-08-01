Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Blue Jays 11, Orioles 2

August 1, 2019 10:48 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Bichette dh 5 0 2 1 1 2 .444
Biggio 2b 6 2 2 0 0 3 .217
Guerrero Jr. 3b 5 2 3 4 0 0 .267
Smoak 1b 4 0 0 0 1 1 .213
Grichuk rf 4 1 2 1 1 1 .232
b-Fisher ph-rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .226
Galvis ss 4 1 0 0 1 2 .264
Hernandez cf 3 2 0 0 1 2 .219
McKinney lf 5 2 2 2 0 0 .216
Jansen c 5 1 3 3 0 0 .211
Totals 41 11 14 11 5 11
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Villar ss-2b 4 0 0 1 0 1 .262
Mancini rf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .282
Santander lf-cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .294
Nunez dh 4 0 1 0 0 0 .252
Peterson 3b-lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .207
Sisco c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .229
Alberto 2b 2 1 2 0 0 0 .315
Martin ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .186
Davis 1b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .186
Wilkerson cf 2 0 1 0 0 1 .222
a-Rondon ph-3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .196
Totals 33 2 8 2 0 5
Toronto 002 114 012—11 14 0
Baltimore 000 010 010— 2 8 0

a-popped out for Wilkerson in the 7th. b-pinch hit for Grichuk in the 9th.

LOB_Toronto 9, Baltimore 6. 2B_Bichette (2), Guerrero Jr. (17). HR_Guerrero Jr. (12), off Wojciechowski; Grichuk (18), off Wojciechowski; Jansen (9), off Yacabonis; Guerrero Jr. (13), off Tate; McKinney (8), off Tate; Mancini (25), off Adam. RBIs_Bichette (2), Guerrero Jr. 4 (47), Grichuk (48), McKinney 2 (19), Jansen 3 (35), Villar (48), Mancini (56).

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 4 (Biggio 3, Galvis); Baltimore 2 (Villar, Mancini). RISP_Toronto 2 for 6; Baltimore 1 for 9.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Villar. GIDP_Mancini, Davis.

DP_Toronto 2 (Biggio, Galvis, Smoak), (Biggio, Guerrero Jr., Smoak).

        Insight by Veritas: Learn how to make data work for agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Thornton, W, 4-7 6 5 1 1 0 2 87 5.23
Boshers 1 2 0 0 0 2 24 0.00
Adam 1 1 1 1 0 0 19 9.00
Law 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 5.84
Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Wojciechowski, L, 2-4 4 2-3 6 4 4 3 5 90 4.15
Yacabonis 1 4 4 4 2 3 47 7.34
Tate 3 2 3 3 0 2 36 10.80
Bleier 1-3 2 0 0 0 1 9 6.12

Inherited runners-scored_Tate 2-0. HBP_Thornton (Alberto), Tate (Hernandez), Law (Martin).

Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Brian O’Nora.

T_3:17. A_9,716 (45,971).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|5 Photogrammetry, 3D, and Lidar Community...
8|5 reStart BWI Hiring & Networking...
8|6 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Naval leaders are greeted by traditional Indonesian dancers during welcoming ceremony

Today in History

1923: President Warren G. Harding unexpectedly dies in office