Blue Jays 4, Rays 3

Toronto Tampa Bay ab r h bi ab r h bi Bchette ss 3 0 1 0 Choi 1b 5 0 0 0 Galvis 2b 4 0 1 0 Pham lf 5 0 0 0 Grrl Jr dh 4 1 1 1 Meadows rf 4 1 2 0 Grichuk rf 3 1 1 1 Av.Grci dh 4 0 1 1 Smoak 1b 4 1 1 0 Sogard 2b 2 0 1 0 Drury 3b 4 0 1 0 Aguilar ph 1 0 0 0 Fisher lf 4 1 1 2 M.Duffy 3b 0 0 0 0 T.Hrnan cf 4 0 0 0 Brsseau 3b-2b 2 0 0 0 McGuire c 4 0 0 0 Krmaier cf 4 1 2 0 Zunino c 3 1 1 2 Adames ss 4 0 1 0 Totals 34 4 7 4 Totals 34 3 8 3

Toronto 000 103 000—4 Tampa Bay 000 000 012—3

E_Brosseau (1). DP_Toronto 1. LOB_Toronto 5, Tampa Bay 8. 2B_Bichette (8), Galvis (23), Meadows (18), Sogard (19). HR_Gurriel Jr. (19), Grichuk (19), Fisher (2), Zunino (7). SB_Sogard (7), Brosseau (1). CS_Bichette (2).

IP H R ER BB SO Toronto Font 2 1-3 1 0 0 0 5 B.Stewart W,1-0 4 2 0 0 2 3 Shafer 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 Mayza 1-3 2 1 1 0 0 Giles S,15-16 1 3 2 2 0 2 Tampa Bay B.McKay L,2-2 5 6 3 3 1 8 Poche 1 2-3 1 1 1 1 3 Drake 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Roe 1 0 0 0 0 2

B.McKay pitched to 2 batters in the 6th

HBP_by Font (Brosseau), by B.Stewart (Brosseau).

Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Tony Randazzo.

T_3:15. A_10,299 (25,025).

