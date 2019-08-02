Blue Jays 5, Orioles 2

|Toronto
|Baltimore
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Bchette ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Villar 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Biggio rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Mancini rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|T.Hrnan cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Sntnder cf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Grrl Jr lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Nunez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Grrr Jr 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|J.Ptrsn lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Smoak dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Sverino c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Galvis 2b
|4
|2
|3
|2
|Sisco dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Drury 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|C.Davis 1b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Fisher cf-rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Ri.Mrtn ss
|3
|0
|2
|0
|D.Jnsen c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Alberto ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|34
|5
|8
|5
|Totals
|34
|2
|7
|2
|Toronto
|200
|101
|001—5
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|200—2
E_Guerrero Jr. (12). DP_Baltimore 1. LOB_Toronto 6, Baltimore 9. 2B_Bichette (3), Gurriel Jr. (18), Villar (23). HR_Galvis (17), Drury (12), C.Davis (9).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Toronto
|Font
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Kingham W,4-2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Gaviglio
|1
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Mayza H,14
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Law S,1-1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Baltimore
|Brooks L,2-5
|5
|5
|3
|3
|3
|4
|G.Ynoa
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Givens
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|P.Fry
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Hess
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Brooks pitched to 1 batter in the 6th
Mayza pitched to 1 batter in the 8th
WP_Law 2.
Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, Mark Ripperger.
T_3:04. A_16,331 (45,971).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.