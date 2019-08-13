Listen Live Sports

Blue Jays 3, Rangers 0

August 13, 2019
 
Texas Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Choo rf 4 0 0 0 Bchette ss 3 0 0 0
Da.Sntn 1b 4 0 2 0 Biggio 2b 3 0 0 0
Andrus ss 4 0 0 0 Grrr Jr 3b 4 0 1 0
W.Clhun lf 3 0 1 0 Smoak 1b 3 0 1 0
Pence dh 3 0 1 0 Grichuk dh 4 1 2 1
Odor 2b 3 0 0 0 T.Hrnan cf 4 1 1 1
Frsythe 3b 4 0 0 0 McKnney rf 3 1 1 1
DShelds cf 3 0 0 0 Drury lf 3 0 0 0
Mathis c 3 0 1 0 Fisher lf 0 0 0 0
Mazara ph 1 0 0 0 McGuire c 3 0 0 0
Totals 32 0 5 0 Totals 30 3 6 3
Texas 000 000 000—0
Toronto 010 002 00x—3

E_Odor (9). LOB_Texas 10, Toronto 7. 2B_Da.Santana 2 (19), Pence (17), Guerrero Jr. (22). HR_Grichuk (22), T.Hernandez (19), McKinney (9). SB_Pence (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
Texas
Lynn L,14-8 5 4 1 1 3 6
S.Kelley 1 2 2 2 0 0
Clase 1 0 0 0 0 1
D.Carpenter 1 0 0 0 1 1
Toronto
Font 2 1 0 0 2 2
Pannone W,3-5 4 2 0 0 2 3
Mayza H,16 1 1 0 0 0 2
Law H,2 1 1 0 0 0 2
Giles S,16-17 1 0 0 0 1 1

WP_Pannone.

Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Sean Barber; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Gary Cederstrom.

T_2:48. A_22,958 (53,506).

