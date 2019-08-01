Blue Jays 11, Orioles 2

|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Bichette dh
|5
|0
|2
|1
|1
|2
|.444
|Biggio 2b
|6
|2
|2
|0
|0
|3
|.217
|Guerrero Jr. 3b
|5
|2
|3
|4
|0
|0
|.267
|Smoak 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.213
|Grichuk rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.232
|b-Fisher ph-rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|Galvis ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.264
|Hernandez cf
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.219
|McKinney lf
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.216
|Jansen c
|5
|1
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.211
|Totals
|41
|11
|14
|11
|5
|11
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Villar ss-2b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.262
|Mancini rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.282
|Santander lf-cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.294
|Nunez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|Peterson 3b-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.207
|Sisco c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.229
|Alberto 2b
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.315
|Martin ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.186
|Davis 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.186
|Wilkerson cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|a-Rondon ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.196
|Totals
|33
|2
|8
|2
|0
|5
|Toronto
|002
|114
|012—11
|14
|0
|Baltimore
|000
|010
|010—
|2
|8
|0
a-popped out for Wilkerson in the 7th. b-pinch hit for Grichuk in the 9th.
LOB_Toronto 9, Baltimore 6. 2B_Bichette (2), Guerrero Jr. (17). HR_Guerrero Jr. (12), off Wojciechowski; Grichuk (18), off Wojciechowski; Jansen (9), off Yacabonis; Guerrero Jr. (13), off Tate; McKinney (8), off Tate; Mancini (25), off Adam. RBIs_Bichette (2), Guerrero Jr. 4 (47), Grichuk (48), McKinney 2 (19), Jansen 3 (35), Villar (48), Mancini (56).
Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 4 (Biggio 3, Galvis); Baltimore 2 (Villar, Mancini). RISP_Toronto 2 for 6; Baltimore 1 for 9.
Runners moved up_Villar. GIDP_Mancini, Davis.
DP_Toronto 2 (Biggio, Galvis, Smoak), (Biggio, Guerrero Jr., Smoak).
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Thornton, W, 4-7
|6
|5
|1
|1
|0
|2
|87
|5.23
|Boshers
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|24
|0.00
|Adam
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|19
|9.00
|Law
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|5.84
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wojciechowski, L, 2-4
|4
|2-3
|6
|4
|4
|3
|5
|90
|4.15
|Yacabonis
|1
|4
|4
|4
|2
|3
|47
|7.34
|Tate
|3
|2
|3
|3
|0
|2
|36
|10.80
|Bleier
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|6.12
Inherited runners-scored_Tate 2-0. HBP_Thornton (Alberto), Tate (Hernandez), Law (Martin).
Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Brian O’Nora.
T_3:17. A_9,716 (45,971).
