The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Blue Jays 8, Yankees 2

August 9, 2019 10:18 pm
 
< a min read
New York Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
LMahieu 1b 4 0 2 0 Bchette ss 3 1 0 0
Gardner cf 2 0 1 0 Biggio 2b 3 0 0 0
Judge rf 2 0 0 0 Grrr Jr 3b 3 0 0 0
Urshela 3b 3 0 0 0 Grichuk rf 4 1 1 2
Grgrius ss 4 0 1 0 Galvis dh 4 1 1 0
Maybin rf-lf 4 0 0 0 T.Hrnan cf 3 2 2 3
Tuchman lf-cf 4 1 2 1 Drury 1b 4 1 1 0
Romine c 4 0 0 0 Fisher lf 2 1 0 0
Ford dh 4 1 1 1 D.Jnsen c 3 1 1 3
Valera 2b 2 0 0 0
Totals 33 2 7 2 Totals 29 8 6 8
New York 000 100 100—2
Toronto 210 300 02x—8

DP_New York 1, Toronto 1. LOB_New York 6, Toronto 2. 2B_LeMahieu (26), Gardner (17), Galvis (24), Drury (16). HR_Tauchman (12), Ford (3), Grichuk (20), T.Hernandez 2 (17), D.Jansen (10).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
J.Happ L,9-7 5 4 6 6 3 4
Cortes Jr. 2 0 0 0 1 2
Kahnle 1 2 2 2 1 1
Toronto
Reid-Foley W,2-2 5 5 1 1 2 5
Mayza 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 2
Shafer 1 0 0 0 0 1
Boshers 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Law 1 1 0 0 0 0

WP_J.Happ.

Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Jim Wolf.

T_2:56. A_25,782 (53,506).

