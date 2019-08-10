Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Blue Jays 5, Yankees 4

August 10, 2019 6:50 pm
 
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
LeMahieu 2b 4 0 0 1 0 1 .336
Judge rf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .272
Gregorius ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .262
Sanchez c 4 1 1 1 0 2 .229
Urshela 3b 3 1 1 2 0 2 .320
Gardner cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .257
Maybin dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .319
Ford 1b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .179
Tauchman lf 1 0 1 0 3 0 .305
Totals 30 4 5 4 5 9
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Bichette dh 4 1 0 0 1 3 .357
Biggio 2b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .208
Guerrero Jr. 3b 3 0 2 2 1 0 .274
Grichuk rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .235
Smoak 1b 3 1 0 0 1 2 .204
Galvis ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .268
Fisher lf 3 1 1 0 1 2 .216
Hernandez cf 2 1 1 3 2 1 .226
Jansen c 2 0 0 0 2 0 .205
Totals 29 5 5 5 8 14
New York 000 102 100—4 5 0
Toronto 000 300 20x—5 5 0

LOB_New York 6, Toronto 8. 2B_Tauchman (15). 3B_Guerrero Jr. (1). HR_Sanchez (25), off Waguespack; Urshela (17), off Waguespack; Hernandez (18), off Adams. RBIs_LeMahieu (80), Sanchez (59), Urshela 2 (61), Guerrero Jr. 2 (51), Hernandez 3 (46). SF_LeMahieu.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 1 (Gregorius); Toronto 5 (Bichette 3, Grichuk, Smoak). RISP_New York 0 for 1; Toronto 2 for 7.

GIDP_LeMahieu.

DP_Toronto 1 (Galvis, Biggio, Smoak).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Green 1 0 0 0 1 1 24 4.82
Tarpley 2 1-3 1 2 2 4 4 57 8.24
Adams 1 2-3 2 1 1 0 2 25 6.50
Kahnle 1 0 0 0 0 3 14 2.98
Ottavino, L, 5-4 1 2 2 2 1 2 31 1.73
Britton 1 0 0 0 2 2 25 2.25
Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Font 2 0 0 0 0 3 37 4.55
Waguespack 3 2-3 3 3 3 2 2 76 4.31
Mayza 2-3 1 1 1 1 0 19 4.30
Adam, W, 1-0 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 2 32 1.29
Law, S, 3-3 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 2 21 4.95

Inherited runners-scored_Adams 2-2, Adam 2-1. HBP_Waguespack (Urshela). WP_Green.

Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Chris Segal.

T_3:27. A_33,903 (53,506).

