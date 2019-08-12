Blue Jays 19, Rangers 4

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Choo dh 4 0 0 0 1 0 .272 Santana cf-ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .307 Andrus ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .282 DeShields cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .258 Calhoun lf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .274 Mazara rf 4 2 2 1 0 0 .264 Odor 2b 4 1 2 1 0 1 .208 Forsythe 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .248 Kiner-Falefa 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .229 Trevino c 4 0 1 1 0 2 .200 Totals 35 4 8 4 1 6

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Bichette ss 6 3 4 1 0 0 .394 Biggio 2b 6 0 2 2 0 0 .208 Guerrero Jr. 3b 4 3 2 1 1 0 .276 Smoak dh 5 2 3 4 0 2 .211 Grichuk rf 5 3 3 4 0 1 .238 Hernandez cf 4 1 1 0 1 2 .224 Fisher lf 3 3 1 0 2 1 .213 Drury 1b 5 1 2 5 0 0 .232 Jansen c 5 3 3 2 0 1 .212 Totals 43 19 21 19 4 7

Texas 010 000 201— 4 8 0 Toronto 023 822 02x—19 21 0

LOB_Texas 6, Toronto 4. 2B_Mazara (23), Bichette 2 (11), Biggio 2 (9), Guerrero Jr. (21), Smoak 2 (10), Grichuk (20), Hernandez (12). HR_Mazara (16), off Stewart; Calhoun (10), off Stewart; Odor (21), off Stewart; Smoak (19), off Jurado; Grichuk (21), off Jurado; Drury (14), off Sampson; Jansen (11), off Mathis. RBIs_Calhoun (26), Mazara (59), Odor (65), Trevino (2), Bichette (8), Biggio 2 (31), Guerrero Jr. (52), Smoak 4 (52), Grichuk 4 (56), Drury 5 (37), Jansen 2 (40). SB_Bichette (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 2 (Choo, Calhoun); Toronto 3 (Guerrero Jr., Smoak, Hernandez). RISP_Texas 2 for 6; Toronto 8 for 16.

Runners moved up_Biggio 2, Grichuk.

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Jurado, L, 6-8 3 2-3 11 8 8 1 3 83 5.31 Sampson 1-3 3 5 5 2 1 26 5.71 Martin 1 2 2 2 1 0 19 5.00 Chavez 1 3 2 2 0 0 19 4.85 Montero 1 0 0 0 0 3 13 1.80 Mathis 1 2 2 2 0 0 11 9.00 Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ramirez 1 0 0 0 0 0 7 5.09 Stewart, W, 2-0 5 1-3 5 3 3 0 3 76 7.42 Boshers 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 2 21 7.50 Shafer 1 1-3 3 1 1 0 1 16 2.16

Inherited runners-scored_Sampson 2-2, Shafer 2-0. HBP_Boshers (DeShields).

Umpires_Home, Gary Cederstrom; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Adrian Johnson.

T_3:02. A_16,492 (53,506).

