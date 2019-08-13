Blue Jays 3, Rangers 0

|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Choo rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.269
|Santana 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.310
|Andrus ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.279
|Calhoun lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.275
|Pence dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.287
|Odor 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.206
|Forsythe 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|DeShields cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.254
|Mathis c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.165
|a-Mazara ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|Totals
|32
|0
|5
|0
|5
|10
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Bichette ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.377
|Biggio 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.205
|Guerrero Jr. 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|Smoak 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.212
|Grichuk dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.240
|Hernandez cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.225
|McKinney rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.218
|Drury lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.230
|Fisher lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.213
|McGuire c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|Totals
|30
|3
|6
|3
|4
|8
|Texas
|000
|000
|000—0
|5
|1
|Toronto
|010
|002
|00x—3
|6
|0
a-struck out for Mathis in the 9th.
E_Odor (9). LOB_Texas 10, Toronto 7. 2B_Santana 2 (19), Pence (17), Guerrero Jr. (22). HR_Grichuk (22), off Lynn; Hernandez (19), off Kelley; McKinney (9), off Kelley. RBIs_Grichuk (57), Hernandez (47), McKinney (20). SB_Pence (5).
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 7 (Choo, Andrus, Odor 3, Forsythe, DeShields); Toronto 5 (Smoak 2, McKinney, McGuire 2). RISP_Texas 0 for 10; Toronto 0 for 6.
Runners moved up_Forsythe, Guerrero Jr..
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lynn, L, 14-8
|5
|4
|1
|1
|3
|6
|101
|3.54
|Kelley
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|16
|4.11
|Clase
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|1.69
|Carpenter
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|10.80
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Font
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|39
|4.40
|Pannone, W, 3-5
|4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|3
|65
|6.39
|Mayza, H, 16
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|4.20
|Law, H, 2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|4.84
|Giles, S, 16-17
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|14
|1.89
WP_Pannone.
Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Sean Barber; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Gary Cederstrom.
T_2:48. A_22,958 (53,506).
