Blue Jays 5, Orioles 2

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Bichette ss 4 0 1 0 1 0 .409 Biggio rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .212 Hernandez cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .218 Gurriel Jr. lf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .289 Guerrero Jr. 3b 3 1 1 1 1 0 .268 Smoak dh 2 0 0 0 2 0 .212 Galvis 2b 4 2 3 2 0 0 .269 Drury 1b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .220 Fisher cf-rf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .228 Jansen c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .207 Totals 34 5 8 5 4 6

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Villar 2b 4 0 1 0 1 1 .262 Mancini rf 4 0 0 0 1 0 .279 Santander cf 3 0 2 0 1 0 .300 Nunez 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .249 Peterson lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .182 Severino c 4 1 1 0 0 0 .275 Sisco dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .220 Davis 1b 3 1 1 2 1 1 .188 Martin ss 3 0 2 0 0 1 .193 a-Alberto ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .314 Totals 34 2 7 2 4 7

Toronto 200 101 001—5 8 1 Baltimore 000 000 200—2 7 0

a-flied out for Martin in the 9th.

E_Guerrero Jr. (12). LOB_Toronto 6, Baltimore 9. 2B_Bichette (3), Gurriel Jr. (18), Villar (23). HR_Galvis (17), off Brooks; Drury (12), off Ynoa; Davis (9), off Gaviglio. RBIs_Guerrero Jr. (48), Galvis 2 (53), Drury (29), Fisher (6), Davis 2 (29).

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 3 (Guerrero Jr., Drury, Hernandez); Baltimore 5 (Villar, Mancini 2, Santander, Severino). RISP_Toronto 3 for 9; Baltimore 0 for 6.

Runners moved up_Biggio, Drury, Villar. GIDP_Galvis.

DP_Baltimore 1 (Villar, Martin, Davis).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Font 2 1 0 0 0 2 26 4.91 Kingham, W, 4-2 3 2 0 0 1 2 57 7.28 Gaviglio 1 2-3 3 2 2 0 2 28 4.94 Mayza, H, 14 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 10 4.02 Law, S, 1-1 2 0 0 0 2 1 31 5.54 Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Brooks, L, 2-5 5 5 3 3 3 4 97 5.45 Ynoa 2 1 1 1 0 1 26 5.55 Givens 1 0 0 0 0 0 7 4.43 Fry 2-3 2 1 1 1 0 17 3.92 Hess 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 8 7.27

Brooks pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

Mayza pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Law 1-0, Ynoa 1-0, Hess 2-0. WP_Law 2.

Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, Mark Ripperger.

T_3:04. A_16,331 (45,971).

