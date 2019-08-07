Blue Jays 4, Rays 3

|Toronto
|Tampa Bay
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Bchette ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Choi 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Galvis 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Pham lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Grrl Jr dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Meadows rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Grichuk rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Av.Grci dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Smoak 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Sogard 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Drury 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Aguilar ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Fisher lf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|M.Duffy 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T.Hrnan cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Brsseau 3b-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|McGuire c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Krmaier cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Zunino c
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|Adames ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|34
|4
|7
|4
|Totals
|34
|3
|8
|3
|Toronto
|000
|103
|000—4
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|012—3
E_Brosseau (1). DP_Toronto 1. LOB_Toronto 5, Tampa Bay 8. 2B_Bichette (8), Galvis (23), Meadows (18), Sogard (19). HR_Gurriel Jr. (19), Grichuk (19), Fisher (2), Zunino (7). SB_Sogard (7), Brosseau (1). CS_Bichette (2).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Toronto
|Font
|2
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|B.Stewart W,1-0
|4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Shafer
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Mayza
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Giles S,15-16
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Tampa Bay
|B.McKay L,2-2
|5
|6
|3
|3
|1
|8
|Poche
|1
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Drake
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Roe
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
B.McKay pitched to 2 batters in the 6th
HBP_by Font (Brosseau), by B.Stewart (Brosseau).
Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Tony Randazzo.
T_3:15. A_10,299 (25,025).
