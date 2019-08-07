Blue Jays 4, Rays 3

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Bichette ss 3 0 1 0 1 1 .409 Galvis 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .270 Gurriel Jr. dh 4 1 1 1 0 2 .277 Grichuk rf 3 1 1 1 1 1 .240 Smoak 1b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .208 Drury 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .228 Fisher lf 4 1 1 2 0 3 .215 Hernandez cf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .220 McGuire c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .143 Totals 34 4 7 4 2 13

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Choi 1b 5 0 0 0 0 4 .256 Pham lf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .268 Meadows rf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .291 Garcia dh 4 0 1 1 0 1 .279 Sogard 2b 2 0 1 0 1 0 .303 a-Aguilar ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .235 Duffy 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .239 Brosseau 3b-2b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .299 Kiermaier cf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .249 Zunino c 3 1 1 2 1 2 .175 Adames ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .241 Totals 34 3 8 3 2 12

Toronto 000 103 000—4 7 0 Tampa Bay 000 000 012—3 8 1

a-grounded out for Sogard in the 8th.

E_Brosseau (1). LOB_Toronto 5, Tampa Bay 8. 2B_Bichette (8), Galvis (23), Meadows (18), Sogard (19). HR_Gurriel Jr. (19), off McKay; Grichuk (19), off McKay; Fisher (2), off Poche; Zunino (7), off Giles. RBIs_Gurriel Jr. (46), Grichuk (50), Fisher 2 (8), Garcia (54), Zunino 2 (23). SB_Sogard (7), Brosseau (1). CS_Bichette (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 3 (Galvis, Gurriel Jr., Hernandez); Tampa Bay 3 (Kiermaier, Zunino 2). RISP_Toronto 0 for 4; Tampa Bay 1 for 4.

Advertisement

GIDP_Garcia.

DP_Toronto 1 (Bichette, Galvis, Smoak).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Font 2 1-3 1 0 0 0 5 41 4.71 Stewart, W, 1-0 4 2 0 0 2 3 64 9.00 Shafer 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 16 1.99 Mayza 1-3 2 1 1 0 0 7 4.07 Giles, S, 15-16 1 3 2 2 0 2 17 1.95 Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA McKay, L, 2-2 5 6 3 3 1 8 93 4.55 Poche 1 2-3 1 1 1 1 3 31 5.76 Drake 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 21 4.18 Roe 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 4.10

McKay pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Shafer 1-0, Poche 1-1, Drake 1-0. HBP_Font (Brosseau), Stewart (Brosseau).

Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Tony Randazzo.

T_3:15. A_10,299 (25,025).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.