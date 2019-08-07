Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Blue Jays 4, Rays 3

August 7, 2019 4:39 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Toronto Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Bchette ss 3 0 1 0 Choi 1b 5 0 0 0
Galvis 2b 4 0 1 0 Pham lf 5 0 0 0
Grrl Jr dh 4 1 1 1 Meadows rf 4 1 2 0
Grichuk rf 3 1 1 1 Av.Grci dh 4 0 1 1
Smoak 1b 4 1 1 0 Sogard 2b 2 0 1 0
Drury 3b 4 0 1 0 Aguilar ph 1 0 0 0
Fisher lf 4 1 1 2 M.Duffy 3b 0 0 0 0
T.Hrnan cf 4 0 0 0 Brsseau 3b-2b 2 0 0 0
McGuire c 4 0 0 0 Krmaier cf 4 1 2 0
Zunino c 3 1 1 2
Adames ss 4 0 1 0
Totals 34 4 7 4 Totals 34 3 8 3
Toronto 000 103 000—4
Tampa Bay 000 000 012—3

E_Brosseau (1). DP_Toronto 1. LOB_Toronto 5, Tampa Bay 8. 2B_Bichette (8), Galvis (23), Meadows (18), Sogard (19). HR_Gurriel Jr. (19), Grichuk (19), Fisher (2), Zunino (7). SB_Sogard (7), Brosseau (1). CS_Bichette (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Font 2 1-3 1 0 0 0 5
B.Stewart W,1-0 4 2 0 0 2 3
Shafer 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2
Mayza 1-3 2 1 1 0 0
Giles S,15-16 1 3 2 2 0 2
Tampa Bay
B.McKay L,2-2 5 6 3 3 1 8
Poche 1 2-3 1 1 1 1 3
Drake 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Roe 1 0 0 0 0 2

B.McKay pitched to 2 batters in the 6th

HBP_by Font (Brosseau), by B.Stewart (Brosseau).

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Tony Randazzo.

T_3:15. A_10,299 (25,025).

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|6 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal...
8|7 CDM Course and Exam
8|8 Washington Technology Power Breakfast
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy officer tends to patient at temporary treatment site in Costa Rica

Today in History

1863: Robert E. Lee offers resignation as head of Confederate Army