Blue Jays 3, Rangers 0

August 13, 2019 10:11 pm
 
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Choo rf 4 0 0 0 1 2 .269
Santana 1b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .310
Andrus ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .279
Calhoun lf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .275
Pence dh 3 0 1 0 1 0 .287
Odor 2b 3 0 0 0 1 3 .206
Forsythe 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .244
DeShields cf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .254
Mathis c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .165
a-Mazara ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .264
Totals 32 0 5 0 5 10
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Bichette ss 3 0 0 0 1 2 .377
Biggio 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .205
Guerrero Jr. 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .276
Smoak 1b 3 0 1 0 1 2 .212
Grichuk dh 4 1 2 1 0 1 .240
Hernandez cf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .225
McKinney rf 3 1 1 1 1 1 .218
Drury lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .230
Fisher lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .213
McGuire c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .233
Totals 30 3 6 3 4 8
Texas 000 000 000—0 5 1
Toronto 010 002 00x—3 6 0

a-struck out for Mathis in the 9th.

E_Odor (9). LOB_Texas 10, Toronto 7. 2B_Santana 2 (19), Pence (17), Guerrero Jr. (22). HR_Grichuk (22), off Lynn; Hernandez (19), off Kelley; McKinney (9), off Kelley. RBIs_Grichuk (57), Hernandez (47), McKinney (20). SB_Pence (5).

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 7 (Choo, Andrus, Odor 3, Forsythe, DeShields); Toronto 5 (Smoak 2, McKinney, McGuire 2). RISP_Texas 0 for 10; Toronto 0 for 6.

Runners moved up_Forsythe, Guerrero Jr..

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lynn, L, 14-8 5 4 1 1 3 6 101 3.54
Kelley 1 2 2 2 0 0 16 4.11
Clase 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 1.69
Carpenter 1 0 0 0 1 1 16 10.80
Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Font 2 1 0 0 2 2 39 4.40
Pannone, W, 3-5 4 2 0 0 2 3 65 6.39
Mayza, H, 16 1 1 0 0 0 2 12 4.20
Law, H, 2 1 1 0 0 0 2 14 4.84
Giles, S, 16-17 1 0 0 0 1 1 14 1.89

WP_Pannone.

Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Sean Barber; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Gary Cederstrom.

T_2:48. A_22,958 (53,506).

