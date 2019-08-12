Blue Jays 19, Rangers 4

|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Choo dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.272
|Santana cf-ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.307
|Andrus ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.282
|DeShields cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|Calhoun lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.274
|Mazara rf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.264
|Odor 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.208
|Forsythe 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.248
|Kiner-Falefa 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.229
|Trevino c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.200
|Totals
|35
|4
|8
|4
|1
|6
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Bichette ss
|6
|3
|4
|1
|0
|0
|.394
|Biggio 2b
|6
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.208
|Guerrero Jr. 3b
|4
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.276
|Smoak dh
|5
|2
|3
|4
|0
|2
|.211
|Grichuk rf
|5
|3
|3
|4
|0
|1
|.238
|Hernandez cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.224
|Fisher lf
|3
|3
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.213
|Drury 1b
|5
|1
|2
|5
|0
|0
|.232
|Jansen c
|5
|3
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.212
|Totals
|43
|19
|21
|19
|4
|7
|Texas
|010
|000
|201—
|4
|8
|0
|Toronto
|023
|822
|02x—19
|21
|0
LOB_Texas 6, Toronto 4. 2B_Mazara (23), Bichette 2 (11), Biggio 2 (9), Guerrero Jr. (21), Smoak 2 (10), Grichuk (20), Hernandez (12). HR_Mazara (16), off Stewart; Calhoun (10), off Stewart; Odor (21), off Stewart; Smoak (19), off Jurado; Grichuk (21), off Jurado; Drury (14), off Sampson; Jansen (11), off Mathis. RBIs_Calhoun (26), Mazara (59), Odor (65), Trevino (2), Bichette (8), Biggio 2 (31), Guerrero Jr. (52), Smoak 4 (52), Grichuk 4 (56), Drury 5 (37), Jansen 2 (40). SB_Bichette (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 2 (Choo, Calhoun); Toronto 3 (Guerrero Jr., Smoak, Hernandez). RISP_Texas 2 for 6; Toronto 8 for 16.
Runners moved up_Biggio 2, Grichuk.
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Jurado, L, 6-8
|3
|2-3
|11
|8
|8
|1
|3
|83
|5.31
|Sampson
|1-3
|3
|5
|5
|2
|1
|26
|5.71
|Martin
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|19
|5.00
|Chavez
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|19
|4.85
|Montero
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|13
|1.80
|Mathis
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|11
|9.00
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ramirez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|5.09
|Stewart, W, 2-0
|5
|1-3
|5
|3
|3
|0
|3
|76
|7.42
|Boshers
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|21
|7.50
|Shafer
|1
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|16
|2.16
Inherited runners-scored_Sampson 2-2, Shafer 2-0. HBP_Boshers (DeShields).
Umpires_Home, Gary Cederstrom; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Adrian Johnson.
T_3:02. A_16,492 (53,506).
