Blue Jays 11, Orioles 2

Toronto Baltimore ab r h bi ab r h bi Bchette dh 5 0 2 1 Villar ss-2b 4 0 0 1 Biggio 2b 6 2 2 0 Mancini rf 4 1 1 1 Grrr Jr 3b 5 2 3 4 Sntnder lf-cf 4 0 0 0 Smoak 1b 4 0 0 0 Nunez dh 4 0 1 0 Grichuk rf 4 1 2 1 J.Ptrsn 3b-lf 4 0 0 0 Fisher ph-rf 0 0 0 0 Sisco c 4 0 1 0 Galvis ss 4 1 0 0 Alberto 2b 2 1 2 0 T.Hrnan cf 3 2 0 0 Ri.Mrtn ss 0 0 0 0 McKnney lf 5 2 2 2 C.Davis 1b 4 0 2 0 D.Jnsen c 5 1 3 3 S.Wlkrs cf 2 0 1 0 J.Rndon ph-3b 1 0 0 0 Totals 41 11 14 11 Totals 33 2 8 2

Toronto 002 114 012—11 Baltimore 000 010 010— 2

DP_Toronto 2. LOB_Toronto 9, Baltimore 6. 2B_Bichette (2), Guerrero Jr. (17). HR_Guerrero Jr. 2 (13), Grichuk (18), McKinney (8), D.Jansen (9), Mancini (25).

IP H R ER BB SO Toronto Thornton W,4-7 6 5 1 1 0 2 Boshers 1 2 0 0 0 2 Adam 1 1 1 1 0 0 Law 1 0 0 0 0 1 Baltimore Wojciechowski L,2-4 4 2-3 6 4 4 3 5 Yacabonis 1 4 4 4 2 3 Tate 3 2 3 3 0 2 Bleier 1-3 2 0 0 0 1

HBP_by Thornton (Alberto), by Tate (T.Hernandez), by Law (Ri.Martin).

Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Brian O’Nora.

T_3:17. A_9,716 (45,971).

