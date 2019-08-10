Blue Jays 5, Yankees 4

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. LeMahieu 2b 4 0 0 1 0 1 .336 Judge rf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .272 Gregorius ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .262 Sanchez c 4 1 1 1 0 2 .229 Urshela 3b 3 1 1 2 0 2 .320 Gardner cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .257 Maybin dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .319 Ford 1b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .179 Tauchman lf 1 0 1 0 3 0 .305 Totals 30 4 5 4 5 9

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Bichette dh 4 1 0 0 1 3 .357 Biggio 2b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .208 Guerrero Jr. 3b 3 0 2 2 1 0 .274 Grichuk rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .235 Smoak 1b 3 1 0 0 1 2 .204 Galvis ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .268 Fisher lf 3 1 1 0 1 2 .216 Hernandez cf 2 1 1 3 2 1 .226 Jansen c 2 0 0 0 2 0 .205 Totals 29 5 5 5 8 14

New York 000 102 100—4 5 0 Toronto 000 300 20x—5 5 0

LOB_New York 6, Toronto 8. 2B_Tauchman (15). 3B_Guerrero Jr. (1). HR_Sanchez (25), off Waguespack; Urshela (17), off Waguespack; Hernandez (18), off Adams. RBIs_LeMahieu (80), Sanchez (59), Urshela 2 (61), Guerrero Jr. 2 (51), Hernandez 3 (46). SF_LeMahieu.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 1 (Gregorius); Toronto 5 (Bichette 3, Grichuk, Smoak). RISP_New York 0 for 1; Toronto 2 for 7.

GIDP_LeMahieu.

DP_Toronto 1 (Galvis, Biggio, Smoak).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Green 1 0 0 0 1 1 24 4.82 Tarpley 2 1-3 1 2 2 4 4 57 8.24 Adams 1 2-3 2 1 1 0 2 25 6.50 Kahnle 1 0 0 0 0 3 14 2.98 Ottavino, L, 5-4 1 2 2 2 1 2 31 1.73 Britton 1 0 0 0 2 2 25 2.25 Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Font 2 0 0 0 0 3 37 4.55 Waguespack 3 2-3 3 3 3 2 2 76 4.31 Mayza 2-3 1 1 1 1 0 19 4.30 Adam, W, 1-0 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 2 32 1.29 Law, S, 3-3 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 2 21 4.95

Inherited runners-scored_Adams 2-2, Adam 2-1. HBP_Waguespack (Urshela). WP_Green.

Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Chris Segal.

T_3:27. A_33,903 (53,506).

