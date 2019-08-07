Blue Jays 4, Rays 3

|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Bichette ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.409
|Galvis 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|Gurriel Jr. dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.277
|Grichuk rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.240
|Smoak 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.208
|Drury 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.228
|Fisher lf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|3
|.215
|Hernandez cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.220
|McGuire c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|Totals
|34
|4
|7
|4
|2
|13
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Choi 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.256
|Pham lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.268
|Meadows rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.291
|Garcia dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.279
|Sogard 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.303
|a-Aguilar ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Duffy 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|Brosseau 3b-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.299
|Kiermaier cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.249
|Zunino c
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|.175
|Adames ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Totals
|34
|3
|8
|3
|2
|12
|Toronto
|000
|103
|000—4
|7
|0
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|012—3
|8
|1
a-grounded out for Sogard in the 8th.
E_Brosseau (1). LOB_Toronto 5, Tampa Bay 8. 2B_Bichette (8), Galvis (23), Meadows (18), Sogard (19). HR_Gurriel Jr. (19), off McKay; Grichuk (19), off McKay; Fisher (2), off Poche; Zunino (7), off Giles. RBIs_Gurriel Jr. (46), Grichuk (50), Fisher 2 (8), Garcia (54), Zunino 2 (23). SB_Sogard (7), Brosseau (1). CS_Bichette (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 3 (Galvis, Gurriel Jr., Hernandez); Tampa Bay 3 (Kiermaier, Zunino 2). RISP_Toronto 0 for 4; Tampa Bay 1 for 4.
GIDP_Garcia.
DP_Toronto 1 (Bichette, Galvis, Smoak).
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Font
|2
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|41
|4.71
|Stewart, W, 1-0
|4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|3
|64
|9.00
|Shafer
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|1.99
|Mayza
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|7
|4.07
|Giles, S, 15-16
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|17
|1.95
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|McKay, L, 2-2
|5
|6
|3
|3
|1
|8
|93
|4.55
|Poche
|1
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|31
|5.76
|Drake
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|21
|4.18
|Roe
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|4.10
McKay pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.
Inherited runners-scored_Shafer 1-0, Poche 1-1, Drake 1-0. HBP_Font (Brosseau), Stewart (Brosseau).
Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Tony Randazzo.
T_3:15. A_10,299 (25,025).
