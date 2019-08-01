Blue Jays 11, Orioles 2

|Toronto
|Baltimore
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Bchette dh
|5
|0
|2
|1
|Villar ss-2b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Biggio 2b
|6
|2
|2
|0
|Mancini rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Grrr Jr 3b
|5
|2
|3
|4
|Sntnder lf-cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Smoak 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Nunez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Grichuk rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|J.Ptrsn 3b-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Fisher ph-rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sisco c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Galvis ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Alberto 2b
|2
|1
|2
|0
|T.Hrnan cf
|3
|2
|0
|0
|Ri.Mrtn ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|McKnney lf
|5
|2
|2
|2
|C.Davis 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|D.Jnsen c
|5
|1
|3
|3
|S.Wlkrs cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|J.Rndon ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|41
|11
|14
|11
|Totals
|33
|2
|8
|2
|Toronto
|002
|114
|012—11
|Baltimore
|000
|010
|010—
|2
DP_Toronto 2. LOB_Toronto 9, Baltimore 6. 2B_Bichette (2), Guerrero Jr. (17). HR_Guerrero Jr. 2 (13), Grichuk (18), McKinney (8), D.Jansen (9), Mancini (25).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Toronto
|Thornton W,4-7
|6
|5
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Boshers
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Adam
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Law
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Baltimore
|Wojciechowski L,2-4
|4
|2-3
|6
|4
|4
|3
|5
|Yacabonis
|1
|4
|4
|4
|2
|3
|Tate
|3
|2
|3
|3
|0
|2
|Bleier
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_by Thornton (Alberto), by Tate (T.Hernandez), by Law (Ri.Martin).
Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Brian O’Nora.
T_3:17. A_9,716 (45,971).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.