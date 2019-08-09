Blue Jays 8, Yankees 2

New York Toronto ab r h bi ab r h bi LMahieu 1b 4 0 2 0 Bchette ss 3 1 0 0 Gardner cf 2 0 1 0 Biggio 2b 3 0 0 0 Judge rf 2 0 0 0 Grrr Jr 3b 3 0 0 0 Urshela 3b 3 0 0 0 Grichuk rf 4 1 1 2 Grgrius ss 4 0 1 0 Galvis dh 4 1 1 0 Maybin rf-lf 4 0 0 0 T.Hrnan cf 3 2 2 3 Tuchman lf-cf 4 1 2 1 Drury 1b 4 1 1 0 Romine c 4 0 0 0 Fisher lf 2 1 0 0 Ford dh 4 1 1 1 D.Jnsen c 3 1 1 3 Valera 2b 2 0 0 0 Totals 33 2 7 2 Totals 29 8 6 8

New York 000 100 100—2 Toronto 210 300 02x—8

DP_New York 1, Toronto 1. LOB_New York 6, Toronto 2. 2B_LeMahieu (26), Gardner (17), Galvis (24), Drury (16). HR_Tauchman (12), Ford (3), Grichuk (20), T.Hernandez 2 (17), D.Jansen (10).

IP H R ER BB SO New York J.Happ L,9-7 5 4 6 6 3 4 Cortes Jr. 2 0 0 0 1 2 Kahnle 1 2 2 2 1 1 Toronto Reid-Foley W,2-2 5 5 1 1 2 5 Mayza 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 2 Shafer 1 0 0 0 0 1 Boshers 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Law 1 1 0 0 0 0

WP_J.Happ.

Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Jim Wolf.

Advertisement

T_2:56. A_25,782 (53,506).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.