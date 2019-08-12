Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Blue Jays 19, Rangers 4

August 12, 2019 10:23 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Texas Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Choo dh 4 0 0 0 Bchette ss 6 3 4 1
Da.Sntn cf-ss 4 0 1 0 Biggio 2b 6 0 2 2
Andrus ss 3 0 0 0 Grrr Jr 3b 4 3 2 1
DShelds cf 0 0 0 0 Smoak dh 5 2 3 4
W.Clhun lf 4 1 1 1 Grichuk rf 5 3 3 4
Mazara rf 4 2 2 1 T.Hrnan cf 4 1 1 0
Odor 2b 4 1 2 1 Fisher lf 3 3 1 0
Frsythe 1b 4 0 0 0 Drury 1b 5 1 2 5
Knr-Flf 3b 4 0 1 0 D.Jnsen c 5 3 3 2
Trevino c 4 0 1 1
Totals 35 4 8 4 Totals 43 19 21 19
Texas 010 000 201— 4
Toronto 023 822 02x—19

LOB_Texas 6, Toronto 4. 2B_Mazara (23), Bichette 2 (11), Biggio 2 (9), Guerrero Jr. (21), Smoak 2 (10), Grichuk (20), T.Hernandez (12). HR_W.Calhoun (10), Mazara (16), Odor (21), Smoak (19), Grichuk (21), Drury (14), D.Jansen (11). SB_Bichette (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Texas
Jurado L,6-8 3 2-3 11 8 8 1 3
Sampson 1-3 3 5 5 2 1
B.Martin 1 2 2 2 1 0
Chavez 1 3 2 2 0 0
Montero 1 0 0 0 0 3
Mathis 1 2 2 2 0 0
Toronto
Ne.Ramirez 1 0 0 0 0 0
B.Stewart W,2-0 5 1-3 5 3 3 0 3
Boshers 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 2
Shafer 1 1-3 3 1 1 0 1

HBP_by Boshers (DeShields).

Umpires_Home, Gary Cederstrom; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Adrian Johnson.

Advertisement

T_3:02. A_16,492 (53,506).

        Insight by Veritas: Learn how to make data work for agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|11 APCO 2019 - Association of...
8|13 UiPath Academy Live
8|13 COSO 2013: ICFR Assessments Training
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Friends and family greet National Guard members returning from Kosovo

Today in History

1918: First female Marine joins the service