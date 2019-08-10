Listen Live Sports

Blue Jays 5, Yankees 4

August 10, 2019 6:50 pm
 
New York Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
LMahieu 2b 4 0 0 1 Bchette dh 4 1 0 0
Judge rf 3 1 1 0 Biggio 2b 4 1 1 0
Grgrius ss 4 0 0 0 Grrr Jr 3b 3 0 2 2
G.Sanch c 4 1 1 1 Grichuk rf 4 0 0 0
Urshela 3b 3 1 1 2 Smoak 1b 3 1 0 0
Gardner cf 4 0 1 0 Galvis ss 4 0 0 0
Maybin dh 4 0 0 0 Fisher lf 3 1 1 0
Ford 1b 3 1 0 0 T.Hrnan cf 2 1 1 3
Tuchman lf 1 0 1 0 D.Jnsen c 2 0 0 0
Totals 30 4 5 4 Totals 29 5 5 5
New York 000 102 100—4
Toronto 000 300 20x—5

DP_Toronto 1. LOB_New York 6, Toronto 8. 2B_Tauchman (15). 3B_Guerrero Jr. (1). HR_G.Sanchez (25), Urshela (17), T.Hernandez (18). SF_LeMahieu (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
C.Green 1 0 0 0 1 1
Tarpley 2 1-3 1 2 2 4 4
C.Adams BS,2 1 2-3 2 1 1 0 2
Kahnle 1 0 0 0 0 3
Ottavino L,5-4 BS,5 1 2 2 2 1 2
Britton 1 0 0 0 2 2
Toronto
Font 2 0 0 0 0 3
Waguespack 3 2-3 3 3 3 2 2
Mayza 2-3 1 1 1 1 0
Adam W,1-0 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 2
Law S,3-3 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 2

HBP_by Waguespack (Urshela). WP_C.Green.

Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Chris Segal.

T_3:27. A_33,903 (53,506).

