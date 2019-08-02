Blue Jays 5, Orioles 2

|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Bichette ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.409
|Biggio rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.212
|Hernandez cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.218
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.289
|Guerrero Jr. 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.268
|Smoak dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.212
|Galvis 2b
|4
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.269
|Drury 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.220
|Fisher cf-rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.228
|Jansen c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.207
|Totals
|34
|5
|8
|5
|4
|6
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Villar 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.262
|Mancini rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.279
|Santander cf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.300
|Nunez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.249
|Peterson lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.182
|Severino c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|Sisco dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.220
|Davis 1b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.188
|Martin ss
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.193
|a-Alberto ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.314
|Totals
|34
|2
|7
|2
|4
|7
|Toronto
|200
|101
|001—5
|8
|1
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|200—2
|7
|0
a-flied out for Martin in the 9th.
E_Guerrero Jr. (12). LOB_Toronto 6, Baltimore 9. 2B_Bichette (3), Gurriel Jr. (18), Villar (23). HR_Galvis (17), off Brooks; Drury (12), off Ynoa; Davis (9), off Gaviglio. RBIs_Guerrero Jr. (48), Galvis 2 (53), Drury (29), Fisher (6), Davis 2 (29).
Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 3 (Guerrero Jr., Drury, Hernandez); Baltimore 5 (Villar, Mancini 2, Santander, Severino). RISP_Toronto 3 for 9; Baltimore 0 for 6.
Runners moved up_Biggio, Drury, Villar. GIDP_Galvis.
DP_Baltimore 1 (Villar, Martin, Davis).
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Font
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|26
|4.91
|Kingham, W, 4-2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|57
|7.28
|Gaviglio
|1
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|28
|4.94
|Mayza, H, 14
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|10
|4.02
|Law, S, 1-1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|31
|5.54
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Brooks, L, 2-5
|5
|5
|3
|3
|3
|4
|97
|5.45
|Ynoa
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|26
|5.55
|Givens
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|4.43
|Fry
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|17
|3.92
|Hess
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|7.27
Brooks pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.
Mayza pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.
Inherited runners-scored_Law 1-0, Ynoa 1-0, Hess 2-0. WP_Law 2.
Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, Mark Ripperger.
T_3:04. A_16,331 (45,971).
