Blue Jays 5, Yankees 4

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|LeMahieu 2b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.336
|Judge rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.272
|Gregorius ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|Sanchez c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.229
|Urshela 3b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.320
|Gardner cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|Maybin dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.319
|Ford 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.179
|Tauchman lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|0
|.305
|Totals
|30
|4
|5
|4
|5
|9
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Bichette dh
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.357
|Biggio 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.208
|Guerrero Jr. 3b
|3
|0
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.274
|Grichuk rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.235
|Smoak 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.204
|Galvis ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|Fisher lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.216
|Hernandez cf
|2
|1
|1
|3
|2
|1
|.226
|Jansen c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.205
|Totals
|29
|5
|5
|5
|8
|14
|New York
|000
|102
|100—4
|5
|0
|Toronto
|000
|300
|20x—5
|5
|0
LOB_New York 6, Toronto 8. 2B_Tauchman (15). 3B_Guerrero Jr. (1). HR_Sanchez (25), off Waguespack; Urshela (17), off Waguespack; Hernandez (18), off Adams. RBIs_LeMahieu (80), Sanchez (59), Urshela 2 (61), Guerrero Jr. 2 (51), Hernandez 3 (46). SF_LeMahieu.
Runners left in scoring position_New York 1 (Gregorius); Toronto 5 (Bichette 3, Grichuk, Smoak). RISP_New York 0 for 1; Toronto 2 for 7.
GIDP_LeMahieu.
DP_Toronto 1 (Galvis, Biggio, Smoak).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Green
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|24
|4.82
|Tarpley
|2
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|4
|4
|57
|8.24
|Adams
|1
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|25
|6.50
|Kahnle
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|14
|2.98
|Ottavino, L, 5-4
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|31
|1.73
|Britton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|25
|2.25
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Font
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|37
|4.55
|Waguespack
|3
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|2
|2
|76
|4.31
|Mayza
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|19
|4.30
|Adam, W, 1-0
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|32
|1.29
|Law, S, 3-3
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|21
|4.95
Inherited runners-scored_Adams 2-2, Adam 2-1. HBP_Waguespack (Urshela). WP_Green.
Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Chris Segal.
T_3:27. A_33,903 (53,506).
