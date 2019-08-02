Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Blue Jays 5, Orioles 2

August 2, 2019 10:26 pm
 
Toronto Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Bchette ss 4 0 1 0 Villar 2b 4 0 1 0
Biggio rf 4 0 0 0 Mancini rf 4 0 0 0
T.Hrnan cf 1 0 0 0 Sntnder cf 3 0 2 0
Grrl Jr lf 4 1 1 0 Nunez 3b 4 0 0 0
Grrr Jr 3b 3 1 1 1 J.Ptrsn lf 4 0 0 0
Smoak dh 2 0 0 0 Sverino c 4 1 1 0
Galvis 2b 4 2 3 2 Sisco dh 4 0 0 0
Drury 1b 4 1 1 1 C.Davis 1b 3 1 1 2
Fisher cf-rf 4 0 1 1 Ri.Mrtn ss 3 0 2 0
D.Jnsen c 4 0 0 0 Alberto ph 1 0 0 0
Totals 34 5 8 5 Totals 34 2 7 2
Toronto 200 101 001—5
Baltimore 000 000 200—2

E_Guerrero Jr. (12). DP_Baltimore 1. LOB_Toronto 6, Baltimore 9. 2B_Bichette (3), Gurriel Jr. (18), Villar (23). HR_Galvis (17), Drury (12), C.Davis (9).

IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Font 2 1 0 0 0 2
Kingham W,4-2 3 2 0 0 1 2
Gaviglio 1 2-3 3 2 2 0 2
Mayza H,14 1-3 1 0 0 1 0
Law S,1-1 2 0 0 0 2 1
Baltimore
Brooks L,2-5 5 5 3 3 3 4
G.Ynoa 2 1 1 1 0 1
Givens 1 0 0 0 0 0
P.Fry 2-3 2 1 1 1 0
Hess 1-3 0 0 0 0 1

Brooks pitched to 1 batter in the 6th

Mayza pitched to 1 batter in the 8th

WP_Law 2.

Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, Mark Ripperger.

T_3:04. A_16,331 (45,971).

