Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Blue Jays 11, Orioles 2

August 1, 2019 10:48 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Toronto Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Bchette dh 5 0 2 1 Villar ss-2b 4 0 0 1
Biggio 2b 6 2 2 0 Mancini rf 4 1 1 1
Grrr Jr 3b 5 2 3 4 Sntnder lf-cf 4 0 0 0
Smoak 1b 4 0 0 0 Nunez dh 4 0 1 0
Grichuk rf 4 1 2 1 J.Ptrsn 3b-lf 4 0 0 0
Fisher ph-rf 0 0 0 0 Sisco c 4 0 1 0
Galvis ss 4 1 0 0 Alberto 2b 2 1 2 0
T.Hrnan cf 3 2 0 0 Ri.Mrtn ss 0 0 0 0
McKnney lf 5 2 2 2 C.Davis 1b 4 0 2 0
D.Jnsen c 5 1 3 3 S.Wlkrs cf 2 0 1 0
J.Rndon ph-3b 1 0 0 0
Totals 41 11 14 11 Totals 33 2 8 2
Toronto 002 114 012—11
Baltimore 000 010 010— 2

DP_Toronto 2. LOB_Toronto 9, Baltimore 6. 2B_Bichette (2), Guerrero Jr. (17). HR_Guerrero Jr. 2 (13), Grichuk (18), McKinney (8), D.Jansen (9), Mancini (25).

IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Thornton W,4-7 6 5 1 1 0 2
Boshers 1 2 0 0 0 2
Adam 1 1 1 1 0 0
Law 1 0 0 0 0 1
Baltimore
Wojciechowski L,2-4 4 2-3 6 4 4 3 5
Yacabonis 1 4 4 4 2 3
Tate 3 2 3 3 0 2
Bleier 1-3 2 0 0 0 1

HBP_by Thornton (Alberto), by Tate (T.Hernandez), by Law (Ri.Martin).

Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Brian O’Nora.

Advertisement

T_3:17. A_9,716 (45,971).

        Insight by Veritas: Learn how to make data work for agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|5 Photogrammetry, 3D, and Lidar Community...
8|5 reStart BWI Hiring & Networking...
8|6 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Naval leaders are greeted by traditional Indonesian dancers during welcoming ceremony

Today in History

1923: President Warren G. Harding unexpectedly dies in office