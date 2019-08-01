Blue Jays 11, Orioles 2

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Bichette dh 5 0 2 1 1 2 .444 Biggio 2b 6 2 2 0 0 3 .217 Guerrero Jr. 3b 5 2 3 4 0 0 .267 Smoak 1b 4 0 0 0 1 1 .213 Grichuk rf 4 1 2 1 1 1 .232 b-Fisher ph-rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .226 Galvis ss 4 1 0 0 1 2 .264 Hernandez cf 3 2 0 0 1 2 .219 McKinney lf 5 2 2 2 0 0 .216 Jansen c 5 1 3 3 0 0 .211 Totals 41 11 14 11 5 11

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Villar ss-2b 4 0 0 1 0 1 .262 Mancini rf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .282 Santander lf-cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .294 Nunez dh 4 0 1 0 0 0 .252 Peterson 3b-lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .207 Sisco c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .229 Alberto 2b 2 1 2 0 0 0 .315 Martin ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .186 Davis 1b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .186 Wilkerson cf 2 0 1 0 0 1 .222 a-Rondon ph-3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .196 Totals 33 2 8 2 0 5

Toronto 002 114 012—11 14 0 Baltimore 000 010 010— 2 8 0

a-popped out for Wilkerson in the 7th. b-pinch hit for Grichuk in the 9th.

LOB_Toronto 9, Baltimore 6. 2B_Bichette (2), Guerrero Jr. (17). HR_Guerrero Jr. (12), off Wojciechowski; Grichuk (18), off Wojciechowski; Jansen (9), off Yacabonis; Guerrero Jr. (13), off Tate; McKinney (8), off Tate; Mancini (25), off Adam. RBIs_Bichette (2), Guerrero Jr. 4 (47), Grichuk (48), McKinney 2 (19), Jansen 3 (35), Villar (48), Mancini (56).

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 4 (Biggio 3, Galvis); Baltimore 2 (Villar, Mancini). RISP_Toronto 2 for 6; Baltimore 1 for 9.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Villar. GIDP_Mancini, Davis.

DP_Toronto 2 (Biggio, Galvis, Smoak), (Biggio, Guerrero Jr., Smoak).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Thornton, W, 4-7 6 5 1 1 0 2 87 5.23 Boshers 1 2 0 0 0 2 24 0.00 Adam 1 1 1 1 0 0 19 9.00 Law 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 5.84 Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wojciechowski, L, 2-4 4 2-3 6 4 4 3 5 90 4.15 Yacabonis 1 4 4 4 2 3 47 7.34 Tate 3 2 3 3 0 2 36 10.80 Bleier 1-3 2 0 0 0 1 9 6.12

Inherited runners-scored_Tate 2-0. HBP_Thornton (Alberto), Tate (Hernandez), Law (Martin).

Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Brian O’Nora.

T_3:17. A_9,716 (45,971).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.